The Regulation Amending The Regulation On Unlicensed Electricity Generation In The Electricity Market Was Published In The Official Gazette Dated 25.11.2025 And Numbered 33088

The Regulation Amending the Regulation on Unlicensed Electricity Generation in the Electricity Market (the "Amending Regulation"), issued by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority, entered into force upon its publication in the Official Gazette dated 25.11.2025 and numbered 33088.

Through the Regulation, various amendments have been introduced under different headings, primarily concerning the transfer of generation facilities, technical evaluation, prioritization processes, connection and acceptance periods, and changes in consumption facilities/subscriptions.

Pursuant to the Regulation:

The definition of the technical evaluation report has been updated; applications based on geothermal and biomass energy have been included in the technical evaluation of the General Directorate of Energy Affairs (" EİGM "), similar to applications based on wind and solar energy; and provisions have been added regarding certain procedures in unlicensed generation that may be carried out "through an aggregator."

In the transfer of generation facilities, except in cases of inheritance and bankruptcy, it has been stipulated that no new application shall be made for the consumption facility(ies) associated with the generation facility(ies) subject to transfer; if an application for a call letter is submitted by associating it with such facilities, the application shall be returned without evaluation; exceptions have been regulated for cases where the generation facility and the associated consumption facility are transferred together to the same person and for transfers between public institutions and organizations and their affiliated entities.

It has been stipulated that data regarding the generation/consumption facilities subject to transfer shall be notified to the market operator on a monthly basis in an up-to-date manner and maintained in a database accessible within the market operator; within this scope, the system to be established shall be put into use on 15.12.2025. In addition, regulations have been introduced regarding the notification of transfers occurring within the same month to the market operator by the 15th day of the following month and the announcement of such transfers.

The periods granted to call letter holders for the connection agreement and the acceptance periods have been updated; for capacity increase applications, the periods prescribed for various circumstances have also been revised.

With respect to applications based on sources other than wind and solar (i.e., other sources), it has been regulated that, irrespective of the capacities announced by TEİAŞ, a positive connection opinion may be issued provided that the technical evaluation conducted within this scope is favorable; however, if capacity has been announced by TEİAŞ for wind and solar energy-based applications at the same transformer center and applications based on wind or solar energy and applications based on other energy sources are submitted in the same month, priority shall be given to processing wind and solar energy-based applications within the capacity announced by TEİAŞ.

The criteria for priority evaluation in wind/solar energy applications (such as the same measurement point, consumption amount, contract capacity, absence of a previously granted positive connection opinion, etc.) have been restructured; furthermore, a formula and definitions regarding the calculation to be used in priority evaluation have been introduced, and specific rules have been stipulated, such as accepting the total contract capacity (" TSG ") in the connection agreement of the consumption facility or facilities planned to be associated with the generation facility subject to application as twice its amount for certain consumption facilities within the scope of Article 5/1-(h).

The procedure regarding the technical evaluation process has been updated; the explicit inclusion of geothermal and biomass resources within the technical evaluation flow, notification/review periods through the Renewable Energy Projects Evaluation and Monitoring System (" YEPDİS "), and the rectification of errors/deficiencies as well as site changes/revision processes in certain cases have been regulated. It has been specified that, following the approval of the application, the information in the technical evaluation form shall be entered into YEPDİS and submitted to EİGM within 10 business days, and that the technical evaluation shall be completed by EİGM within 30 days.

It has been regulated that certain applications submitted in integrated parcel/parcels to be associated with the same consumption facility shall be evaluated within the scope of installed capacity increase; the periods and consequences regarding revised call letters/connection agreements and acceptance procedures in relation to capacity increase have been separately determined; in addition, transitional provisions have been introduced.

New minimum conditions have been introduced for changes in consumption facilities/subscriptions; in the event that such conditions are not satisfied or changes are made without the knowledge of the relevant grid operator/supplier company, it has been stipulated that no payment shall be made for the energy generated during the relevant period and that such energy shall be considered as a gratuitous contribution to the Renewable Energy Resources Support Mechanism ("YEKDEM"); furthermore, it has been regulated that certain requests shall be concluded on the same day as of the last business day of each month.

The Regulation entered into force on the date of its publication.

You may access the full text of the Regulation via this link (only in Turkish).

