Christmas Tree Bill In The Middle Of Turkish Summer

Turkey has initiated a comprehensive reform process to streamline licensing procedures in the energy and mining sectors through new omnibus legislation. The most significant change involves the centralization of permitting processes, fundamentally altering how licenses are obtained and managed. This legislative overhaul, enacted through Law No. 7554 and complemented by Law No. 7555, represents a major shift in regulatory framework affecting multiple industries.

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A reform process aimed at streamlining licensing procedures in the energy and mining sectors has been initiated through the enactment of the comprehensive legislation titled Law No. 7554 on Amendments to Certain Laws (“Omnibus Law No. 7554”), adopted by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye. While Law No. 7554 introduces amendments across various areas, its most notable aspect is the centralization effect it establishes within licensing procedures.

“The most remarkable aspect of it is the centralization of permitting processes.”

The primary purpose of this booklet is to provide a general overview of the amendments introduced by Law No. 7554, published in the Official Gazette on 24 July 2025. In addition, another legislative amendment published in the Official Gazette on the same date - Law No. 7555 on Amendments to the Law on the Protection of the Value of Turkish Currency, Certain Other Laws, and Decree Law No. 635 (“Omnibus Law No. 7555”) - constitutes the second principal legislative change addressed in this booklet.

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