The Effective Date Of The Regulation On Transparency And Market Abuse In Energy And Environmental Markets Has Been Postponed

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The enforcement date of the Regulation on Transparency and Market-Abusive Conduct in Energy and Environmental Markets (the “Regulation”), published in the Official Gazette dated 14 February 2026 and numbered 33168, was set as 1 June 2026.

With the Regulation Amending the Regulation on Transparency and Market-Abusive Conduct in Energy and Environmental Markets (“Amending Regulation”), published in the Official Gazette dated 23 May 2026 and numbered 33262, the enforcement date of the Regulation has been postponed to 1 January 2027.

You can access the full text of the Amendment Regulation via this link. (Only available in Turkish)

Please see our previous article, in which we discussed the key requirements introduced by the Regulation, through this link.