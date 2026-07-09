EPDK’s Decisions On The Energy Market Have Been Published: New Regulations On Renewable Energy, Diesel And Natural Gas Tariffs

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The Decisions of the Energy Market Regulatory Board (“Board”) dated 21 May 2026 and numbered 14608, 14609, 14610, 14611, 14612 and 14613 (“Decisions”) have been published in the Official Gazette dated 23 May 2026 and entered into force on the date of publication.

The Decisions introduce regulatory measures primarily concerning tariff applications and pricing in the natural gas distribution market, technical standards for petroleum products, and the application of distribution fees to unlicensed electricity generation facilities.

Within the scope of the Decisions, provisions have been established to review the regulations applied in different segments of the energy market and to ensure compliance of the relevant processes with the applicable legislation. The main regulatory measures included in the Decisions are summarized below:

Discount on the Distribution Fee for Unlicensed Renewable Energy Generation Facilities

Decision No. 14613 pertains to the determination of the distribution fee applicable to unlicensed renewable energy generation facilities that have completed their ten-year feed-in tariff period. Pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2 of Law No. 5346 on the Use of Renewable Energy Resources for the Purpose of Generating Electrical Energy, the price, procedures and principles applicable to such facilities are to be determined by Presidential decree; however, no such decree has been issued to date. In this framework, the Board has resolved that, pending the issuance of the relevant Presidential decree, the Unlicensed Producer-2 tariff shall apply as the injection-direction distribution fee for the facilities in question, effective from 1 June 2026. As a result of this regulation, the distribution fee applicable to such facilities has been reduced from 208.1065 kuruş/kWh to 65.6008 kuruş/kWh.

Diesel Fuel Quality Standards

Decision No. 14608 concerns the technical regulation of diesel fuel quality standards. Under the TS EN 590 (Automotive Fuels – Diesel (Gasoil) – Requirements and Test Methods) December 2025 Standard, a new specification for “particle count greater than 4 micrometers” was introduced for diesel fuel types. Prior to this Decision, no effective date had been set for the enforcement of this specification as a mandatory technical regulation. By this Decision, the Board has determined that this specification shall become enforceable as a technical regulation as of 1 June 2027.

Natural Gas Distribution Tariff Parameters

Decisions No. 14609 through 14612 correct and revise the retail sales tariff parameters of natural gas distribution companies operating in Sakarya, Konya, Denizli, Isparta and Burdur for the third tariff implementation period. Decisions No. 14609, 14610 and 14611 correct the Parameters Tables annexed to prior Board Decisions, while Decision No. 14612 revises the system usage fee upper limits and amends the Parameters Table, effective as of 1 June 2026.

You may access the full text of the Decisions via this link. (only in Turkish)