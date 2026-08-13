Paksoy is an Istanbul-based independent Turkish law firm with over 120 employees, offering legal advice and counselling to foreign investors and the Turkish business community. We provide a wide range of services to meet the needs of local and international businesses in almost every field, including corporate law, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, competition law, banking and finance, tax, real estate and project development, project finance, energy and infrastructure, litigation and arbitration.

Article Insights

Zekican Samlı’s articles from Paksoy are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

in Turkey

with readers working within the Banking & Credit and Oil & Gas industries Paksoy are most popular: within Tax, Cannabis & Hemp and Technology topic(s)

The Republic of Türkiye’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (“Ministry”) announced the Tender for the Allocation of Renewable Energy Resource Areas and Connection Capacities Based on Solar Energy (the “SPP YEKA Tender 2026“) for new solar power plant projects (“SPPs”) and the Tender for the Allocation of Renewable Energy Resource Areas and Connection Capacities Based on Wind Energy (the “WPP YEKA Tender 2026”) for new wind power plant projects (“WPPs”) in the Official Gazette dated 11 July 2026 and numbered 33307 (the “Tender Announcement”). The tender specifications (“Specifications”)1 and the draft contracts (“Contract(s)”)2 for the SPP YEKA Tender 2026 and the WPP YEKA Tender 2026 have also been published on the Ministry’s official webpage.

The SPP and WPP YEKA Tenders 2026 aim to support Türkiye’s commitment to expanding its renewable energy infrastructure, diversifying its energy portfolio and promoting renewable energy investments.

Pursuant to the Tender Announcement and in accordance with the Regulation on Renewable Energy Resource Areas published in the Official Gazette dated 09/10/2016 and numbered 29852, the SPP YEKA Tender 2026 will be organized for 14 solar energy-based tenders with a total connection capacity of 900 MWe, as detailed in the table below:

SPP Tender Area Area Size (km2) Connection Capacity (MWe) G26-Ankara-1 SPP Beypazarı/Ankara 0.738 40 G26-Ankara-2 SPP Polatlı/Ankara 0.52 30 G26-Batman SPP Gercüş/Batman 0.34 25 G26-Denizli SPP Çivril/Denizli 0.45 30 G26-Konya SPP Cihanbeyli/Konya 1.7 110 G26-Malatya-1 SPP Arapgir/Malatya 0.83 55 G26-Malatya-2 SPP Darende/Malatya 0.618 40 G26-Mardin-1 SPP Artuklu/Mardin 0.458 30 G26-Mardin-2 SPP Derik/Mardin 1.987 120 G26-Diyarbakır SPP Çınar/Diyarbakır 3.2184 200 G26-Elazığ SPP Karakoçan/Elazığ 0.6 40 G26-Kahramanmaraş-1 SPP Elbistan/Kahramanmaraş 0.708 45 G26-Kahramanmaraş-2 SPP Pazarcık/Kahramanmaraş 1.305 85 G26-Kahramanmaraş-3 SPP Pazarcık/Kahramanmaraş 0.841 50

(Annex 1 and Annex 7 of the Ministry’s Specifications for the SPP YEKA Tender 2026)

The WPP YEKA Tender 2026 will be organized for a total connection capacity of 1,500 MWe across 7 WPPs to be located in the provinces of Sivas, Kayseri, Balıkesir, Manisa, Kütahya and Uşak, as detailed in the table below:

WPP Tender Area Area Size (km2) Connection Capacity (MWe) R26-Sivas WPP Gürün, Kangal/Sivas- Pınarbaşı/Kayseri 88.17 320 R26-Balıkesir-1 WPP Kepsut, Dursunbey/Balıkesir 27.01 140 R26-Balıkesir-2 WPP Dursunbey, Bigadiç/Balıkesir 48.96 235 R26-Balıkesir-3 WPP Dursunbey, Sındırgı/Balıkesir- Simav/Kütahya 57.21 170 R26-Balıkesir-4 WPP Havran, İvrindi/Balıkesir 27.01 140 R26-Manisa WPP Demirci/Manisa- Simav/Kütahya 93.38 235 R26-Kütahya WPP* Gediz/Kütahya- Banaz, Merkez/Uşak 42.82 260

(Annex 1 and Annex 7 of the Ministry’s Specifications for the WPP YEKA Tender 2026)

*The R26-Kütahya WPP tender will be conducted based on the total capacity of two areas, namely R26-Kütahya-1 WPP (140 MWe) and R26-Kütahya-2 WPP (120 MWe).

Applications shall be submitted by hand delivery to the Ministry’s address set out below on 13 October 2026 between 10:00 and 12:00 local time. Applications submitted by any method other than hand delivery, or outside the prescribed date and hours, shall not be accepted.

Address: Nasuh Akar Mahallesi, Türkocağı Caddesi No: 2, 06500 Çankaya/Ankara

1. Main principles and procedures for the SPP and WPP YEKA tenders 2026

Eligible bidders. Only (i) Turkish legal entities incorporated as a joint stock company or limited liability company under Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102 (the “TCC”), (ii) joint ventures and (iii) foreign companies that qualify as a “company” under their respective jurisdictions are eligible to participate as Bidders in the SPP and WPP YEKA Tenders 2026 (the “Bidder(s)”). The Bidder to whom the SPP or WPP YEKA Tender 2026 is awarded (the “Awardee”) shall proceed with the next steps under the terms and conditions set out below.

In the event that a foreign Bidder is selected as the Awardee, such Awardee shall incorporate a legal entity in the form of either a joint stock company or a limited liability company in Türkiye, with the same shareholding structure with which it participated in the tender or in which it holds the entire share capital, no later than the signing date of the Contract. In the event that a joint venture is selected as the Awardee, such joint venture shall incorporate a legal entity in the form of either a joint stock company or a limited liability company under the TCC, with the same shareholding structure declared at the application stage, no later than the signing date of the Contract.

Application fee. A non-refundable application fee of TRY 100,000 (one hundred thousand) shall be paid for each tender application.

Procedure. The Bidders shall submit their financial bids for the unit electricity purchase price within the range of EUR 5.50 cents/kWh (the “Ceiling Price”) and EUR 3.25 cents/kWh (the “Floor Price”) for the SPP YEKA Tender 2026, and within the range of EUR 5.50 cents/kWh and EUR 3.50 cents/kWh for the WPP YEKA Tender 2026. Financial bids that fall outside the range of the Ceiling Price and the Floor Price shall not be considered valid. The SPP and WPP YEKA Tenders 2026 will be conducted in the form of a Dutch auction, in which a maximum of five Bidders that quoted the lowest financial bids in the first round will compete until the lowest and final bid above the Floor Price is reached, by sequentially underbidding the previously quoted lowest price, starting from the lowest financial bid as a basis.

In the event that a Bidder quotes the Floor Price, financial bids shall be received from the other Bidders in sequence. If the other Bidders withdraw from the tender (i.e. if only one Bidder quotes the Floor Price), the process shall be concluded. However, in the event that a second Bidder also quotes the Floor Price, such second Bidder shall be deemed to have agreed to pay a minimum contribution fee of EUR 10,000 per MW. Subsequently, the Bidders agreeing on the Floor Price shall compete on the highest amount of contribution fee by way of auction. Such auction shall be concluded once the highest contribution fee is reached by one Bidder and is not matched by any other Bidder.

In the event that a contribution fee is determined as a result of the SPP or WPP YEKA Tender 2026, such amount shall be paid to EPİAŞ (Enerji Piyasaları İşletme Anonim Şirketi, the Turkish state company authorized to manage and operate the Turkish electricity market) in full within 20 business days after the Bidder is invited to sign the Contract, based on the foreign exchange selling rate of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye effective as of the payment date.

If the contribution fee is not paid within the prescribed period, the provisional guarantee provided by the Bidder shall be recorded as revenue.

Upon completion of the process described above, the tender commission’s minutes shall be prepared and submitted for the Ministry’s approval. Following notification of the Ministry’s approval, the Awardee shall be invited by the General Directorate of Energy Affairs to sign the Contract within 30 days following such invitation, thereby concluding the relevant tender. In the event that the most favorable Bidder fails to respond to the Contract invitation within the prescribed period, its guarantee shall be recorded as revenue and a Contract invitation may be issued to the second and third most favorable Bidders, respectively, subject to the Ministry’s approval.

Financial guarantees. For each tender process within the scope of the SPP or WPP YEKA Tender 2026, the Bidders must submit to the Ministry an unlimited letter of guarantee, valid for one year and fully or partially convertible into cash, in the amount of EUR 15,000 per MW for the SPP YEKA Tender 2026 and EUR 20,000 per MW for the WPP YEKA Tender 2026 (the “Provisional Guarantee”). Furthermore, no later than one day before the Contract is signed, the Awardee must submit to the Ministry an unlimited letter of guarantee, valid for a period of 10 years and fully or partially convertible into cash, in the amount of EUR 75,000 per MW for the SPP YEKA Tender 2026 and EUR 100,000 per MW for the WPP YEKA Tender 2026 (the “Performance Guarantee”). The Provisional Guarantee shall be returned to the Awardee upon provision of the Performance Guarantee.

2. Material conditions within the scope of the SPP and WPP YEKA tenders 2026

Sales and pricing conditions. The electricity generated by the SPPs and WPPs will be sold on the free market for a period of 60 months for SPPs and 72 months for WPPs commencing from the signing date of the Contract (the “Free Market Sales Period”). Following the expiry of the Free Market Sales Period, such electricity shall be supplied to the transmission or distribution system for SPPs and to the transmission system for WPPs for a period of 20 (twenty) years (the “Purchase Period”) at the purchase price determined as a result of the relevant tender.

If the market clearing price falls below EUR 4.75 cents/kWh in the relevant settlement period, the electricity purchase price shall be applied at EUR 4.75 cents/kWh, based on the foreign exchange buying rate of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye as of the date on which the electricity is supplied to the system. The Awardee may install an electricity storage unit integrated with the SPP or WPP at the power plant site and at the same metering point, provided that it does not exceed the electrical installed capacity specified in the license.

In the event that a time extension is granted within the scope of the Regulation on Renewable Energy Resource Areas, the Specifications and the Contract, the additional period so granted shall not be added to the Free Market Sales Period. The unit electricity purchase price specified in the Contract shall apply to the electricity generated for 20 years following the end of the Free Market Sales Period. No price increases shall be permitted for any reason.

The Ministry undertakes to evaluate the electricity generated by the SPPs and WPPs within the scope of the Renewable Energy Resources Support Mechanism (“YEKDEM”) and that the prices paid shall be in accordance with the Specifications and the Contract, notwithstanding any changes to YEKDEM.

During the electricity purchase period following the end of the Free Market Sales Period, fees paid to the Turkish Electricity Transmission Company (TEİAŞ) within the scope of the transmission tariff, or fees paid to the relevant distribution company (EDAŞ) within the scope of the distribution tariff (in the case of SPPs), and fees paid to TEİAŞ within the scope of the transmission tariff (in the case of WPPs), shall be reimbursed to the Awardee through the YEKDEM system.

Other project and regulatory conditions. The SPPs may not be used for any other purpose and shall exclusively generate electricity from solar energy. The WPPs may not be used for any other purpose and shall exclusively generate electricity from wind energy. The SPPs shall be constructed in Türkiye in compliance with the minimum local content rates set out in the Specifications. The Awardee shall comply with the minimum local content rates determined in Annex 2 of the Specifications for the components to be supplied within the scope of the SPPs (75% for solar modules, 51% for DC solar cables, mounting structures and inverters). Domestic production shall be required for the solar cells used in the production of solar modules, and such solar cells shall be produced by applying at least the processes following the raw wafer stage. The wind turbines to be used in the WPPs shall be manufactured and/or supplied at factories established in Türkiye (including free zones). The Awardee shall comply with the minimum local content rates determined in the Specifications for the components to be supplied within the scope of the WPPs, and the wind turbine local content score shall be a minimum of 55. No local contribution subsidy shall be provided within the scope of Law No. 5346 on the Utilization of Renewable Energy Resources for Electricity Generation.

The Awardee shall perform all construction, commissioning and regulatory works, including feasibility studies, permits, license and approval procedures, and shall assume all costs and liability for safety, occupational health and environmental measures in connection with the SPPs and WPPs.

The preliminary license period for the SPPs and WPPs shall be a maximum of 24 months. The construction period shall be a maximum of 24 months for SPPs with a capacity below 100 MWe, 36 months for SPPs with a capacity of 100 MWe and above, and 36 months for WPPs, in each case commencing from the date of issuance of the license. No electrical capacity increase shall be permitted for the SPPs or WPPs during the term of the Contract.

The SPP and WPP YEKA Tenders 2026 present a strategic opportunity for investors and for the expansion of Türkiye’s renewable energy capacity. Please do not hesitate to reach out to our team members should you have any questions or wish to discuss these opportunities further.

Footnotes

1 Turkish version of the SPP YEKA Tender 2026 Specifications is available here.

2 Turkish version of the draft Contract for SPP YEKA Tender 2026 is available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.