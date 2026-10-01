The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources defines wind turbines as the primary structural element of wind power plants, describing them as machines that convert the kinetic energy of wind into mechanical and subsequently electrical energy.

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Introduction

The steadily increasing share of renewable energy sources in electricity generation has highlighted the critical importance of determining the legal status of technical equipment employed in power generation facilities. In this context, whether wind turbines—the core component of wind energy power plants—are classified as movable or immovable property, and which ownership regime governs them once anchored to the land, carries profound legal implications not only for property law, but also for ownership, leasing, project financing, security interests, taxation, expropriation, and operational management. The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources defines wind turbines as the primary structural element of wind power plants, describing them as machines that convert the kinetic energy of wind into mechanical and subsequently electrical energy.

Turkish law provides no explicit, sui generis statutory provision governing the legal classification of wind turbines. Consequently, this issue must primarily be resolved under the general property law provisions of the Turkish Civil Code (TCC). However, wind turbines are not standard industrial machines; they represent high-value economic energy assets engineered for installation on specific parcels of land, designed for prolonged operational cycles, and dedicated to utility-scale electricity generation. These distinct operational characteristics necessitate an inquiry extending beyond the classical distinction between movables and immovables, demanding a rigorous legal analysis of the relationship between the turbine structure and the underlying real estate.

Legal Classification of Wind Turbines Under Turkish Law

Under the Turkish Civil Code, the foundational starting points are the provisions governing the scope of real property ownership, specifically the concepts of constituent parts (bütünleyici parça / component parts) and accessories (eklenti / appurtenances). Pursuant to Article 684 of the TCC, whoever owns a principal thing also owns all of its constituent parts. A constituent part is defined as any component that, according to local custom, forms an essential element of the principal thing and cannot be severed from it without destroying, damaging, or fundamentally altering the structure of the principal thing. Conversely, Article 686 of the TCC defines an accessory as movable property that, in accordance with the clear intention of the owner or local custom, is permanently designated for the operation, preservation, or utilization of the principal thing and joined, attached, or otherwise linked to it.

This legal bifurcation is paramount for wind energy assets. Prior to erection, the individual components—the tower segments, rotor, blades, nacelle, generator, and associated electromechanical systems—constitute independent movable property. Once assembled and affixed to the land, concluding that the entire turbine has automatically converted into a constituent part of the real estate solely based on physical attachment would be legally flawed. Under Article 684 of the TCC, qualification as a constituent part requires not merely physical integration, but that the component serves as an indispensable functional element of the underlying land, such that its severance would cause substantive legal, physical, and economic harm to the principal property. Although the status of wind turbine components as integral parts generally outweighs their status as mere attachments, the status of each individual component must be evaluated separately.

Legal Classification by Component

Foundation and Tower: The reinforced concrete gravity-base foundation, cast deeply into the ground and weighing hundreds of tons, alongside the steel tubular tower anchored directly to it, are affixed with the objective of permanent installation. Because demolishing or extracting the foundation causes substantial structural damage and ground disturbance, the foundation and tower elements qualify as constituent parts of the land pursuant to TCC Art. 684.

Nacelle, Generator, and Blades: These mechanical assemblies are connected to the tower via high-strength bolts, internal flanges, and modular interfaces. During routine maintenance, component failures, or technical repowering cycles, they can be unbolted and dismantled via heavy-lift mobile cranes without compromising the structural integrity of the tower or foundation. This degree of severability permits the blades, rotor, and nacelle to be classified either as accessories under TCC Art. 686 or as temporary/movable structures under TCC Art. 728.

Building Rights and Project Finance Dynamics

In practical energy transactions, wind energy projects are predominantly developed on Treasury land via statutory administrative rights of easement or on private land through the constitution of an independent and permanent right of construction / building right.

When an independent and permanent building right is registered on a dedicated page of the land register as an independent immovable asset, the entire turbine structure constitutes a constituent part not of the underlying land, but of the building right itself.

This legal separation enables commercial lenders and project finance syndicates to encumber the building right directly with a real estate mortgage.

Conversely, where a turbine is erected without an independent building right—such as via personal lease agreements or usufructuary rights—parties must invoke the statutory framework of movable structures (taşınır yapı, TCC Art. 728) or the special registration regimes of the no.6361 Financial Leasing Law to prevent title to the multi-million-dollar turbine assets from acceding automatically to the underlying landowner under the principle of accession

Law No. 5346 on the Utilization of Renewable Energy Resources for the Purpose of Generating Electrical Energy recognizes wind as a renewable source and establishes a specialized regulatory framework for electricity generation. However, this legislation focuses primarily on licensing regimes, grid connection, resource zoning, and tariff feed-in support mechanisms. It does not resolve the private law classification of turbines as movable or immovable property. Therefore, regulatory energy law must be interpreted in conjunction with general civil and property law principles.

The "Fixture" Doctrine Under United States Law

In the United States, the legal classification of wind turbines is largely governed by state-level real property jurisprudence and the common law doctrine of fixtures. Under American law, a fixture is an article that was originally personal property (a chattel) but has become part of the real estate through physical annexation and functional adaptation. Courts evaluate this classification through a three-prong inquiry:

The actual or constructive annexation of the item to the realty,

The adaptation of the item to the use or purpose to which the real estate is appropriated, and

The intention of the annexing party to make the property a permanent accession to the freehold.

The treatment of wind turbines exhibits noticeable variation across state jurisdictions. For example, under California regulations, a permanent wind machine bolted to a concrete foundation designed to remain indefinitely may be classified as real property under the fixture doctrine. In contrast, portable or vehicle-mounted wind turbines, designed for transient deployment without permanent ground anchoring, retain their status as personal property.

Similarly, New York jurisprudence emphasizes the tripartite test—annexation, adaptation, and objective intent. In this analytical framework, the multi-decade economic operational life of a utility-scale turbine and its integration into a dedicated generation facility are frequently interpreted as objective evidence of an intention to establish permanent annexation.

Nonetheless, US law does not follow a monolithic approach. In the notable 2022 decision Wind Colebrook South, LLC v. Town of Colebrook, the Supreme Court of Connecticut addressed the property tax classification of wind turbines and their ancillary equipment. While recognizing the structural turbine as taxable real property, the court analyzed statutory exemptions and recognized that specific interconnected equipment could be assessed separately as personal property. This precedent confirms that bifurcating the structural "turbine" from its "ancillary electro-mechanical equipment" is a central legal question in American jurisprudence as well.

Consequently, the American fixture doctrine serves an analytical function analogous to the civil law distinction between constituent parts and accessories. However, because state statutes, tax codes, and case law dictate the outcome, there is no uniform national determination across the United States.

Approaches in the European Union and German Law

European Union law contains no harmonized civil code regulating the private-law classification of wind turbines as movable or immovable assets. Under the principle of national procedural and substantive autonomy, substantive property law remains strictly within the sovereign competence of individual Member States. EU law primarily impacts wind energy through regulatory, permitting, and environmental directives aimed at accelerating deployment.

Most notably, the revised Renewable Energy Directive introduced streamlined administrative permitting processes and established that renewable installations may be classified as matters of "overriding public interest." However, underlying ownership structures, asset classification, and collateralization remain subject to national civil codes. Thus, it is impossible to assert uniformly across the EU whether a wind turbine is categorically movable or immovable.

Germany presents a prominent comparative model. Sections 93 and 94 of the German Civil Code (Bürgerliches Gesetzbuch – BGB) govern essential component parts (wesentliche Bestandteile). Under BGB § 94, items firmly attached to the ground are generally presumed to be essential components of the real property. Crucially, however, BGB § 95 creates an explicit exception for temporary fixtures (Scheinbestandteile), providing that things attached to the land merely for a temporary purpose or in the exercise of a limited real right do not become constituent parts of the real estate.

In a landmark 2017 ruling, the German Federal Court of Justice (Bundesgerichtshof – BGH) analyzed whether a commercial wind turbine constituted an essential part of the land or a temporary fixture (Scheinbestandteil). The BGH affirmed that where a wind farm operator constructs a turbine on leased land at its own economic and operational risk, with the intention of dismantling or repowering it upon the expiration of the lease or right of superficies, the turbine does not transfer automatically to the landowner. This holding underscores that long-term physical presence alone does not trigger statutory accession to the underlying freehold.

Conclusion

Under Turkish law, the legal classification of wind turbines must be derived from the core property law tenets of the Turkish Civil Code rather than specialized energy statutes. While the overall wind generation unit might broadly be viewed as having a physical nexus to the land, treating every individual component identically fails to capture technical and economic realities.

Distinct legal classifications must be applied across the turbine foundation, subterranean cabling, step-up transformers, nacelles, and rotor assemblies. Components characterized by deep structural and permanent integration with the ground justify the application of constituent part rules. Consequently, legal analysis must scrutinize each constituent subsystem individually rather than treating the entire "wind power plant" as an indivisible legal unit.

The American "fixture" doctrine and the German civil law framework distinguishing address the identical underlying tension: determining how physical annexation of utility-scale industrial equipment alters title and property rights. However, due to state-level jurisdictional differences in the US and the preservation of national property law sovereignty within the EU, no unified international standard exists.

In light of these comparative insights, establishing unambiguous legal clarity is critical for Turkish energy practice—particularly concerning non-recourse project finance, transactions where project special purpose vehicles are distinct from landowners, equipment leasing, security interest creation (chattel mortgages vs. real estate mortgages), and end-of-life decommissioning. While courts can apply the general provisions of the Turkish Civil Code on a case-by-case basis, the exponential growth of utility-scale renewable investments suggests that enacting tailored legislative or regulatory provisions clarifying ownership, chattel mortgages, and security regimes for energy assets would substantially enhance transactional certainty and bankability.

Source:

https://law.justia.com/cases/connecticut/supreme-court/2022/sc20594.html https://www.fachagentur-wind-solar.de/wind/genehmigung Hüseyin İlker, Rüzgâr türbinlerinin hukuki mahiyeti, 12.06.2024.

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