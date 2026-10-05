The First-Ever EU Tripartite Agreement On Energy Storage And Its Impact On Energy Storage Legislation In Turkiye

In line with the goals of combating global climate change and building a sustainable energy future, the integration of renewable energy sources into electricity networks is gaining greater importance day by day.

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In line with the goals of combating global climate change and building a sustainable energy future, the integration of renewable energy sources into electricity networks is gaining greater importance day by day. To balance supply and demand inherent to intermittent renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, increase network flexibility, and ensure security of supply, energy storage systems stand out as a critical infrastructure element. Especially before the European Union (“EU”), it is clearly seen that investments aimed at increasing interconnection capacity will be among the priority energy policies in the upcoming period.

In this context, the European Union has taken a historic step to ensure energy security of supply and maximize network flexibility. The decisions adopted at the Energy Council meeting held in Luxembourg on June 26, 2026, point to the beginning of a new era for the development of the energy storage sector. Although Turkiye is not an EU member, it must closely follow these legal and political developments in the EU, considering its strong integration process with European electricity markets, cross-border energy trade dynamics, and regional energy collaborations. For international investors and market participants with cross-border project development potential, these developments are of a nature that will determine the direction of strategic decisions and investments.

1. The First "Tripartite Agreement" to Scale Up EU Energy Storage

Under the leadership of the European Commission, the first 'Tripartite Agreement' on energy storage was signed concurrently with the Energy Council meeting held on June 26, 2026. This agreement is a historic initiative that brings together 22 EU Member States, storage developers and manufacturers, renewable energy developers, energy-consuming industries, and leading financial institutions.

As part of the initiative, to strengthen Europe's energy infrastructure, ambitious pledges were made to integrate between 30 and 35 GW of new energy storage capacity into the system in the short-to-medium term plan covering the 2026-2028 period. One of the most striking aspects of the agreement is that it was signed concurrently with the adoption of the common position on the 'EU Grids Package' by 22 Member States at the EU Energy Council on the same day. This situation shows that strengthening the network infrastructure and scaling up storage capacity are handled as complementary, integrated objectives.

2. Commitments Under the Tripartite Agreement

The Tripartite Agreement imposes various obligations and responsibilities on different stakeholders of the sector. These commitments can be summarized as follows:

Project Developers and Transparency: Energy storage project developers will regularly submit annual capacity forecasts for new storage facilities and hybrid projects to be integrated into existing systems. This will enable grid planning to be conducted on a much more predictable basis.

Energy storage project developers will regularly submit annual capacity forecasts for new storage facilities and hybrid projects to be integrated into existing systems. This will enable grid planning to be conducted on a much more predictable basis. The Role of Energy-Consuming Industries: Energy-consuming industries will develop energy storage projects at their own sites (for self-consumption or network support purposes) and will give clearer information about when and how much electricity they use. This step will ease the pressure on the network during peak load hours by encouraging demand-side response.

Regulatory Obligations of Member States: 22 EU Member States have committed to support cost-reflective and non-discriminatory network tariffs that actively stimulate network flexibility through legal regulations.

Financing and European Investment Bank (EIB) Support: To solidify the financial pillar of the agreement, the EIB Group has committed to expanding its existing 1.5 billion Euro grid production package to include energy storage component manufacturers. This situation aims to increase supply chain security within Europe and reduce foreign dependency.

In contrast to the 200 GW storage capacity targeted for 2030 determined within the framework of the EU's vision of becoming a climate-neutral continent, it is seen that the installed storage capacity in the continent remained at the level of approximately 55 GW as of the beginning of 2026. Considering this large capacity gap, the Tripartite Agreement is evaluated by sector representatives and lawyers as 'the most comprehensive political recognition of storage at the EU level to date'. Although the agreement is not a directly binding legislative text (regulation or directive), it acts as a strong 'political framework' that will guide changes in network tariff methodologies and incentive legislation at the national level in the upcoming period and will be taken as a basis in the creation of secondary legislation.

2. Potential Impacts on the Turkish Energy Market and Legislation

Türkiye is a critical partner in Europe's energy security with its geographical location and rich renewable energy potential. The permanent connection and commercial operations between the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ) and the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) make it inevitable that legislative changes in the EU directly or indirectly impact the Turkish energy market. The legal and commercial impacts of the EU Tripartite Agreement on Energy Storage for Turkiye can be examined under the following headings:

2.1 Cross-Border Energy Trade and Electricity Exports

Turkiye's realization of electricity exports to Europe and its synchronized operation with ENTSO-E mandate that network standards and flexibility requirements are aligned with EU norms. The fact that EU Member States will transition to network tariffs that stimulate flexibility will reshape imbalance costs and transmission fees in cross-border trade. Turkish energy companies engaged in international trade may have to integrate storage systems into their own production/consumption portfolios in order to adapt to these new tariff structures in EU markets and maintain their competitive advantage.

2.3 Development of Energy Storage Legislation in Türkiye

As is known, significant legal steps have been taken in this field in Turkiye with the Regulation on Storage Activities in the Electricity Market issued by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority ("EPDK"). In particular, the pre-license facilitations provided to wind and solar power plants ("WPP" and "SPP") with storage have generated substantial investment appetite in the sector. However, the vision set forth by the Trilateral Agreement in the EU indicates that the secondary legislation in Turkiye needs to be further refined. The principle of 'cost-reflective and non-discriminatory grid tariffs' within the Agreement will serve as a significant reference model for EPDK regarding the system usage fees currently under discussion in Turkiye and the pricing of the contributions of storage facilities to the grid. The implementation of market-based regulations will accelerate, enabling storage facilities that provide flexibility to the grid to generate revenue more effectively—not only from the capacity mechanism but also from the ancillary services market (such as frequency control).

2.4 Foreign Investors and Project Financing

The EIB Group's decision to support the energy storage supply chain is the clearest indicator that international funds and green financing mechanisms are shifting in this direction. During the phases of establishing foreign partnerships, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and securing international project financing in energy projects developed in Turkiye, the project having an energy storage component at EU standards will directly affect the 'bankability' criterion. Foreign investors will more meticulously evaluate whether the facility is designed in accordance with the EU's new flexibility and transparency expectations in their joint-venture agreements and investment decisions in Turkiye during due diligence processes.

3. Conclusion

The EU Tripartite Agreement to scale up energy storage, adopted in Luxembourg on June 26, 2026, is the most decisive political step taken to reach the massive 200 GW capacity targeted for 2030. Although the agreement is not directly binding legislation, Member States are expected to take steps to redesign incentive mechanisms and network tariffs in their domestic laws.

It is essential for Turkiye to integrate these developments into its legislation in line with its goals of ensuring security of energy supply, increasing network flexibility, and continuing to be an attractive market for international investors. Particularly, companies developing cross-border projects and energy-consuming industrial facilities must quickly adapt to this new playing field created by the EU regarding transparency and storage investments. In the upcoming period, innovative regulatory changes that reward the contribution of storage facilities to network flexibility, reflect costs fairly, and pave the way for new financing models are expected to be made in Turkish law.

Ultimately, in this period where the legal framework is rapidly transforming, it is of vital importance for long-term commercial success and legal compliance that investors include not only local legislation but also the butterfly effect that political agreements in Europe will create in their strategic planning.

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