We are pleased to share our latest article, “German Special Fund for Infrastructure and Climate Neutrality: Opportunities for Turkish Companies”, jointly prepared by the Hergüner and Taylor Wessing teams.

Hergüner Bilgen Üçer is one of Türkiye’s largest, full-service independent corporate law firms representing major corporations and clientele, and international financial institutions and agencies. Hergüner not only provides expert legal counsel to clients, but also serves as a trusted advisor and provides premium legal advice within a commercial context.

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We are pleased to share our latest article, German Special Fund for Infrastructure and Climate Neutrality: Opportunities for Turkish Companies”, jointly prepared by the Hergüner and Taylor Wessing teams.

This article provides an overview of Germany’s newly established EUR 500 billion Special Fund for Infrastructure and Climate Neutrality, which is expected to drive large scale public investments across transport, energy, healthcare, digital and social infrastructure in the coming years. The article outlines the scale and structure of the program, the public procurement framework governing participation in these projects, and the potential entry strategies for Turkish contractors, sponsors and suppliers seeking to participate in this investment cycle.

It also highlights key legal and practical considerations for market entry, including procurement rules, consortium and partnership structures, and compliance requirements that may affect Turkish companies operating in the German and EU public procurement landscape.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.