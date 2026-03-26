ARTICLE
26 March 2026

German Special Fund For Infrastructure And Climate Neutrality: Opportunities For Turkish Companies

HB
Herguner Bilgen Ucer Attorney Partnership

Contributor

Herguner Bilgen Ucer Attorney Partnership logo
Hergüner Bilgen Üçer is one of Türkiye’s largest, full-service independent corporate law firms representing major corporations and clientele, and international financial institutions and agencies. Hergüner not only provides expert legal counsel to clients, but also serves as a trusted advisor and provides premium legal advice within a commercial context.
Explore Firm Details
We are pleased to share our latest article, “German Special Fund for Infrastructure and Climate Neutrality: Opportunities for Turkish Companies”, jointly prepared by the Hergüner and Taylor Wessing teams.
Turkey Government, Public Sector
Ümit Hergüner,Kayra Üçer,Piraye Kuranel Başol
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Herguner Bilgen Ucer Attorney Partnership are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property, Energy and Natural Resources and Criminal Law topic(s)
  • in Turkey

We are pleased to share our latest article, German Special Fund for Infrastructure and Climate Neutrality: Opportunities for Turkish Companies”, jointly prepared by the Hergüner and Taylor Wessing teams.

This article provides an overview of Germany’s newly established EUR 500 billion Special Fund for Infrastructure and Climate Neutrality, which is expected to drive large scale public investments across transport, energy, healthcare, digital and social infrastructure in the coming years. The article outlines the scale and structure of the program, the public procurement framework governing participation in these projects, and the potential entry strategies for Turkish contractors, sponsors and suppliers seeking to participate in this investment cycle.

It also highlights key legal and practical considerations for market entry, including procurement rules, consortium and partnership structures, and compliance requirements that may affect Turkish companies operating in the German and EU public procurement landscape.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Ümit Hergüner
Ümit Hergüner
Photo of Kayra Üçer
Kayra Üçer
Photo of Senem Denktaş
Senem Denktaş
Photo of Piraye Kuranel Başol
Piraye Kuranel Başol
Photo of Deniz Tuncel
Deniz Tuncel
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More