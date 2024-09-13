Digital marketing is indispensable for entrepreneurs to gain a competitive edge and promote their brands in today's business landscape. However, long-term success requires compliance with legal obligations and liabilities. This article will address the main legal principles that entrepreneurs need to comply with while developing their digital marketing strategies, and other issues that need consideration in this context.

1. Digital Marketing and Personal Data Protection: Legal Framework

Digital marketing activities often require the collection and processing of personal data. In Türkiye, this process is regulated by the Personal Data Protection Law no. 6698 ("KVKK"). The Law imposes certain obligations on data controllers for personal data processing. Article 4 of the Law requires specific, explicit and legitimate purposes for the processing of personal data. Entrepreneurs need to ensure compliance with the personal data protection principles in digital marketing processes to minimize the associated legal risks.

They also need to respect the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR"), which contains strict controls and severe sanctions for digital marketing. The related obligations include collecting personal data lawfully, obtaining the explicit consent of data subjects, processing the data in accordance with the relevant purpose, and taking adequate security measures. Otherwise, severe administrative fines and legal sanctions may be imposed (KVKK, art. 18; Smith, 2022).

Compliance with regulations such as GDPR and KVKK increases the credibility of digital marketing strategies and reinforces consumer trust.

2. Misleading Advertisements and Commercial Practices: Legal Liabilities under the Consumer Protection Law

Consumer Protection Law no. 6502 ("TKHK") prohibits commercial advertisements from misleading or deceiving the consumer in an effort to protect consumers. Accordingly, entrepreneurs need to comply with article 61 of the Law in their digital marketing campaigns. Misleading advertisements undermine consumer trust, lead to unfair competition and may harm other market players (Kara, 2020). The legal nature of the advertisement should be determined when evaluating the lawfulness of an advertisement and identifying the applicable legal rules in case of a breach. The identification of the advertisement's legal nature is crucial for the applicability of provisions other than those concerning unfair competition in the framework of deceptive advertisements (Özdemir, 2004).

In the United States, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") has extensive powers to prevent misleading advertising and imposes severe sanctions for violations. Entrepreneurs may suffer serious legal and financial consequences if they fail to comply with such regulations (Anderson, 2020).

3. Consumer Rights in E-commerce and Distance Contracts: Legal Obligations

E-commerce is a vital component of digital marketing strategies, being an effective channel for entrepreneurs to offer their products and services to consumers. However, entrepreneurs are required to respect legal obligations and consumer rights during their e-commerce activities. These obligations are regulated under the TKHK and the Regulation on Distance Contracts.

3.1. Legal Framework of Distance Contracts

Distance contracts are made during online sales. Article 48 of the TKHK and the Regulation on Distance Contracts contain rules for consumer protection in such sales. Accordingly, sellers and providers are required to provide certain information to consumers, including the main features of the contract, the price, the delivery conditions and the consumer's right of withdrawal.

The information must be given clearly, understandably and properly prior to the conclusion of the contract to help the consumer make an informed decision and to avoid potential legal disputes. Entrepreneurs have the legal obligation to provide accurate, up-to-date and truthful information on e-commerce platforms.

3.2. Right of Withdrawal and Return Procedures

The right of withdrawal is a crucial e-commerce regulation for protecting consumer rights. According to article 9 of the Regulation on Distance Contracts, the consumer has the right to withdraw from the contract within 14 days after receiving the product(s), without providing any justification and suffering any penalty.

Entrepreneurs are legally required to inform the consumer of this right and to manage the return procedures effectively during the withdrawal period. When the consumer exercises the right of withdrawal, the seller is required to refund the price of the product(s) within 14 days. The return process should be transparent, and the consumer should not suffer any deductions in the meantime. These requirements ensure consumer trust in e-commerce sales while preventing legal disputes (Özkan, 2019).

3.3. Reliability of Electronic Commerce and Legal Compliance

The reliability of electronic commerce directly relates to the protection of consumer rights. Entrepreneurs' compliance with the legislation increases consumer satisfaction and guarantees the sustainability of e-commerce activities. It can also put consumers at ease, making them feel certain that their rights are protected during online shopping.

The European Union's Digital Services Act has introduced comprehensive rules for e-commerce service providers and digital platforms and established international standards for consumer protection. These regulations are vital for the protection of consumer rights, especially in cross-border e-commerce transactions (Williams, 2021).

3.4. Consumer Complaints and Dispute Resolution Mechanisms

E-commerce disputes and consumer complaints usually occur when the consumer exercises the right of withdrawal or when the product fails to meet expectations. In such cases, entrepreneurs need to effectively manage consumer complaints and resolve disputes quickly. In Türkiye, the Consumer Arbitration Committees established by the Ministry of Customs and Trade are among important bodies that handle and resolve consumer complaints.

Entrepreneurs should fully protect the rights of consumers when handling complaints and disputes to ensure legal compliance and increase customer satisfaction. Failure to comply with the decisions of consumer arbitration committees may result in legal sanctions and fines. Therefore, full compliance with legal rules in e-commerce procedures minimizes legal risks and protects the reputation of businesses.

4. Copyright, Trademark and Patent Protection: Digital Content Creation as per Intellectual Property Law

The protection of digital marketing content as per intellectual property law is crucial for entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs should use their digital marketing content in accordance with copyright principles to avoid breaches (Demir, 2020).

At the international level, the World Intellectual Property Organization's ("WIPO") Copyright Treaty and Trademark Law Treaty provide a global legal framework for digital marketing and content creation (WIPO, 2018). Compliance with such regulations ensures the international validity and reliability of digital marketing strategies.

Conclusion

Digital marketing is a powerful tool for entrepreneurs to promote their brand and gain a competitive edge. However, legal compliance and liabilities are vital in this process. Entrepreneurs need to respect the legal requirements concerning personal data protection, consumer protection, e-commerce and intellectual property rights while developing digital marketing strategies. Thus, they can avoid legal risks and achieve sustainable growth.

Sources

Originally Published 16 August 2024

