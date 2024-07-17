43 Arrested For Production Of Counterfeit SIM Cards

In conflicting news for proponents of South African advanced manufacturing, youth employment and multi-national cooperation, the Gauteng Organised Crime Investigation Unit recently raided a counterfeit SIM card factory located in a house in Sandton. Once on the scene, it found and arrested either 43 or 45 individuals aged between 17 and 36, including two South African nationals. The factory reportedly used advanced equipment to manufacture and replicate thousands of SIM cards that work with existing cell networks.

