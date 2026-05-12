Buying Property In Spain: What Foreign Buyers Need To Know Before They Sign

The First Decision: Who Is Protecting You?

1. Do I need my own Spanish lawyer?

Yes. This is the first rule of buying property in Spain.

The seller’s lawyer represents the seller. The real estate agent is usually paid by the seller. The notary is neutral. None of them is your lawyer.

Spanish real estate practice does not assume buyer-side legal representation in the way many foreign buyers expect. The notary checks the legality and formal validity of the transaction, but the notary is not there to negotiate for you, investigate every practical risk, or protect your commercial interests. Your lawyer should check title, debts, planning compliance, community issues, rental restrictions, tax exposure, and the purchase contract before you sign or send money.

Hire an independent Spanish lawyer with no connection to the seller, agent, developer, or listing platform. Do this before making an offer, signing a reservation contract, or wiring a deposit.

Many foreign-buyer disasters start with the buyer thinking the agent, developer, notary, or seller’s lawyer was “basically handling it.”

2. What is the biggest mistake foreign buyers make?

They move too fast.

A buyer who signs first and investigates later has already lost leverage. A buyer who wires a reservation deposit before checking title, planning, debts, rental legality, or off-plan guarantees is taking risk they usually do not understand.

The correct order is simple: lawyer first, documents second, money third.

Can Foreigners Buy Property in Spain?

3. Can foreigners own property in Spain?

Yes. Spain places no general ban on foreign ownership of residential property. EU and non-EU buyers can own freehold property in Spain.

There are limited restrictions in certain sensitive areas, including some military or border zones, but these rarely affect ordinary residential purchases. They can matter in the Canary Islands, near strategic coastal areas, or in rural and border locations, so your lawyer should check whether the property is in a restricted zone.

4. Do I need to be a Spanish resident to buy?

No. You can buy Spanish property as a non-resident.

Owning property and living in Spain are separate issues. A non-resident can own a home in Spain, pay Spanish property taxes, rent it out if licensed and compliant, and sell it later. But ownership does not by itself give you the right to live in Spain long-term.

5. Is the Spanish market the same everywhere?

No. Spain has a mature foreign-buyer market, especially in coastal areas, islands, and major cities. But buyer experience is highly local. Buying in Madrid is not the same as buying in Mallorca, rural Andalusia, Valencia, Barcelona, or Tenerife.

6. Should I buy in my own name, through a company, or through a trust?

Most individual buyers purchase in their own names. It is usually the simplest and cheapest structure for a second home or retirement home.

A Spanish company, usually a Sociedad Limitada or SL, can make sense for commercial property, multi-property portfolios, development projects, or certain rental businesses. But company ownership adds accounting, annual filings, corporate tax issues, and possible complexity on sale or inheritance.

A foreign company can own Spanish property, but this is rarely the best structure for a normal residential purchase. It may trigger Spanish tax filings, beneficial-owner disclosures, banking delays, and permanent-establishment questions.

Trusts require special caution. Spain does not treat Anglo-American trusts the way common-law jurisdictions do. A trust structure can create tax uncertainty, notarial confusion, bank compliance delays, and inheritance complications. Do not use a trust to hold Spanish property unless Spanish tax and succession counsel have reviewed the structure.

Residency, Visas, and the End of the Golden Visa

7. Does buying property in Spain give me residency?

No. Not anymore.

Spain’s real-estate Golden Visa allowed non-EU investors to seek residency by investing at least €500,000 in Spanish real estate. Spain ended new Golden Visa applications based on real estate investment effective April 3, 2025 under Organic Law 1/2025, which repealed the investor-residence provisions in Law 14/2013. Existing authorizations and applications filed before the cutoff may have transitional treatment, but new buyers can no longer obtain Spanish residency simply by buying real estate.

You can still buy property as a non-resident. But if you want to live in Spain, you need a separate visa or residence pathway. Foreign buyers should not buy Spanish property today expecting the purchase itself to solve residency.

8. What visa options remain after the Golden Visa ended?

Common routes include the non-lucrative visa, digital nomad visa, work authorization, entrepreneur visa, student residence, and family reunification.

Retirees often look at the non-lucrative visa. It generally requires proof of sufficient passive income or savings, private health insurance, and a clean criminal record. The income threshold is tied to IPREM and changes, so do not rely on a fixed euro figure without checking the current consular rules.

Remote workers often look at Spain’s digital nomad visa. Visa eligibility and tax treatment are separate. Getting the visa does not automatically mean the buyer qualifies for favorable Spanish tax treatment.

9. Are there really plans for a 100% tax on non-EU property buyers?

Spain has discussed a punitive tax on purchases by non-EU, non-resident buyers, but it is not law.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the idea in January 2025, and draft proposals followed. As of spring 2026, reporting indicated the proposal had stalled politically and lacked sufficient support in Congress.

Do not ignore the proposal, but do not budget for it as an enacted tax. The final scope, if any law ever passes, could differ materially from the political announcement. Buyers should monitor this issue closely, especially non-EU buyers who are not Spanish tax residents.

10. Does Brexit matter for British buyers?

Yes. UK nationals are no longer EU citizens for Spanish immigration purposes.

For short stays, UK nationals are generally subject to Schengen 90/180-day limits unless they hold a residence permit. They also cannot rely on EU free-movement rights to live in Spain. For property purposes, British buyers are often grouped with other non-EU buyers, though UK-Spain tax treaty issues differ from U.S., Canadian, Australian, and other non-EU treaty issues.

The practical result: British buyers can still buy property in Spain, but buying does not give them the right to live there full-time.

NIEs, Bank Accounts, and Source-of-Funds Checks

11. What is an NIE, and do I need one?

Yes. Every foreign buyer needs an NIE, or Número de Identificación de Extranjero.

The NIE is the foreigner identification number used for tax and legal purposes in Spain. You generally need it to complete a purchase, pay taxes, sign notarial documents, open a Spanish bank account, and set up utilities.

Each buyer needs their own NIE. If spouses, partners, siblings, or friends are buying together, each co-owner must obtain one.

12. How do I get an NIE?

There are three common routes.

You can apply through a Spanish consulate abroad. You can apply at a national police station in Spain by appointment. Or your Spanish lawyer can often obtain it for you using a power of attorney.

For many foreign buyers, the lawyer route is the least painful. Processing times vary from days to several weeks, so start early.

13. Do I need a Spanish bank account?

A Spanish bank account is not always a strict legal requirement, but in practice it is usually necessary.

You will likely need one to pay deposits, taxes, notary costs, utilities, community fees, IBI, insurance, and ongoing non-resident tax obligations. Many Spanish banks offer non-resident accounts, though the onboarding process can be document-heavy and fees may be higher than for resident accounts.

Expect to provide your passport, NIE or proof of NIE application, proof of address, tax-residency information, and evidence of income or source of funds.

14. Can I pay from a foreign bank account?

Sometimes, but do not assume it will be simple.

Spanish banks, notaries, and lawyers must comply with anti-money-laundering rules. They may ask for source-of-funds documentation, including bank statements, sale agreements, inheritance documents, tax returns, business records, or proof of savings. This can happen even when the funds are legitimate and even if the amount is below any reporting threshold.

Prepare this paperwork early. Missing source-of-funds documents can delay or kill a closing.

15. Can I buy remotely?

Yes. Many foreign buyers close Spanish property purchases without being physically present in Spain.

This is usually done through a power of attorney, or poder, granted to your Spanish lawyer or another trusted representative. The power of attorney can be signed before a Spanish consulate or before a notary in your home country, usually with apostille and sworn translation.

Do not sign a broad power of attorney without review. It should be wide enough to complete the transaction, but not wider than necessary.

The Purchase Process

16. What is the typical timeline?

For a straightforward resale, plan on two to four months from offer to completion. Three months is a reasonable working assumption.

New builds depend on construction timelines. Rural properties, older properties, properties with registry discrepancies, properties with planning issues, and financed transactions can take longer. The goal is clean title and clean closing, not speed.

17. What are the usual stages of a Spanish property purchase?

A typical resale purchase moves through these stages: offer, reservation agreement, due diligence, private purchase contract, mortgage approval if financing, signing of the public deed before a notary, tax payment, and Land Registry registration.

The details vary. In a competitive market, sellers and agents may push buyers to sign quickly. Resist that pressure until your lawyer has reviewed the documents and the deposit terms.

18. What is a reservation contract?

A reservation contract takes the property off the market for a short period in exchange for a relatively small deposit.

This document can still matter. Some reservation contracts contain forfeiture language, deadlines, financing assumptions, or seller-friendly terms. Have your lawyer review it before you sign or transfer money.

19. What is the contrato de arras?

The contrato de arras is the private purchase contract, usually signed after initial due diligence and before notarial completion.

It sets out the price, deposit, completion deadline, property description, obligations, and consequences of default. A 10% deposit is common, but not mandatory.

The most common form is arras penitenciales. If properly drafted, this generally means the buyer loses the deposit if the buyer withdraws without legal justification, while the seller must return double the deposit if the seller withdraws. Other forms of arras exist, and the legal consequences differ. Your lawyer should choose and draft the version that fits the deal.

20. What is the escritura?

The escritura pública is the public deed of sale signed before a Spanish notary.

Signing the escritura transfers ownership between buyer and seller. Registration of the escritura at the Land Registry then protects that ownership against third parties and should be completed promptly.

21. What does the notary do?

The notary is a public official who verifies identity, capacity, legal formalities, the deed, payment mechanics, and certain registry and tax information.

The notary is essential, but the notary is not your lawyer. The notary does not negotiate the commercial terms for you. The notary does not replace buyer-side due diligence.

22. What is the Land Registry?

The Registro de la Propiedad records legal ownership and property rights.

A Land Registry search can reveal the registered owner, mortgages, liens, easements, embargoes, rights of first refusal, and other registered burdens. Registration gives public-record protection and priority against third parties.

Do not buy based only on what the seller or agent says. Your lawyer should check the registry.

23. What is the Catastro?

The Catastro is the cadastral register. It is mainly a tax and physical-description database administered separately from the Land Registry.

The Catastro and Land Registry should match, but often do not. Discrepancies are common in rural properties, older homes, boundary-sensitive land, and properties with extensions, pools, garages, terraces, or outbuildings.

If the registry, Catastro, deed, and physical property do not align, your lawyer needs to understand why before you buy.

24. What is a nota simple?

A nota simple is a Land Registry extract showing key information about the property, including ownership, description, charges, mortgages, liens, easements, and pending matters.

Your lawyer should obtain one early in due diligence and again shortly before signing to confirm nothing has changed.

25. What is the Energy Performance Certificate?

The Certificado de Eficiencia Energética, or EPC, is required for any Spanish property sale or lease. It rates the property’s energy efficiency on a scale from A to G and must be presented before signing the deed and registered with the relevant regional authority.

The EPC is the seller’s responsibility. Without one, the notary may delay or refuse to authorize the deed. The certificate has a limited validity period and must be current at closing. Confirm that the seller has a valid EPC well before the signing date.

Taxes and Closing Costs

26. How much should I budget beyond the purchase price?

For most purchases, budget roughly 10% to 15% of the purchase price for taxes, notary fees, registry fees, legal fees, and related costs.

The exact number depends on the region, whether the property is new or resale, whether you are financing, and whether the property has special issues. High-tax regions, financed purchases, complex rural properties, and new-build extras can push the number higher.

The table below summarizes the main transaction costs. Verify rates and amounts for your specific transaction before relying on them.

Expense Rate or Amount Payer ITP (resale transfer tax) Generally 6% to 11%, regional Buyer IVA (VAT on new builds) 10% residential, 21% commercial/land Buyer AJD (stamp duty on new builds) 0.5% to 1.5%, regional Buyer Notary fees Several hundred to several thousand euros, regulated Buyer Land Registry fees Lower than notary, regulated Buyer Legal fees ~1% of price or €3,500 to €8,500 Buyer Plusvalía municipal Variable, municipal Seller Real estate commission 3% to 5%, market Seller

27. What tax applies to resale property?

Resale property is generally subject to ITP, or Impuesto sobre Transmisiones Patrimoniales.

ITP is a regional transfer tax paid by the buyer. Rates vary by autonomous community, and reduced rates may apply for certain buyers, such as young buyers, first-time buyers, large families, buyers with disabilities, or primary-residence purchasers. Non-resident second-home buyers often do not qualify for these reductions.

The taxable base may be the higher of the purchase price and the official reference value, not simply the price you negotiated. This matters if the deed price is lower than the cadastral reference value.

28. What are the general ITP rates by region?

Use this only as a starting point. Verify the current rate for the exact property, buyer, and autonomous community before budgeting.

Madrid is often cited at 6%. Andalusia is generally 7%. The Canary Islands are often around 6.5%. Catalonia and the Balearics can be meaningfully higher and may use progressive rates. Valencia, Murcia, Basque Country, Navarre, and other regions require specific review because rates and reductions change.

Spain does not have one uniform resale transfer-tax rate.

29. What about Valencia’s reported ITP reduction?

Valencia’s general ITP rate has been reported as scheduled to fall from 10% to 9% effective June 1, 2026, for qualifying resale purchases up to €1 million. Properties above that threshold may remain subject to higher rates. Verify implementation and thresholds before budgeting.

30. What tax applies to new builds?

New residential property is generally subject to IVA, or VAT, at 10%, instead of ITP. The buyer also pays AJD, or stamp duty, which varies by region and is often between 0.5% and 1.5%.

Commercial property, land, and separately treated garage or storage units can be taxed differently, including at 21% IVA in some cases. The treatment of parking spaces and storage rooms depends on how they are sold, titled, and connected to the dwelling. Have your lawyer check this before signing the purchase contract.

31. What are notary and Land Registry fees?

Notary and Land Registry fees are regulated and usually modest compared with the purchase price.

For a typical residential purchase, notary fees may run from several hundred euros to a few thousand euros, depending on price and complexity. Registry fees are usually lower but still material. Your lawyer should give you a transaction-specific estimate.

32. What should I expect to pay in legal fees?

Many Spanish lawyers charge a fixed fee or a percentage of the purchase price. For a standard foreign-buyer residential transaction, a full-service legal fee might fall around €2,000 to €5,000 or around 1% of the purchase price, depending on complexity, location, firm, and scope.

Do not choose the cheapest lawyer for a cross-border property purchase. A cheap legal review is expensive if it misses an illegal extension, unpaid community assessment, defective off-plan guarantee, rural access problem, or tax issue.

33. Who pays the real estate agent?

In Spain, the seller often pays the listing agent’s commission, commonly in the 3% to 5% range, though market practice varies.

Buyer’s agents exist but are less common than in the United States. If you hire a buyer’s agent, confirm in writing who pays them, what they do, whether they receive compensation from anyone else, and whether they owe you loyalty.

The agent is not a substitute for a lawyer.

34. What is plusvalía municipal?

Plusvalía municipal is a municipal tax on the increase in urban land value during the seller’s ownership period.

The Spanish Constitutional Court struck down the previous objective calculation method in October 2021 (STC 182/2021), and the system was reformed by Royal Decree-Law 26/2021. The current system generally allows the taxpayer to use the more favorable of two calculation methods, and no tax is owed when the sale produces no actual gain in land value.

Plusvalía is normally the seller’s obligation. Some contracts try to shift it to the buyer. Do not accept that unless the price and contract clearly account for it and your lawyer approves.

35. What mortgage costs should I expect?

If you finance, expect bank arrangement fees if charged, valuation costs, insurance costs if required or chosen, and possible advisory costs.

Since Spain’s post-2018 and post-2019 mortgage reforms, many mortgage formalization costs shifted to lenders, including mortgage AJD in ordinary consumer mortgage transactions. But borrowers still pay some costs, and bank practices vary. Have your lawyer or mortgage advisor review the loan estimate and mortgage documentation.

Mortgages and Financing

36. Can non-residents get Spanish mortgages?

Yes. Spanish banks lend to non-residents, but usually at lower loan-to-value ratios than for residents.

A non-resident buyer may be offered around 60% to 70% loan-to-value. Residents may be offered closer to 80%, depending on income, property, bank, and risk profile.

37. What documents will the bank want?

Expect to provide passport, NIE, tax returns, payslips or business income records, bank statements, proof of assets and debts, credit information, and source-of-funds documentation.

Self-employed buyers and U.S. buyers should expect more scrutiny. U.S. tax returns, business entities, and income structures can be confusing to Spanish banks.

38. Should I borrow in Spain or in my home country?

It depends on your income currency, interest rates, tax position, leverage needs, and risk tolerance.

A Spanish mortgage may make sense if your income is in euros, if you want debt secured against the Spanish asset, or if the mortgage helps with Spanish wealth-tax planning. Borrowing at home may be cheaper or easier, especially if you have home equity or a strong banking relationship.

A cross-border tax advisor should model the result. The cheapest interest rate is not always the best structure.

39. What is the FEIN?

The FEIN, or Ficha Europea de Información Normalizada, is the standardized mortgage information sheet Spanish lenders provide to borrowers.

The borrower must receive the required mortgage documentation before signing, and the notary must conduct a pre-signing review to confirm the borrower understands the mortgage terms. Do not treat this as a formality. Read the loan terms, fees, early repayment provisions, insurance conditions, and interest-rate mechanics.

Due Diligence: What Your Lawyer Should Check

40. What should my lawyer investigate before I buy?

Your lawyer should check title, registry data, cadastral data, mortgages, liens, embargoes, easements, community debts, IBI, utility debts, planning compliance, building licenses, habitation documentation, rental licenses if relevant, tenant status, rights of first refusal, and pending community assessments or litigation.

For rural property, the list expands to wells, water rights, access roads, boundaries, agricultural restrictions, outbuildings, illegal construction, and land classification.

For coastal property, the list expands to Coastal Law and public-domain status (see Question 52).

Spain does not have a title insurance industry comparable to the United States. The Land Registry plus proper legal due diligence is the practical protection.

41. What is a Declaración Responsable?

In a number of regions, including Andalusia and Madrid, many administrative processes that previously required formal licenses now operate through a Declaración Responsable, or responsible declaration. Under this approach, the owner or developer files a sworn statement that the work or activity complies with applicable rules, and work can begin without waiting for affirmative approval. The administration retains the right to inspect and sanction non-compliance later.

This is genuinely good news for buyers planning renovations or wanting to start a regulated activity in the property. But it shifts risk to the declarant. If the declaration is wrong, the consequences can include fines, demolition orders, or activity shutdown. Your lawyer or architect should confirm that any prior Declaración Responsable filings on the property are accurate before you buy.

42. What if the deed, registry, Catastro, and physical property do not match?

Pause.

A mismatch may be harmless, but it can also signal an illegal extension, unregistered pool, inaccurate boundaries, undeclared garage, rural building problem, or tax issue. These problems are especially common in older properties, rural homes, coastal properties, and homes improved informally over many years.

A beautiful house with a registry problem is still a registry problem.

43. What are illegal builds?

Spain has a long history of unlicensed or under-licensed construction, especially in rural and coastal areas.

An illegal build may involve a pool, terrace enclosure, guesthouse, garage, extension, floor, well, or entire dwelling. Consequences can include fines, demolition orders, inability to renovate, utility problems, mortgage problems, insurance issues, and resale difficulty.

Some older illegal structures may be beyond the administration’s demolition-enforcement period, but that does not necessarily make them fully legal. The practical result may be a restricted status that allows use and maintenance but limits expansion, renovation, or change of use.

44. What is a habitation certificate?

Depending on the region, the relevant document may be a cédula de habitabilidad, first-occupation license, responsible declaration, or equivalent habitability certificate.

These documents can matter for utilities, rental licensing, mortgage approval, and resale. Requirements vary by autonomous community and municipality.

45. What should I know about the comunidad de propietarios?

Apartments and many townhouses are part of a comunidad de propietarios, similar to a homeowners’ association.

The community manages shared areas, building maintenance, insurance, reserves, rules, and assessments. Your lawyer should obtain proof that fees are current and should review recent meeting minutes for pending repairs, lawsuits, special assessments, building defects, tourist-rental restrictions, or owner disputes.

Special assessments, called derramas, can be expensive. Find out before you buy.

46. Can property debts follow the buyer?

Some can.

Under Spanish tax law, IBI is owed by the owner as of January 1. But unpaid IBI can attach to the property as a real burden, which means a buyer who closes without resolving it can find the tax authority looking to the property for payment.

Certain unpaid community fees can also become a buyer issue under the Horizontal Property Law, typically for the current year and a limited prior period. Your lawyer should confirm the applicable period and obtain a community debt certificate before closing.

Do not close on a promise that the seller will “sort it out later.”

New Builds and Off-Plan Purchases

47. What is different about buying off-plan?

You are buying something that does not fully exist yet.

That means your risk is developer performance: completion, timing, specifications, licensing, financing, defects, and insolvency.

Spanish law gives buyers important protections for advance payments, including bank guarantees or insurance policies for deposits paid before completion. But the protection is only useful if it actually exists and covers your payments. Your lawyer should review the guarantee or insurance certificate before you pay each installment.

48. What goes wrong with off-plan purchases?

The common problems are delayed delivery, changed specifications, missing licenses, developer insolvency, poor workmanship, and disputes over completion standards.

The Spanish off-plan market is better regulated than it was before the 2008-2014 crash, but risk has not disappeared. Verify the developer, land ownership, building license, payment guarantees, completion obligations, and refund rights.

49. What warranties apply to new construction?

Spanish new-build warranties are commonly described as 1 year for finishing defects, 3 years for habitability defects, and 10 years for structural defects. Developers generally must carry ten-year structural insurance.

The warranty period and the deadline to bring a claim are not always the same thing. Notify defects in writing immediately and keep records.

Rural and Coastal Property: Land, Water, and Access

50. Why is rural property riskier?

Rural property is where some of the most expensive surprises live.

Boundaries may be unclear. The registry may not match the land. Buildings may be partially illegal. Wells may be informal. Access roads may cross a neighbor’s land without a recorded easement. Agricultural land may have strict building limits. Utility connections may be improvised. Internet and road access may be worse than advertised.

The lower price often reflects real risk.

51. What is suelo rústico?

Suelo rústico is rustic or rural land, generally non-urbanizable land used for agricultural, natural, or protected purposes.

Building rights on rustic land are far more restricted than on urban land. Rules vary sharply by autonomous community and municipality. A house standing on rustic land is not necessarily legal just because it exists.

Do not buy rural land assuming you can build a villa, add guest units, install a pool, convert farm buildings, or run a rental business. Confirm first.

52. What is AFO or DAFO?

In Andalusia, AFO or DAFO status is a planning status for certain older buildings that are not fully legalizable but may be treated as assimilated to an out-of-planning status because enforcement action is time-barred.

An AFO/DAFO property may be usable and saleable, but it usually carries restrictions. Maintenance and basic repairs may be allowed; expansion, major renovation, or change of use may not be.

Other regions have their own approaches to older illegal buildings. Do not assume an Andalusian AFO concept applies elsewhere.

53. What is the Coastal Law?

The Ley de Costas, or Coastal Law, regulates the public maritime-terrestrial domain along Spain’s coastline. Land within the demarcated public domain belongs to the state. Properties built on or partly within that zone may have severely restricted rights. Owners may hold only a temporary concession to occupy the land, with concessions running for fixed periods after which the state can reclaim the property.

The 1988 Coastal Law and later reforms established the demarcation and addressed many older properties that were caught inside the redrawn public domain. Some owners obtained concessions; others lost rights entirely. Properties subject to a concession can be difficult to mortgage, insure, renovate, or sell.

For any front-line beach property, your lawyer must verify whether the property sits inside, partly inside, or fully outside the public maritime-terrestrial domain, whether any concession applies, and what the concession’s remaining term and conditions are. Do not buy a coastal property based on the seller’s assurance that “the Coastal Law does not affect this house.”

54. What can go wrong with rural water rights?

A lot.

A rural listing may say “there is a well,” but that does not mean the owner has legal rights to use it. Wells generally require authorization, concession, registration, or other legal basis through the relevant water authority.

Illegal or informal water access can destroy the value of a rural property. Confirm the water source, legality, capacity, and documentation before closing.

55. What about access roads?

Make sure the property has legal access, not just practical access.

Many rural properties are reached by roads crossing neighboring land. The access may be registered, customary, disputed, or entirely informal. A handshake access arrangement is not enough.

Resolve this before buying, not after moving in.

56. What does a rural-property disaster look like?

A buyer finds a rural villa with a pool, guesthouse, well, and “amazing investment potential.” The listing says everything is legalized. The registry shows only a small agricultural building. The pool is unregistered. The guesthouse has no license. The well is informal. The access road crosses a neighbor’s land without a recorded easement.

That is not a bargain. That is a lawsuit with a view.

Renting the Property

57. Can I rent my Spanish property to tourists?

Sometimes.

Short-term tourist rentals are heavily regulated and rules vary by region and city. You may need a tourist-rental license or registration number, and the property may need to meet equipment, safety, access, insurance, and reporting requirements.

The license categories carry regional names. Common terms include VFT in Andalusia, HUT in Catalonia, VUT in Madrid, ETV in the Balearics, and VV in the Canary Islands. The label is less important than the actual license, municipal permission, regional registration, community rules, and tax compliance.

Do not buy based on the agent saying “Airbnb is allowed.” Ask for the existing license, confirm transferability, confirm municipal rules, review community restrictions, and check whether new licenses are capped or suspended.

58. What are the rules in Barcelona?

Barcelona is extremely risky for tourist-rental investment.

The city announced that existing tourist-apartment licenses would not be renewed after November 2028, affecting more than 10,000 licensed tourist apartments. Buyers should treat short-term rental investment in Barcelona as a high-risk or non-viable strategy unless counsel confirms otherwise.

59. What about long-term rentals?

Long-term rentals are less license-driven than tourist rentals but still heavily regulated.

Spain’s tenant-protection rules are strong. Eviction for nonpayment can take time even with a strong case. The 2023 Housing Law introduced rent-control tools for designated stressed areas, but implementation varies by autonomous community. Catalonia has applied rental controls more aggressively than many other regions.

If rental yield is central to your purchase, model the investment using conservative assumptions: vacancy, taxes, repairs, community fees, property management, insurance, licensing, legal compliance, and eviction risk.

60. Can I list on Airbnb or similar platforms without a license?

Do not do this.

Spain and the EU are moving toward stricter registration-number display, platform reporting, and data-sharing rules for short-term rentals. Spanish tax authorities can cross-check platform income against tax filings. Operating without a required license creates an obvious paper trail.

Annual Ownership Costs and Taxes

61. What annual costs should I expect?

Expect some combination of IBI, community fees, garbage tax, insurance, utilities, repairs, property management, non-resident income tax, wealth tax if applicable, and rental-income tax if rented.

The annual cost is often manageable, but buyers underestimate the paperwork.

62. What is IBI?

IBI, or Impuesto sobre Bienes Inmuebles, is annual municipal property tax.

It is based on cadastral value, not market value. Rates vary by municipality. The owner on January 1 is generally responsible for the year, though sale contracts may allocate the cost between buyer and seller. As noted in Question 46, unpaid IBI can attach to the property itself, so confirm payment status at closing.

63. What is IRNR?

IRNR is Spain’s non-resident income tax.

If you own Spanish property as a non-resident and do not rent it out, Spain generally taxes you on deemed or imputed income based on cadastral value. If you rent it out, Spain taxes the rental income. Non-residents commonly file using Modelo 210.

Each co-owner generally files for their share.

64. What is the non-resident imputed-income tax?

If you are a non-resident and keep the property for your own use, Spain may still treat you as receiving notional income from the property.

The tax base is generally calculated using 1.1% or 2% of cadastral value, depending on whether the cadastral value has been updated. The tax rate is generally 19% for EU/EEA residents and 24% for non-EU/EEA residents.

This surprises many foreign second-home owners because they owe Spanish tax even when they receive no rent.

65. How is rental income taxed for non-residents?

Historically, EU/EEA non-residents could deduct qualifying rental expenses and were taxed at 19%, while non-EU/EEA non-residents were taxed at 24% on gross rental income with no deductions.

That old rule should now be stated more carefully. In July 2025, Spain’s National High Court ruled that a U.S. resident could deduct expenses related to Spanish rental income, opening deduction and refund arguments for other non-EU/EEA owners. The decision may face administrative resistance and further litigation, so non-EU owners should get current Spanish tax advice before filing or claiming refunds.

66. What is Spanish wealth tax?

Spanish wealth tax can apply to non-residents who own Spanish assets, including Spanish real estate.

Non-residents are generally taxed only on Spanish assets and rights. The Spanish Tax Agency states that non-residents subject to wealth tax by real obligation may apply a €700,000 minimum exemption, with the tax accruing on December 31 each year.

The €300,000 habitual-residence exemption generally should not be assumed for non-resident second-home owners because the Spanish property is not usually their habitual residence.

67. Does Madrid’s wealth-tax bonification eliminate wealth tax?

Not necessarily.

Madrid has historically offered a 100% regional wealth-tax bonification, but high-net-worth taxpayers still need to consider Spain’s national solidarity tax, which was designed partly to capture large fortunes in regions with wealth-tax bonifications.

Do not assume “Madrid equals no wealth tax” without running the numbers.

68. What is the solidarity wealth tax?

Spain’s solidarity tax, formally the Temporary Solidarity Tax on Large Fortunes, generally targets net wealth above €3 million, but exemptions and interaction with regional wealth tax matter. For high-net-worth buyers, it should be modeled before purchase.

For ordinary second-home buyers, it may be irrelevant.

U.S. and Other Cross-Border Tax Issues

69. What should American buyers watch for?

American buyers face Spanish tax compliance and U.S. tax compliance.

On the Spanish side, they may owe Modelo 210 filings, tax on imputed income, tax on rental income, wealth tax if thresholds are exceeded, and capital gains tax on sale. On the U.S. side, they must report worldwide income, including Spanish rental income, and may claim foreign tax credits subject to U.S. rules.

FBAR and FATCA reporting may also apply to Spanish bank accounts and foreign financial assets. The Spanish property itself is generally not an FBAR asset, but the Spanish bank account used to manage the property may be.

70. What are FBAR and FATCA Form 8938?

FBAR, or FinCEN Form 114, is a U.S. foreign bank-account reporting form. A U.S. person generally must file if foreign financial accounts exceed $10,000 in aggregate at any point during the year. A Spanish bank account used to pay property expenses can trigger FBAR reporting.

Form 8938 is a separate U.S. tax form for reporting certain foreign financial assets. Thresholds vary based on filing status and whether the taxpayer lives in the United States or abroad.

For both forms, the Spanish property itself is generally not the reportable asset. The financial accounts and structures around the property often are.

71. What is Modelo 720?

Modelo 720 is Spain’s informational declaration for certain foreign assets held by Spanish tax residents. It is not for ordinary non-resident property owners who simply own Spanish real estate.

Modelo 720 was famous for its punitive penalty regime, which the Court of Justice of the European Union struck down in January 2022 in case C-788/19 as a violation of EU law. Spain amended the penalty framework later in 2022. The form still exists and Spanish tax residents above the reporting thresholds must still file, but the penalty exposure is materially less dangerous than it was before the CJEU ruling.

If you become Spanish tax resident and hold foreign bank accounts, securities, insurance, or real estate above reporting thresholds, ask a Spanish tax advisor whether Modelo 720 applies.

72. Are Canadian, Australian, and other non-EU buyers treated like Americans?

Broadly, yes on many Spanish-side non-resident property issues, but not identically.

They may face the same Spanish non-resident property taxes, possible wealth-tax exposure, and no automatic residency from purchase. But treaty treatment, home-country reporting, inheritance rules, and foreign tax-credit mechanics differ by country.

Do not assume “non-EU” means the same tax result for every buyer.

73. What is different for EU citizens?

EU citizens often have easier mobility and, in some tax contexts, better treatment.

EU/EEA residents have historically benefited from a 19% Spanish non-resident tax rate and more favorable expense-deduction treatment on rental income. EU citizens also do not need a residence visa to live in Spain, though they must register if staying long-term.

But EU status does not eliminate local property taxes, community rules, rental licensing, wealth tax, or due diligence.

Selling Spanish Property

74. What taxes apply when I sell?

A non-resident seller generally pays Spanish capital gains tax on the gain from sale of Spanish property. The gain is generally calculated using the sale price minus acquisition cost and allowable costs or improvements.

The seller may also owe plusvalía municipal, calculated under the post-2021 reformed rules. The exact result depends on residency, property history, region, improvements, acquisition costs, treaty rules, and documentation.

Keep invoices. Informal cash improvements may not help you later.

75. What is the 3% retention?

When a non-resident sells Spanish property, the buyer generally withholds 3% of the purchase price and pays it to the Spanish tax authority as an advance payment against the seller’s capital gains tax.

The seller then files the relevant return. If the actual tax is less than the 3% withheld, the seller may seek a refund. If the tax is more, the seller pays the difference.

76. Is there a capital gains exemption for sellers over 65?

Yes, in some cases, and it can be very valuable.

Spanish tax residents over 65 who sell their habitual residence are generally exempt from Spanish capital gains tax on the sale. The property must qualify as the seller’s habitual residence under Spanish tax rules, which usually requires that the seller has occupied it as their main home for a continuous period before the sale.

For non-residents, this exemption does not directly apply because the Spanish property is not their habitual residence in Spain. But it matters for foreign buyers planning to relocate. A buyer who moves to Spain, becomes Spanish tax resident, lives in the property as their habitual residence, and later sells after age 65 may be able to exit without Spanish capital gains tax. For long-term retirement planning, this is a significant feature of the Spanish tax system.

The U.S. and other home-country tax treatment is separate. A Spanish exemption does not eliminate U.S. capital gains tax for an American seller.

77. What documents should I keep for resale?

Keep the original escritura, proof of ITP or IVA paid, notary and registry invoices, legal-fee invoices, major improvement invoices, annual IBI receipts, community-fee records, insurance records, Modelo 210 filings, rental-license documents if applicable, energy certificate, and proof of utility compliance.

On resale, the buyer’s lawyer will ask for many of these.

Inheritance and Estate Planning

78. What happens to my Spanish property when I die?

Spanish succession, tax, and registration rules must be dealt with.

EU Succession Regulation 650/2012 allows many foreign nationals to choose the law of their nationality to govern succession. This can be extremely important for buyers from common-law jurisdictions because Spanish default succession rules include forced-heirship concepts.

But succession law and inheritance tax are separate. Choosing home-country succession law does not eliminate Spanish inheritance tax.

79. What is forced heirship?

Spanish civil law gives certain heirs, especially children, protected inheritance rights under default Spanish succession rules.

Many foreign buyers can elect the law of their nationality in a will, but this must be drafted correctly. The chosen home-country law may have its own family-protection rules. U.S. buyers need special care because U.S. succession law is state law, not federal law.

80. Should I make a Spanish will?

Usually, yes.

A Spanish will limited to Spanish assets can simplify and speed the Spanish succession process. It should be coordinated with your home-country estate plan and should not accidentally revoke other wills.

For many foreign buyers, the Spanish will should include a clear choice-of-law clause under EU Succession Regulation 650/2012 if appropriate.

81. What is a “Proof of Foreign Law” requirement?

Spanish notaries and courts apply Spanish law unless they are properly informed of the foreign law that governs a particular issue. For inheritance matters involving foreign nationals, that often requires a formal proof of foreign law, sometimes called prueba de derecho extranjero or a certificate of law.

In practice, when an American dies owning Spanish property and has elected the law of their U.S. state to govern succession, the heirs will usually need a formal legal opinion from a qualified U.S. attorney explaining the relevant state succession law, the testator’s capacity, the validity of the will, and how the estate is to be distributed. The opinion typically must be apostilled and accompanied by a sworn translation into Spanish.

A perfectly valid U.S. will that has not been backed by a proper proof of foreign law can stall the Spanish succession process for months. Coordinate Spanish and home-country counsel during the estate-planning phase, not after death.

82. What is Spanish inheritance tax?

Spanish inheritance and gift tax, or ISD, applies to inheritances and gifts connected to Spain.

Rates and allowances vary dramatically by autonomous community and relationship between deceased and heir. In some regions, inheritance by spouses and children can be heavily bonified. In others, tax can be meaningful.

Non-resident heirs may generally be able to apply relevant regional tax rules when the legal connection exists, including in non-EU cases after litigation and Spanish Supreme Court developments, but this analysis is fact-specific.

83. Should I gift the property to children during life?

Maybe, but often not.

A lifetime gift can trigger gift tax and possible capital gains tax for the giver. In regions where inheritance by children is heavily bonified, dying as the owner may be more tax-efficient than gifting during life.

Run the numbers both ways before gifting Spanish property.

84. Does joint ownership create survivorship?

Do not assume that joint ownership creates a U.S.-style or UK-style right of survivorship.

A deceased owner’s share may pass through succession unless the ownership structure and estate documents produce a different result. If survivorship is important, address it before buying.

Specific Buyer Situations

85. I am American. What is specific to me?

You are a non-EU buyer. Buying property does not give you residence. You may have Spanish non-resident tax filings, possible wealth-tax exposure, U.S. worldwide-income reporting, foreign tax-credit issues, FBAR reporting, FATCA reporting, and estate-planning complexity.

The U.S.-Spain treaty matters, but it does not make compliance automatic. Estate planning is particularly complex because U.S. succession law is state law, and a Spanish notary handling the estate will likely need a formal proof of foreign law (see Question 81).

86. I am British. What is specific to me?

Post-Brexit, British buyers are generally treated as non-EU buyers for immigration and many property-market purposes.

The 90/180-day Schengen rule matters for short stays. A Spanish property purchase does not give full-time residence. UK-Spain treaty issues and UK tax treatment need separate review.

87. I want to retire to Spain. What should I know?

Property ownership can support your practical relocation plan, but it does not create residency.

Most retirees look at the non-lucrative visa or another residence route. Expect to prove sufficient financial resources, private health insurance, and a clean criminal record. Confirm current consular thresholds before applying.

For long-term planning, also note the over-65 capital gains exemption on habitual residence (see Question 76). For a buyer who moves to Spain, becomes resident, and later sells after age 65, this can meaningfully change the tax outcome.

88. I am a digital nomad. What should I know?

Spain’s digital nomad visa may be attractive for remote workers, but eligibility is technical.

Tax treatment is a separate issue. Some digital nomads may qualify for favorable tax treatment, including possible Beckham-regime planning, but it is not automatic and should be modeled before moving.

89. What is the Beckham Law?

The Beckham regime is a special Spanish inbound-tax regime for qualifying new arrivals. It taxes Spanish employment income at a flat 24% up to €600,000, with income above that threshold taxed at 47%. It may exclude many categories of foreign-source income from Spanish tax during the regime.

The regime applies for the year of arrival plus the following five tax years, for a total of up to six years. Eligibility is strict and has been expanded in recent years to cover some remote workers and entrepreneurs. It can be valuable, but it does not fit every income profile.

90. What if I buy with a spouse or partner?

Decide ownership shares before signing. Put them clearly in the escritura.

Spanish marital-property rules vary by region. The default community-property regime in much of Spain is not the same as the default in Catalonia or the Balearics. Foreign marital regimes add another layer.

Unmarried partners should be especially careful. Do not assume automatic inheritance rights.

91. What if I buy with siblings or friends?

Use a co-ownership agreement.

Spanish law can allow a co-owner to force division or sale. If one sibling wants to sell, one friend stops paying expenses, or one co-owner dies or divorces, the absence of a written agreement becomes a problem.

The agreement should address use, expenses, repairs, rentals, sale rights, deadlocks, death, buyouts, and dispute resolution.

Common Pitfalls and Scams

92. What are the most common buyer mistakes and scams?

Foreign buyers most often get hurt by relying on the seller’s lawyer, skipping rural due diligence, assuming tourist rentals are legal, ignoring inheritance planning, underestimating annual tax filings, buying off-plan without verified guarantees, and treating registry discrepancies as technicalities.

On the seller side, watch for fake owners, forged authority, off-plan sales without guarantees, agents pretending to represent the buyer, sellers concealing community assessments, undeclared construction, informal wells, fake rental projections, and pressure to pay quickly.

The most common “scam” is not cinematic fraud. It is a bad property with problems the buyer failed to investigate.

93. Should I underdeclare the purchase price to save tax?

No.

Underdeclaring the price is tax fraud. It can create civil tax penalties, criminal exposure in serious cases, higher capital gains tax on resale, gift or inheritance complications, mortgage problems, and credibility problems with tax authorities.

If the seller pushes for part of the price in cash, walk away.

94. What if the property has tenants?

A lease may survive the sale. The buyer may inherit the tenant and the lease terms.

Spanish tenant law is protective. Before buying, verify whether the property is occupied, whether any lease exists, whether rent is current, whether deposits were handled correctly, and whether the seller has made any promises to the tenant.

95. What about squatters?

Occupation risk exists, especially for vacant properties in some areas.

Spanish law distinguishes between occupation of a primary residence and occupation of vacant or second homes. Primary-residence intrusions are treated much more seriously, but second-home cases can still be slow and fact-specific.

Consider occupancy strategy, alarms, insurance, local property management, and anti-occupation coverage where appropriate.

Investment, Yield, and Commercial Property

96. What about commercial property?

Commercial property follows different rules and different tax treatment.

New commercial property may be subject to 21% IVA. Commercial leases generally offer more flexibility than residential leases. Yield depends heavily on sector, tenant quality, lease term, location, and asset class.

Commercial buyers should use commercial real estate counsel, not just residential conveyancing support.

97. Should I buy through an SL?

Sometimes, but not automatically.

An SL can make sense for multi-property portfolios, commercial property, development activity, or active rental businesses. For a single residential second home, individual ownership is often simpler and cheaper.

Model the tax, accounting, annual compliance, financing, liability, sale, and inheritance consequences before choosing a structure.

98. What is a SOCIMI?

A SOCIMI is Spain’s REIT-like listed real estate investment vehicle. It is a vehicle for institutional or large-portfolio investors, not for ordinary foreign buyers purchasing a home or rental apartment.

When Things Go Wrong

99. What if I discover defects or seller misrepresentation after closing?

Act quickly, but understand which remedy you are using.

The classic Spanish hidden-defects claim under Article 1490 of the Civil Code, vicios ocultos, must be brought within six months of delivery. That deadline is short and easy to miss.

But buyers are not always limited to that claim. General contractual remedies under Articles 1101 and 1124 of the Civil Code, breach of contract and fulfillment or rescission, run on the longer general statute of limitations. Consumer-protection rules may extend remedies in new-build purchases. Misrepresentation, fraud, and error claims have their own frameworks.

If the seller actively lied, the available claims may include breach, hidden defects, misrepresentation, or contract invalidity. Litigation in Spain can be slow and expensive, so settlement is common. Strong written evidence matters.

Get a technical report, preserve evidence, notify the seller in writing, and speak with a Spanish litigation lawyer immediately. The choice of legal theory often determines whether the claim is still alive.

100. What if my mortgage lender is enforcing abusive terms?

Spanish mortgage law has stronger consumer protections than it did before the post-2008 wave of litigation over abusive clauses.

Floor clauses, default interest, IRPH issues, cost allocation, and transparency failures have all generated litigation. If a lender is relying on terms that seem excessive or unclear, get Spanish banking-litigation advice.

101. What if I need to sue in Spain?

Spanish court proceedings are document-heavy and can be slow. Litigation usually requires an abogado and, in many cases, a procurador.

Cross-border enforcement is easier within the EU than outside it. U.S., UK, Canadian, Australian, and other non-EU judgment issues require separate enforcement analysis.

Red Flags That Should Stop the Deal

102. What warning signs should make me pause?

Pause if the seller wants cash under the table. Pause if the developer cannot produce bank guarantees for off-plan payments. Pause if the registry and physical property do not match. Pause if the tourist-rental license is assumed but not proven. Pause if the well or access road is informal. Pause if the seller pushes you to use their lawyer. Pause if the agent says legal review is unnecessary. Pause if the seller refuses to provide community, tax, planning, or utility documents. Pause if a coastal property’s relationship to the public maritime-terrestrial domain has not been verified.

If the seller resists ordinary due diligence, treat that as part of the deal.

Final Strategy

103. Should I buy property in Spain right now?

It depends on your goal.

If you want a home you will actually use, Spain remains compelling: quality of life, infrastructure, transportation, healthcare access for residents, climate, and a legal system foreign buyers can navigate with the right help.

If you wanted residency by investment, that route is closed. If you want pure yield, Spain is not an obvious easy win because transaction costs are high and rental regulation is increasing. If you want a second home with long-term lifestyle value and reasonable appreciation potential, Spain can still make sense.

The wrong buyer asks, “Can I afford the purchase price?”

The better buyer asks, “Is the title clean, is the use legal, are the taxes modeled, is the rental plan realistic, and can I sell this later without explaining away problems?”

104. What should I do before sending money?

Before sending money, have your own lawyer confirm the seller’s title, registry status, cadastral status, debts, planning compliance, rental legality if relevant, tax exposure, community obligations, and contract terms.

For off-plan property, verify the bank guarantee or insurance for each payment. For rural property, verify legality of buildings, water, boundaries, and access. For coastal property, verify Coastal Law status and any concession terms. For rental property, verify the license and local rules. For high-net-worth buyers, model wealth tax and solidarity tax. For U.S. buyers, model Spanish and U.S. tax compliance together and coordinate estate planning across both systems.

Get independent Spanish legal advice before you sign anything or wire money.