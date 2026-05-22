Buying Property In Portugal In 2026: What Foreign Buyers Need To Know Before They Sign

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Portuguese property rules vary by region, municipality, property type, buyer status, and transaction structure, with important differences between mainland Portugal, Madeira, and the Azores.
Portuguese tax, immigration, rental, and municipal rules have changed repeatedly in recent years. Tax rates, visa requirements, Alojamento Local licensing rules, and local planning issues should be confirmed for the specific buyer, property, municipality, and transaction date. Before signing anything or transferring money, confirm the details with qualified Portuguese legal and tax advisors.
Portugal remains one of Europe’s most attractive property markets for foreign buyers, but the rules have become more complicated. The Golden Visa real estate route is closed. NHR is no longer generally available to new arrivals. Short-term rental rules have changed repeatedly. Non-resident property tax treatment has become more expensive and politically sensitive.
This Portugal Real Property FAQ explains the legal, tax, visa, financing, due diligence, rental, and estate-planning issues foreign buyers should understand before signing a reservation agreement, CPCV, power of attorney, deed, or bank transfer. It also addresses practical issues many buyers discover too late, including Portuguese notarial practice, proof of foreign law in inheritance matters, rural legality problems, public maritime domain risks, short-term rental restrictions, and U.S. reporting obligations.
The First Decision: Who Is Protecting You?
1. Do I need my own Portuguese lawyer?
Yes. This is the first rule of buying property in Portugal.
The seller’s lawyer represents the seller. The real estate agent is usually paid by the seller. The notary is neutral. None of them is your lawyer.
Portuguese real estate practice does not assume buyer-side legal representation in the way many foreign buyers expect. The notary checks the legality and formal validity of the deed, but the notary is not there to negotiate for you, investigate every practical risk, or protect your commercial interests. Your own lawyer should check title, debts, planning compliance, condominium issues, rental restrictions, tax exposure, and the purchase contract before you sign or send money.
Hire a Portuguese lawyer with no connection to the seller, agent, developer, or listing platform. Do this before making an offer, signing a promissory contract, or wiring a deposit.
Many foreign-buyer disasters start with the buyer thinking the agent, developer, notary, or seller’s lawyer was “basically handling it.”
2. What is the biggest mistake foreign buyers make?
They move too fast.
The system rewards preparation and punishes buyers who treat informal assurances as legal protection. A buyer who signs a CPCV first and investigates later has already lost leverage, and may have lost the deposit as well. A buyer who wires money before checking title, planning, debts, rental legality, or off-plan guarantees is taking risk they usually do not understand.
The correct order is simple: lawyer first, documents second, money third.
Can Foreigners Buy Property in Portugal?
3. Can foreigners own property in Portugal?
Yes. Portugal has no general ban on foreign ownership of residential property. EU and non-EU buyers can own freehold property in Portugal on the same terms as Portuguese nationals.
There are limited restrictions in certain sensitive areas, including some military and protected zones, but these rarely affect ordinary residential purchases.
4. Do I need to be a Portuguese resident to buy?
No. You can buy Portuguese property as a non-resident.
Owning property and living in Portugal are separate issues. A non-resident can own a home in Portugal, pay Portuguese property taxes, rent it out if licensed and compliant, and sell it later. But ownership does not by itself give you the right to live in Portugal long term.
Residency status can also affect the IMT rate paid on residential property purchases. See Question 29.
5. Should I buy Portuguese property personally, through a company, or through a trust?
Most individual buyers purchase in their own names. That is usually the simplest and cheapest structure for a second home or retirement home.
A Portuguese company can make sense for commercial property, multi-property portfolios, development projects, or active rental businesses. Company ownership adds accounting, annual filings, corporate tax issues, and possible complexity on sale or inheritance.
A foreign company can own Portuguese property, but this is rarely the best structure for a normal residential purchase. It may trigger Portuguese tax filings, beneficial-owner disclosures, banking delays, and permanent-establishment questions.
Avoid structures involving entities domiciled in jurisdictions on Portugal’s blacklist of tax havens. Portugal applies punitive property tax treatment to many blacklisted-entity structures, including IMT at 10%, IMI at 7.5% of VPT, and AIMI at 7.5%, plus loss of certain other benefits. Portugal’s blacklist changes over time, so confirm the current list before using any entity structure.
Trusts require special caution. Portugal does not treat Anglo-American trusts the way common-law jurisdictions do. A trust structure can create tax uncertainty, notarial problems, banking delays, and inheritance complications. Do not use a trust to hold Portuguese property unless Portuguese tax and succession counsel have reviewed the structure first.
Residency, Visas, and the Restructured Golden Visa
6. Does buying property in Portugal give me residency or help with a visa?
No. Buying property in Portugal no longer qualifies for Portugal’s Golden Visa.
Portugal’s Golden Visa, formally the Residence Permit for Investment Activity, or ARI, was substantially restructured by the Mais Habitação law in October 2023. Real estate investment is no longer a qualifying investment route. Direct or indirect investment in real estate, and investment in funds with significant real estate exposure, no longer qualifies.
The Golden Visa continues for other qualifying categories, including certain non-real-estate investment funds, job creation, scientific research, and cultural support. Common routes include €250,000 for qualifying cultural or artistic support, €500,000 for qualifying scientific research, €500,000 for qualifying non-real-estate investment funds, and job-creation or business-investment routes. Each category has its own conditions, and minimum amounts can differ for low-density areas or specific investment types.
Portugal still has a Golden Visa, but buying a house in Portugal will not get you one.
A property purchase can still help indirectly. Visa applications such as the D7 or D8 generally require proof of accommodation in Portugal. A property you own can satisfy that part of the application. But ownership does not replace the income, insurance, criminal-record, and other substantive requirements of the visa itself.
If your plan is “I’ll buy a house and figure out the visa later,” reverse the order. Confirm the visa is feasible first.
7. What visa options exist for buyers who want to live in Portugal?
Common routes include the D7 visa for retirees and passive-income earners, the D8 digital nomad visa for remote workers, the D2 visa for entrepreneurs, work visas for employed positions, student residence, and family reunification.
The D7 visa is the most common route for retirees. It generally requires proof of sufficient stable passive income, accommodation in Portugal, a clean criminal record, and registration with Portuguese tax and social security systems after arrival. The minimum income reference is tied to the Portuguese minimum wage. For 2026, the reference amount is €920 per month for the main applicant, with additional amounts commonly required for a spouse and dependent children. Applicants are also often expected to show savings or available funds, commonly benchmarked at 12 months of the minimum wage.
The D8 digital nomad visa was created for remote workers earning income from outside Portugal. For 2026, the income threshold is generally four times the Portuguese minimum wage, or €3,680 per month, plus the standard residency-application requirements. Visa eligibility and tax treatment are separate. Getting the visa does not automatically mean the buyer qualifies for favorable Portuguese tax treatment.
8. What was NHR, and is it still available?
The Non-Habitual Resident regime, or NHR, was Portugal’s flagship inbound-tax regime for new arrivals. For years, it offered a flat 20% rate on certain Portuguese-source income and significant exemptions on most foreign-source income. Pensions were treated favorably for the first several years of the regime, with rules later tightened.
NHR was closed to new applicants at the end of 2023, with limited transitional provisions for individuals who could prove they had begun the relocation process before the deadline. Transitional applications closed in 2025. People already enrolled in NHR generally retained the regime for the remainder of their ten-year period.
Portugal then introduced a successor regime, IFICI, sometimes informally called NHR 2.0. IFICI is much narrower than NHR. It targets specific qualifying activities, including higher education teachers, scientific researchers, certified start-up roles, research and development personnel with SIFIDE eligibility, highly qualified roles in entities receiving contractual tax benefits for productive investment, and certain other categories defined in the applicable regulations.
IFICI is not a general retiree-friendly regime. Pensions are not covered. Many retirees and ordinary remote workers who might once have looked to NHR will not qualify for IFICI unless they meet one of its specific activity-based eligibility categories.
If your relocation plan depended on NHR, assume the old regime is gone unless you clearly fall within a transitional rule. IFICI is narrower and will not replace NHR for many retirees and remote workers. Run the Portuguese tax numbers under the standard IRS regime before assuming Portugal is tax-favorable.
9. How long do residency applications actually take?
Often longer than the formal timelines suggest.
Portugal’s immigration system has been under significant strain. AIMA, the agency that replaced SEF, took over immigration processing in 2023 and inherited a substantial backlog of pending applications and renewals. The government has reported meaningful progress in reducing the backlog, but many applicants still experience delays well beyond formal processing timelines, including in D7, D8, family reunification, and investment-residence categories.
Plan for delays. Do not buy a property and assume the residency timeline will be predictable.
10. Does Brexit matter for British buyers?
Yes. UK nationals are no longer EU citizens for Portuguese immigration purposes.
For short stays, UK nationals are generally subject to Schengen 90/180-day limits unless they hold a residence permit. They cannot rely on EU free-movement rights to live in Portugal. For property purposes, British buyers are often grouped with other non-EU buyers, though UK-Portugal tax treaty issues differ from U.S., Canadian, Australian, and other non-EU treaty issues. A new UK-Portugal tax treaty entered into force in 2026, so British buyers should confirm current treaty treatment rather than relying on older UK-Portugal tax summaries.
The practical result: British buyers can still buy property in Portugal, but buying does not give them the right to live there full time.
NIFs, Bank Accounts, and Source-of-Funds Checks
11. What is a NIF, and how do I get one?
Every foreign buyer needs a NIF, or Número de Identificação Fiscal, sometimes called a número de contribuinte.
The NIF is the Portuguese tax identification number. You need it to complete a property purchase, pay taxes, sign notarial documents, open a Portuguese bank account, set up utilities, and conduct most other formal transactions in Portugal. Each buyer needs their own NIF, including each spouse, partner, sibling, or friend in a co-purchase.
Non-EU residents generally need a Portuguese fiscal representative to obtain a NIF, usually a Portuguese lawyer, accountant, or specialized service provider. EU residents can apply directly without a fiscal representative.
You can apply in person at a Portuguese tax office, or your Portuguese lawyer can usually obtain the NIF for you using a power of attorney. For most foreign buyers, the lawyer route is the least painful. Non-EU non-residents may need ongoing fiscal representation after the NIF is issued, unless they become Portuguese residents or qualify for an alternative arrangement. Confirm the current requirement when applying, and budget for ongoing fiscal-representation fees if you remain a non-EU non-resident.
12. Do I need a Portuguese bank account?
A Portuguese bank account is not always a strict legal requirement, but in practice it is usually necessary.
You will likely need one to pay deposits, taxes, notary costs, utilities, condominium fees, IMI, insurance, and ongoing non-resident tax obligations. Portuguese banks offer non-resident accounts, though onboarding is document-heavy. Expect to provide your NIF, passport, proof of address, tax-residency information, and evidence of source of funds.
13. Can I pay from a foreign bank account?
Sometimes. Do not assume it will be simple.
Portuguese banks, notaries, and lawyers must comply with anti-money-laundering rules. They may require source-of-funds documentation, including bank statements, sale agreements, inheritance documents, tax returns, business records, or proof of savings. This can happen even when the funds are legitimate and even if the amount is below any reporting threshold.
Prepare this paperwork early. Missing source-of-funds documents can delay or kill a closing.
14. Can I buy remotely?
Yes. Many foreign buyers close Portuguese property purchases without being physically present in Portugal.
This is usually done through a power of attorney, or procuração, granted to a Portuguese lawyer or another trusted representative. The power of attorney can be signed before a Portuguese consulate or before a notary in the buyer’s home country, usually with apostille and certified translation.
Do not sign a broad power of attorney without review. It should be wide enough to complete the transaction, but not wider than necessary.
15. How should foreign buyers manage exchange-rate risk?
For U.S., UK, Canadian, Australian, and other non-eurozone buyers, the price of a Portuguese property in the buyer’s home currency can move materially between offer, CPCV, and completion.
Consider locking in the exchange rate if the timeline is long. Build a currency buffer into the budget. Compare transfer fees and effective spreads, not just headline rates. Avoid moving more money than needed too early. Foreign-exchange specialists offer forward contracts that lock in a rate for a future date, which can be useful for large transactions with months-long timelines.
The Purchase Process
16. What should I do before making an offer?
Engage a Portuguese lawyer. Confirm the property is what the listing says it is. Get a sense of the title history and any obvious red flags. Understand the tax and closing costs you will face. If financing, talk to a bank or mortgage broker before committing to a price.
An offer made without this groundwork is an offer made blind. It can still be retracted before the CPCV, but a buyer who has already paid a reservation deposit or built emotional momentum will find it harder to walk away.
17. What is the typical timeline?
For a straightforward resale, plan on two to four months from offer to completion. Three months is a reasonable working assumption.
New builds depend on construction timelines. Older properties, properties with registry discrepancies, properties with planning issues, properties needing licensing updates, and financed transactions can take longer.
Speed is not the goal. Clean title and clean closing are the goal.
18. What are the usual stages of a Portuguese property purchase?
A typical resale purchase moves through these stages: offer, reservation agreement if used, due diligence, promissory purchase contract, mortgage approval if financing, signing of the public deed before a notary or through Casa Pronta, tax payment, and Land Registry registration.
The details vary. In a competitive market, sellers and agents may push buyers to sign quickly. Resist that pressure until your lawyer has reviewed the documents and the deposit terms.
19. What is a reservation contract?
A reservation contract takes the property off the market for a short period in exchange for a relatively small deposit.
Reservation contracts are not always used in Portugal, but when they are, they can still matter. Some contain forfeiture language, deadlines, financing assumptions, or seller-friendly terms. Have a lawyer review it before signing or transferring money.
20. What is the CPCV?
The Contrato Promessa de Compra e Venda, or CPCV, is the promissory purchase contract. It is the central buyer-protection document in a Portuguese property transaction.
The CPCV sets out the price, deposit, completion deadline, property description, obligations, and consequences of default. A 10% to 30% deposit is common, with 10% being the default expectation in many transactions.
The CPCV’s default-and-deposit mechanics can be favorable to buyers when properly drafted. If the buyer defaults, the seller typically keeps the deposit. If the seller defaults, the buyer can generally demand return of double the deposit, known as sinal em dobro, assuming the CPCV was properly drafted and the legal requirements are met. Specific performance is also available in many cases under Portuguese law and can be a meaningful remedy that foreign buyers often do not expect, unless the parties have validly waived or excluded it.
The CPCV may need recognized signatures or other formalities depending on the structure of the deal. The form should match the transaction, not the agent’s template.
21. What conditions should I include in the CPCV?
The CPCV should not just state price, deposit, and closing date. It should address the conditions that matter to the buyer.
Common buyer-protection conditions include clean title, satisfactory due diligence, mortgage approval if financing is needed, delivery of required documents, proof that condominium fees and IMI are current, confirmation of planning and lawful-use status, treatment of fixtures and furniture, consequences of delayed completion, and what happens if the property cannot legally be used for the buyer’s intended purpose.
For non-resident buyers planning to qualify for an IMT exemption or refund mechanism, the CPCV should also address the timing and documentation of the qualifying activity. The exemption mechanics can turn on commitments made within defined periods after purchase.
Do not assume Portuguese default rules solve every practical issue. The CPCV is where many buyer protections are either created or lost.
22. Are furniture, appliances, and fixtures included in the sale?
Only if the contract says so.
Foreign buyers often assume appliances, lighting, furniture, window coverings, outdoor equipment, or rental inventory are included because they were present during the viewing. That assumption is dangerous. The CPCV should list what is included, what is excluded, and the condition in which the seller must deliver the property.
For furnished homes, attach an inventory. For rental properties, separately confirm linens, kitchenware, licenses, bookings, deposits, management contracts, and platform accounts.
23. What happens if the seller backs out after signing the CPCV?
The buyer has real remedies, which is one reason the CPCV is taken seriously in Portugal.
If the seller refuses to complete, the buyer can generally demand return of double the deposit, assuming the CPCV was properly drafted and the legal requirements are met. The buyer can also seek specific performance through the courts, asking the court to order the sale to proceed at the agreed terms. Specific performance is not automatic, and litigation can be slow, but the availability of the remedy is itself a deterrent against seller default.
In some transactions, registering the CPCV at the Land Registry may strengthen the buyer’s position against later transfers, mortgages, or seller creditors. Registration is especially worth considering when there is a long gap between CPCV and closing, when the property is off-plan, or when the seller’s financial position creates risk. Ask whether registration is available and worthwhile for the specific deal.
24. What happens at completion, and what do the notary and Casa Pronta do?
Completion is the signing of the escritura pública de compra e venda, the public deed of sale. It can be signed before a notary or completed through Casa Pronta, a Portuguese government service that combines deed signing with Land Registry registration in a single appointment, typically held at a Land Registry office or designated service location.
The notary, or the equivalent official under Casa Pronta, is a public official who verifies identity, capacity, legal formalities, the deed, payment mechanics, and certain registry and tax information. Casa Pronta is designed to streamline residential transactions and combine deed-signing and registration steps. Both routes are commonly used. Casa Pronta can be faster and cheaper for straightforward residential purchases, but it is not suitable for every transaction.
Whether using a notary or Casa Pronta, the official is not your lawyer. The official does not negotiate the commercial terms for you. The official does not replace buyer-side due diligence.
25. What documents prove ownership, tax status, and registered property details?
Three documents matter most.
The certidão permanente is a Land Registry extract showing key information about the property, including ownership, description, charges, mortgages, liens, easements, and pending matters. Obtain one early in due diligence and again shortly before signing to confirm nothing has changed.
The Caderneta Predial is the property’s tax record at the Portuguese Tax Authority. It contains the property’s matrix description, taxable value, location, and certain physical characteristics for tax purposes.
The licença de utilização, the municipal use authorization, remains a critical due-diligence issue even though recent reforms simplified sale formalities and removed the general need to display or prove the use authorization at the deed. Your lawyer should still verify lawful use, the licensing history, and any alternative documentation for older buildings. Use and licensing problems can affect financing, utilities, renovation, rental licensing, insurance, enforcement risk, and resale.
The Land Registry, Caderneta Predial, licensing history, and physical property should all align. Discrepancies are common and often serious.
26. Do I need an energy certificate?
Yes. A valid Certificado Energético is required to advertise, sell, or lease residential property in Portugal, and the energy rating must appear in marketing materials.
The certificate rates the property’s energy efficiency on a scale from A+ to F and is issued by qualified technicians. The seller is responsible for obtaining it. The energy certificate is generally part of the transaction file and should be resolved before signing.
27. What is the difference between the purchase price, bank valuation, and VPT?
These numbers serve different purposes. Confusing them can lead to bad budgeting.
The purchase price is what buyer and seller agree the property is worth in the market. The bank valuation, if a mortgage is involved, is what the lender’s appraiser assesses the property at for lending purposes. It can be lower than the purchase price, which can affect the mortgage amount available. The VPT, or Valor Patrimonial Tributário, is the property’s official tax value, set by the Portuguese Tax Authority. It is often lower than market value, especially for older properties.
VPT matters because IMT and stamp duty on the purchase are calculated on the higher of the purchase price and VPT, not simply on the price. So a property selling for €500,000 with a VPT of €200,000 will have IMT calculated on €500,000, not €200,000. IMI and AIMI are based on VPT, not market value. A property with a low VPT may produce a smaller annual IMI bill, but buyers should not assume the VPT will remain unchanged forever. Reassessments, improvements, or changes in the property record can affect future tax value.
Taxes and Closing Costs
28. How much should I budget beyond the purchase price?
For most resident buyers, budget roughly 7% to 10% of the purchase price for taxes, notary or Casa Pronta fees, registry fees, legal fees, and related costs. For many non-resident buyers of residential property, budget more conservatively because Portugal’s 2026 housing-tax reforms may materially increase IMT exposure for many non-resident residential purchases. See Question 29.
The exact number depends on the property value, residency status, whether the property is new or resale, whether you are financing, and whether the property has special issues. Higher-value properties pay more transfer tax, and certain ownership structures or property types can push costs higher.
The table below summarizes the main transaction costs. Non-resident IMT treatment should be confirmed under the rules in force on the transaction date.
|Expense
|Rate or Amount
|Payer
|IMT transfer tax
|Resident and ordinary residential purchases: progressive. Non-resident residential purchases: confirm whether the authorized 7.5% regime is operative for the transaction date
|Buyer
|Stamp duty on purchase
|0.8% of purchase price or VPT
|Buyer
|Notary or Casa Pronta fees
|Several hundred euros, regulated
|Buyer
|Land Registry fees
|Several hundred euros, regulated
|Buyer
|Legal fees
|Fixed fee or percentage, typically with a minimum
|Buyer
|Real estate commission
|Often 5% to 6% plus VAT
|Seller
29. What is IMT, and how do non-residents pay it?
IMT, Imposto Municipal sobre as Transmissões Onerosas de Imóveis, is the municipal property transfer tax. It is paid by the buyer before signing the deed.
IMT is calculated on the higher of the purchase price and the property’s VPT. For Portuguese tax residents buying residential property, IMT applies on a progressive scale. For 2026, primary-residence purchases are exempt up to €106,346, with progressive rates above that amount and higher single rates for high-value transactions. Second homes and non-permanent residences have no exempt band and apply a similar but less favorable progressive scale. Rural property and other urban acquisitions have separate rates. Exact brackets and thresholds are updated periodically by the State Budget, so calculate IMT using the current official tables before signing.
Portugal has authorized materially harsher IMT treatment for non-resident residential buyers under its 2026 housing-tax reforms. Lei n.º 9-A/2026, of March 6, 2026, authorizes the Government to introduce a flat 7.5% IMT rate for acquisitions by non-residents of urban property or autonomous fractions intended for housing.
At the time of writing, buyers should confirm whether implementing legislation has been published, whether the 7.5% rate is operative for their transaction date, and whether any transitional rules apply to transactions already under CPCV. The current consolidated IMT Code should be checked before signing, because IMT is triggered by the taxable acquisition event, not by real estate marketing materials or outdated online summaries.
Until the implementing mechanics are confirmed for the specific transaction, non-resident buyers should assume the IMT result may be materially worse than under the ordinary progressive residential tables and should have Portuguese tax counsel calculate the actual tax due before signing the CPCV or deed.
Possible relief mechanisms tied to residency or long-term rental should also be confirmed under the rules in force on the transaction date. These may involve becoming Portuguese tax resident within a defined period after purchase, committing the property to qualifying long-term residential rental, or other specific conditions. Do not rely on these mechanisms unless counsel has confirmed eligibility, timing, documentation, refund procedure, and consequences for failing to satisfy the conditions.
Reduced or zero rates may also apply for certain young first-time Portuguese tax residents, urban-rehabilitation properties in designated zones, and certain other categories. Foreign non-resident buyers purchasing second homes generally do not qualify for these reductions.
Properties acquired by entities resident in jurisdictions on Portugal’s blacklist of tax havens may be subject to punitive IMT treatment, including a flat 10% rate. The rules can be technical, especially where ownership or control structures are involved.
Confirm the applicable IMT rate, available exemptions, refund mechanics, operative date, and transitional rules with Portuguese counsel before signing the CPCV.
30. What is stamp duty on the purchase?
Imposto do Selo, or stamp duty, applies to property transfers at a rate of 0.8% of the higher of purchase price or VPT. It is paid by the buyer in addition to IMT.
Stamp duty also applies separately to mortgage deeds at varying rates depending on the loan term, and to other notarial acts.
31. What about VAT on new builds?
Portugal does not generally apply VAT to residential property sales. New residential property is subject to IMT and stamp duty in the same way as resale property, not to VAT.
VAT can apply to commercial property transactions in certain structured cases, to some development activities, and to construction contracts. If you are buying a new build directly from a developer, the price you see is generally inclusive of any embedded construction VAT, and you pay IMT and stamp duty on top.
32. What are notary, registry, Casa Pronta, and legal fees?
Notary, Land Registry, and Casa Pronta fees are regulated and usually modest compared with the purchase price. For a typical residential purchase, these fees together usually run from several hundred euros to roughly €1,000 to €1,500, depending on the structure and complexity. Casa Pronta is generally cheaper and faster than the traditional notary-plus-separate-registration route.
For legal fees, many lawyers quote either a fixed fee or a percentage-based fee, often with a minimum. Ask what is included: NIF, bank support, due diligence, CPCV review, closing attendance, registration, and post-closing tax coordination.
Do not choose counsel based only on price. A cheap review can become expensive if it misses an unlicensed extension, condominium debt, defective off-plan guarantee, missing licensing history, or tax issue.
33. Who pays the real estate agent?
In Portugal, the seller pays the agent’s commission, commonly in the 5% to 6% range plus VAT, though the rate is negotiable.
Buyer’s agents exist but are less common than in the United States. If you hire a buyer’s agent, confirm in writing who pays them, what they do, whether they receive compensation from anyone else, and whether they owe you loyalty.
The agent is not a substitute for a lawyer.
34. Does Portugal have a wealth tax or high-value property surcharge?
Portugal does not have a general wealth tax in the way Spain does. It does have AIMI, the Adicional ao IMI, which is an annual surcharge on certain high-value Portuguese residential property holdings.
AIMI is based on the property’s VPT, the owner’s status, and the ownership structure. For individuals, AIMI generally applies to Portuguese residential VPT above €600,000 per taxpayer. Married couples or civil partners who elect joint AIMI taxation may double the deduction to €1.2 million. AIMI is generally charged at 0.7% above the applicable threshold, with marginal rates of 1% and 1.5% on higher-value bands. When the joint AIMI option is exercised, the thresholds for those higher marginal bands are also doubled.
Companies generally pay AIMI at 0.4% with no individual-style exemption. Entities resident in blacklisted jurisdictions can face AIMI at 7.5%.
Portugal’s 2026 housing reforms also contemplate AIMI relief for properties leased at moderate or affordable rents. The details should be confirmed against the implementing rules before relying on the exemption.
For non-residents owning a single moderate-value Portuguese property, AIMI is usually not the main issue. For high-net-worth buyers, portfolios, companies, and high-value single properties, AIMI should be modeled before purchase.
Mortgages and Financing
35. Can foreign buyers get Portuguese mortgages?
Yes. Portuguese banks lend to non-residents, but usually at lower loan-to-value ratios than for residents.
A non-resident buyer may be offered around 60% to 70% loan-to-value. Residents may be offered closer to 80% to 90%, depending on income, property, bank, and risk profile.
Expect to provide passport, NIF, tax returns, payslips or business income records, bank statements, proof of assets and debts, credit information, and source-of-funds documentation. Self-employed buyers and U.S. buyers should expect more scrutiny. U.S. tax returns, business entities, and income structures can be confusing to Portuguese banks.
Whether to borrow in Portugal or in your home country depends on currency, rates, collateral, tax treatment, and timing. A Portuguese mortgage may be useful if your income is in euros, if you want debt secured against the Portuguese property, or if the mortgage helps with cash flow. Borrowing at home may be cheaper or faster if you have home equity or an established banking relationship. A cross-border tax advisor should model the result. The cheapest interest rate is not always the best structure.
36. What should foreign buyers watch for in Portuguese mortgage documents?
Portugal implemented the EU Mortgage Credit Directive and has its own consumer-protection framework for mortgage lending. Lenders must provide standardized information through the FINE document, allow a reflection period, and meet transparency requirements.
Read the loan terms, fees, early repayment provisions, insurance conditions, interest-rate mechanics, and any cross-selling tie-ins. Mortgage stamp duty is owed by the borrower. Bank-mandated insurance products are common, but the borrower can often shop independently for life insurance, home insurance, and similar coverage.
Due Diligence and Inspection
37. What should my lawyer investigate before I buy?
Your lawyer should cover title, registry data, Caderneta Predial data, mortgages, liens, encumbrances, easements, condominium debts, IMI, AIMI exposure, utility debts, planning compliance, building licenses, lawful use and licensing history, energy certificate, rental licenses if relevant, tenant status, rights of first refusal, and pending condominium assessments or litigation.
For rural property, the list expands to wells, water rights, access roads, boundaries, agricultural and forestry restrictions, outbuildings, illegal construction, and land classification.
For coastal property, the list expands to the public maritime domain. See Question 51.
Portugal does not typically rely on title insurance in the way U.S. buyers may expect. The Land Registry plus proper legal due diligence is the practical protection.
38. Should I get a building inspection or survey before buying?
Yes, especially for resale property and rural property.
Portuguese practice has historically relied less on independent technical inspections than U.S. or UK practice. As a result, many foreign buyers complete purchases without having a qualified surveyor, engineer, or architect inspect the building. Many post-completion disputes involve defects that an inspection would have caught.
The inspection scope should be agreed in writing. Depending on the property, the inspection may cover structural condition, roof, plumbing, electrical systems, drainage, damp, rot, evidence of unlicensed alterations, seismic vulnerability, septic systems, wells, agricultural buildings, and obvious safety issues.
Costs vary by property size and location, but a basic residential pre-purchase inspection typically falls in the low hundreds to low thousands of euros, with more detailed engineering or architectural reports costing more. The cost is small compared to what an undetected defect can produce.
Legal due diligence and technical inspection are different functions. Both are worth doing.
39. What physical and environmental risks should I check before buying?
Environmental risk in Portugal depends heavily on location.
Seismic risk is meaningful in southwestern Portugal, including Lisbon and the Algarve. Older buildings, particularly those constructed before modern seismic codes, may have limited resistance. Wildfire risk affects much of central and southern interior Portugal during the summer fire season. Rural and forest-adjacent properties carry the highest exposure. Coastal erosion is an ongoing issue along parts of the western and southern coasts. Flood risk applies in some river valleys and low-lying coastal areas.
Confirm the property’s exposure before buying. Municipal risk maps, the ANEPC civil protection authority, and qualified Portuguese surveyors can help. Insurance availability and pricing track these risks, and high-risk properties may face limited or expensive coverage. For rural property, a basic wildfire-defense assessment, including cleared perimeter, water access, and evacuation routes, is worth doing before buying, not after the fire season starts.
40. What insurance should I consider before buying?
At minimum, consider property insurance, liability coverage, condominium master-policy coverage if applicable, mortgage-required insurance, and special coverage for rental use if the property will be leased or operated as AL.
Insurance is not just a post-closing housekeeping item. Availability, exclusions, and price can reveal risk. Rural, coastal, older, vacant, wildfire-exposed, flood-exposed, and short-term rental properties should be reviewed carefully before closing. If a building is hard to insure or carries unusual exclusions, that is information worth knowing before signing the CPCV.
41. What if the deed, registry, Caderneta Predial, and physical property do not match?
Pause.
A mismatch may be harmless, but it can also signal an unlicensed extension, unregistered pool, inaccurate boundaries, undeclared garage, rural building problem, or tax issue. These problems are especially common in older properties, rural homes, coastal properties, and homes improved informally over many years.
A beautiful house with a registry problem is still a registry problem.
42. What are illegal builds?
Portugal has a long history of unlicensed or under-licensed construction, especially in rural and coastal areas, and especially in older properties.
An illegal build may involve a pool, terrace enclosure, guesthouse, garage, extension, floor, well, or entire dwelling. Consequences can include fines, demolition orders, inability to renovate, utility problems, mortgage problems, insurance issues, and resale difficulty.
Some older illegal structures may be beyond the administration’s enforcement period, but that does not necessarily make them fully legal. The practical result may be a restricted status that allows use and maintenance but limits expansion, renovation, or change of use.
43. Can I renovate or expand the property after buying?
Sometimes yes, sometimes no. Always confirm before buying if renovation is part of the plan.
Renovation rights depend on the property’s land classification, the municipal master plan, the licensing status of the existing building, any heritage or environmental restrictions, and condominium rules where applicable. Cosmetic interior changes are usually straightforward. Structural changes, exterior changes, expansion, change of use, swimming pool installation, and building on rural land typically require municipal authorization and may not be permitted at all.
Properties with unlicensed existing construction create a particular trap: opening any formal renovation process can trigger municipal enforcement against the unlicensed elements. Renovation that should have been routine becomes a fight over legalization. The practical strategy is usually to address legalization before launching a formal renovation application. Do this with professional guidance, and ideally before purchase if the issue is visible during due diligence.
Foreign buyers planning significant renovation should verify renovation feasibility before signing the CPCV, not after closing.
44. What if the property is in a historic, protected, or urban-rehabilitation area?
Many Portuguese properties sit within designated historic centers, heritage zones, or urban-rehabilitation areas, known as Áreas de Reabilitação Urbana, or ARUs. Lisbon’s Alfama, Baixa, and Bairro Alto, Porto’s Ribeira and historic core, Évora’s walled town, Sintra, Óbidos, and many smaller centers fall into these categories.
Properties in these areas are often subject to stricter renovation rules, limits on exterior changes, restrictions on materials and colors, requirements to preserve specific architectural features, and longer authorization timelines. Some restrictions extend to interior elements of historically significant buildings.
ARU status may also bring tax incentives for qualifying rehabilitation work, potentially including IMT or IMI benefits and reduced VAT on certain construction services. The incentives are technical and should be confirmed before relying on them.
Verify the property’s status, the applicable restrictions, and the available incentives before assuming what you can do with the building.
45. What should I know about the condominium?
Apartments and many townhouses are part of a condomínio, similar to a homeowners’ association.
The condomínio manages shared areas, building maintenance, insurance, reserves, rules, and assessments. Confirm fees are current. Check the condominium’s reserve fund, insurance, recent meeting minutes, unpaid owner balances, planned repairs, litigation, short-term rental restrictions, and any approved or likely special assessments.
Special assessments can be expensive. Find out before you buy.
46. Can property debts follow the buyer?
Some can.
Unpaid IMI can attach to the property as a preferred tax charge. A buyer who closes without confirming prior IMI payment may find the tax authority looking to the property for payment. Your lawyer should confirm the property’s tax payment status before closing.
Unpaid condominium fees can also become a buyer issue. Under current practice, the seller should provide a condominium debt statement before closing, showing outstanding condominium charges and approved future extraordinary expenses. A buyer should not waive that requirement without understanding the consequences.
Do not close on a promise that the seller will “sort it out later.”
47. What is the right of preference?
Portuguese law gives certain parties a right of first refusal, called direito de preferência, in some property transactions. Important categories include tenants in qualifying leases, municipalities in urban-rehabilitation areas, and public heritage authorities for certain protected properties.
The right of preference can delay or, in rare cases, derail a transaction. Transaction details may need to be published through Casa Pronta, Preferes, or another relevant public platform before closing to clear applicable preference rights. Verify whether any preference rights apply, who holds them, whether notice has been properly given, whether the exercise period has expired, and whether evidence of waiver or non-exercise will be available for closing.
New Builds and Off-Plan Purchases
48. What is different about buying off-plan, and what can go wrong?
You are buying something that does not fully exist yet.
That means your risk is developer performance: completion, timing, specifications, licensing, financing, defects, and insolvency. Common problems include delayed delivery, changed specifications, missing licenses, developer insolvency, poor workmanship, and disputes over completion standards.
Portugal’s off-plan market is more developed than it once was, but buyers are still taking developer-performance risk. Before paying any installment, verify the developer’s title, project approvals, building license, staged-payment structure, completion obligations, guarantees, refund rights, and termination rights.
49. What warranties apply to new construction?
New-build defect claims are governed by Portuguese law and depend on the type of defect, the buyer’s status, the contract, and applicable notice and limitation periods. Structural defects, habitability defects, equipment failures, and finishing defects may be treated differently. The contract should not water down statutory protections, and buyers should keep a written record of defects from delivery onward.
The warranty period and the deadline to bring a claim are not always the same thing. Notify defects in writing immediately and keep records.
Rural and Coastal Property
50. Why is rural property riskier, and what should buyers verify?
Rural property is where many of the most expensive surprises happen.
Boundaries may be unclear. The registry may not match the land. Buildings may be partially illegal. Wells may be informal. Access roads may cross a neighbor’s land without a recorded easement. Agricultural and forestry restrictions may limit what you can build or do. Utility connections may be improvised. Internet and road access may be worse than advertised.
Portuguese property may be classified as urban, rustic/rural, or mixed, with building rights depending on the municipal master plan and applicable national restrictions. National-level instruments protect agricultural land, known as RAN, and ecologically sensitive land, known as REN, on top of the basic classification. Even existing buildings on rural land may be limited in what they can do. A house standing on rural land is not necessarily legal just because it exists, and rebuilding or expanding it can require approvals that are difficult or impossible to obtain.
For rural buyers, verify the land classification and any RAN or REN overlay; the licensing status of every building, including outbuildings, pools, and wells; the legal basis for any well or other water source through the relevant water authority; legal access to the property, registered or not; agricultural and forestry restrictions; utility connections; and boundaries on the ground compared to the registry.
A typical rural-property disaster looks like this: a buyer finds a rural villa with a pool, guesthouse, well, and “amazing investment potential.” The listing says everything is licensed. The registry shows only a small agricultural building. The pool is unlicensed. The guesthouse has no use license. The well is informal. The access road crosses a neighbor’s land without a recorded easement. The land is partly REN-protected.
That is not a bargain. That is years of legal, tax, and resale problems.
51. What is the public maritime domain?
The Domínio Público Marítimo regulates the public maritime and coastal domain along Portugal’s coastline. Land within the demarcated public maritime domain belongs to the state. Properties built on or partly within that zone may have severely restricted rights, may hold only a temporary concession to occupy the land, or may be subject to setback rules limiting renovation and expansion.
For any front-line beach property, verify whether the property sits inside, partly inside, or fully outside the public maritime domain, whether any concession applies, and what the concession’s remaining term and conditions are. Do not buy a coastal property based on the seller’s assurance that “this house is fine; the public domain doesn’t affect it.”
Renting the Property
52. Can I rent my Portuguese property to tourists?
Sometimes. The current state of the rules is more complex than it used to be.
Short-term tourist rentals are regulated under Portugal’s Alojamento Local, or AL, regime. Operating an AL requires registration, a license number, compliance with safety and equipment standards, condominium notification, tax registration, and ongoing reporting.
Recent changes matter because older advice may be wrong. The Mais Habitação law in October 2023 froze new AL registrations in much of mainland Portugal, with limited exceptions, and tightened other AL rules. Decree-Law No. 76/2024, effective November 1, 2024, reversed several Mais Habitação restrictions and changed the AL framework again. The national freeze on many apartment registrations ended, AL licenses returned to a more durable status, and municipalities now play a larger role in deciding where and how AL registrations may be granted, suspended, limited, or restricted.
Existing AL registrations are not automatically simple from a buyer’s perspective. National rules have changed, and municipalities may impose limits on transmissibility for certain new registrations, especially in containment areas. Condominium rules may also restrict or oppose AL activity in specific circumstances. Before buying for short-term rental income, confirm whether the existing registration survives the transaction, whether the municipality imposes local limits, and whether the condominium can restrict or oppose AL activity.
Lisbon, Porto, and other high-pressure municipalities may have containment zones, density limits, or local rules that materially affect whether a buyer can obtain or keep an AL registration.
From May 20, 2026, EU Regulation 2024/1028 requires short-term rental platforms to verify registration numbers, delist non-compliant properties, and share rental data with national authorities. Operating an AL without a valid RNAL registration is no longer just a local enforcement risk; platform access and tax reporting are now part of the compliance picture.
The CEAL extraordinary contribution on certain AL properties was repealed retroactively to December 31, 2023. That does not mean AL is low-risk or low-tax. It means the compliance analysis has shifted back to registration, municipal rules, income tax, condominium restrictions, platform reporting, and local enforcement.
Before buying for short-term rental income, verify the current AL rules in that municipality. The Algarve, Madeira, parts of Lisbon and Porto, and certain Silver Coast and Alentejo coastal areas have historically been the engines of Portugal’s short-term rental market. They are also where rules and condominium restrictions are most actively enforced.
53. What about long-term rentals?
Long-term rentals are less license-driven than short-term rentals but still heavily regulated.
Portugal’s tenant-protection rules have been the subject of repeated reform. The Mais Habitação law tightened some landlord obligations and modified rent-update mechanics. Eviction for nonpayment can take time even with a strong case. The overall framework favors tenants more than many U.S. and UK landlords expect.
If rental yield is central to your purchase, model the investment using conservative assumptions: vacancy, taxes, repairs, condominium fees, property management, insurance, legal compliance, rent-control issues, and eviction risk. Have the lease form reviewed before using it.
Committing the property to long-term residential rental at moderate or affordable rent can also affect the IMT, AIMI, and income-tax analysis. If a long-term rental strategy is part of the plan, the tax mechanics should be coordinated from the outset.
Annual Ownership Costs and Taxes
54. What annual costs should I expect?
Expect some combination of IMI, AIMI if applicable, condominium fees, garbage and water charges, insurance, utilities, repairs, property management, non-resident income tax if rented, AL-related taxes if rented short term, and rental-income tax if rented long term.
For many buyers, the annual cost is manageable. The recurring filings, payments, and documentation are what cause problems. Vacant properties should also be managed, insured, secured, and checked regularly, especially if the owner lives abroad.
55. What is IMI?
IMI, Imposto Municipal sobre Imóveis, is the annual municipal property tax.
It is based on VPT, not market value. Rates are set by each municipality within a national range. Urban property rates generally fall between 0.3% and 0.45%. Rural property rates are typically 0.8%. Higher rates can apply to properties owned through entities resident in blacklisted tax havens, and municipalities may impose additional increases in certain pressure-zone, vacant-property, or local-housing contexts.
The owner on December 31 is generally responsible for the year. As noted in Question 46, unpaid IMI can attach to the property itself, so confirm payment status at closing.
56. How is rental income taxed for non-resident owners?
Non-resident individual landlords are generally taxed in Portugal on Portuguese-source rental income. The tax result depends on the rental structure, the owner’s tax residence, treaty position, deductions, lease type, and whether the property is owned personally or through an entity.
For ordinary long-term residential leases, the general autonomous tax rate is commonly treated as 25%. Longer residential leases can qualify for reduced rates, and Portugal’s 2026 reforms authorize further favorable treatment for certain moderate or affordable-rent leases. EU/EEA residents may be able to elect treatment closer to resident taxation in some circumstances, using worldwide income to determine the applicable rate band.
Deductions may be available for qualifying property expenses, but not every expense a foreign landlord expects to deduct will qualify. Financing costs, depreciation, furniture, appliances, and comfort or décor items can be treated differently from repairs, condominium charges, IMI, and other property-linked expenses.
Short-term rental income through Alojamento Local is treated differently from ordinary long-term residential rent. Under the simplified regime, AL income is typically taxed as business income using coefficients. For apartments and houses, the coefficient is generally 35%, rising to 50% in containment zones. For certain hospedagem or room-type activity, the coefficient can be 15%. For non-residents, the resulting taxable amount is generally taxed at the non-resident rate. Organized accounting can materially change the result, especially for higher-expense businesses, larger operations, or owners using entities.
The effective tax burden can also depend on the municipality, the owner’s broader tax position, and reporting obligations. Each co-owner generally files for their share. Have the rental tax position modeled before relying on the property’s projected yield. Do not rely on old rental-yield spreadsheets, especially if they assume a single flat non-resident tax rate without checking current law.
U.S. and Other Cross-Border Tax Issues
57. What should American buyers watch for?
American buyers face Portuguese tax compliance and U.S. tax compliance.
On the Portuguese side, they may owe IMT at the applicable non-resident or ordinary residential rate on purchase, IMI, AIMI if thresholds are exceeded, IRS on rental income, and capital gains tax on sale. On the U.S. side, they must report worldwide income, including Portuguese rental income, and may claim foreign tax credits subject to U.S. rules.
FBAR, FinCEN Form 114, requires U.S. persons to report foreign financial accounts that exceed $10,000 in aggregate at any point during the year. A Portuguese bank account used to manage property expenses can trigger FBAR. FATCA reporting on Form 8938 may also apply to certain foreign financial assets, with thresholds varying by filing status and residence. The Portuguese property itself is generally not the issue for either; the financial accounts and structures around it often are.
The U.S.-Portugal treaty matters but does not make compliance automatic. NHR is gone for new arrivals, so do not assume Portugal is a low-tax destination for retirees without modeling the standard IRS regime. Estate planning is particularly complex because U.S. succession law is state law, and a Portuguese notary handling the estate will likely need a formal proof of foreign law. See Question 66.
58. Are Canadian, Australian, and other non-EU buyers treated like American buyers?
Broadly, yes for many Portuguese property issues, but not identically. Canadian, Australian, New Zealand, and other non-EU buyers may face the same Portuguese non-resident property issues, including potential exposure to harsher non-resident IMT treatment on many residential purchases, possible AIMI exposure, no automatic residency from purchase, banking scrutiny, and source-of-funds checks.
But home-country tax reporting, treaty treatment, inheritance rules, foreign tax credits, and estate-planning consequences differ. Do not assume “non-EU” means the same tax result for every buyer.
59. What is different for EU citizens?
EU citizens often have easier mobility and, in some tax contexts, better treatment.
EU/EEA residents do not need a residence visa to live in Portugal, though they must register if staying long term. Some Portuguese tax provisions treat EU/EEA residents more favorably than non-EU/EEA residents on specific items, including certain capital gains and rental-income rules, often as a result of EU-law decisions striking down discriminatory treatment of non-residents.
But EU status does not eliminate IMI, AIMI exposure, condominium rules, AL licensing, or due diligence. EU residents who are not Portuguese tax residents at the time of purchase should also check whether non-resident IMT rules apply to them. See Question 29.
Selling Portuguese Property
60. What taxes apply when I sell?
Non-resident sellers may owe Portuguese capital gains tax on the sale of Portuguese property.
Current rules generally tax non-residents on 50% of the gain, using progressive Portuguese IRS rates, with worldwide income taken into account to determine the applicable rate band. This is a major change from older summaries that described a flat non-resident capital gains rate. Non-resident sellers should confirm how the 50% gain inclusion, progressive rates, treaty position, and any worldwide-income disclosure or rate-band rules apply before listing the property.
The seller may also have stamp duty obligations on certain transactions and possible municipal charges.
Keep invoices. Documented improvements and acquisition costs reduce the gain. Informal cash improvements may not help you later.
61. Is there a Portuguese exemption for residents who reinvest sale proceeds?
Yes, in some cases.
Portuguese tax residents who sell their permanent residence and reinvest qualifying proceeds in another qualifying permanent residence in Portugal, the EU, or the EEA within the required period may be able to reduce or eliminate Portuguese capital gains tax on the qualifying portion of the gain.
There is also a separate regime for certain residents over 65 who reinvest sale proceeds into qualifying long-term financial products, such as life-insurance contracts or retirement-savings products, subject to limits and conditions.
For non-residents, these reinvestment exemptions generally do not apply because the sold property is not their permanent residence in Portugal. But this matters for foreign buyers planning to relocate. A buyer who moves to Portugal, becomes Portuguese tax resident, lives in the property as their permanent residence, and later sells while reinvesting in another qualifying residence may be able to defer or reduce Portuguese capital gains tax.
The U.S. and other home-country tax treatment is separate. A Portuguese exemption does not eliminate U.S. capital gains tax for an American seller.
62. What documents should I keep for resale?
Keep the original escritura, proof of IMT and stamp duty paid, notary or Casa Pronta invoices, registry invoices, legal-fee invoices, major improvement invoices, annual IMI receipts, condominium-fee records, insurance records, AL registration and tax records if applicable, energy certificate, and proof of utility compliance.
On resale, the buyer’s lawyer will ask for many of these.
Inheritance and Estate Planning
63. What happens to my Portuguese property when I die?
A death does not transfer Portuguese property automatically in the way many foreign families expect. Portuguese succession, tax, and registration steps still have to be completed.
EU Succession Regulation 650/2012 allows many foreign nationals to choose the law of their nationality to govern succession. This can be extremely important for buyers from common-law jurisdictions because Portuguese default succession rules include forced-heirship concepts. Spouses, descendants, and in some cases ascendants have protected inheritance rights under default rules, called the legítima.
Succession law and inheritance tax are separate. Choosing home-country succession law does not eliminate Portuguese tax obligations on the inheritance.
64. Should I make a Portuguese will?
Usually, yes.
A Portuguese will limited to Portuguese assets can simplify and speed the Portuguese succession process. It should be coordinated with your home-country estate plan and should not accidentally revoke other wills.
For many foreign buyers, the Portuguese will should include a clear choice-of-law clause under EU Succession Regulation 650/2012 if appropriate. U.S. buyers need special care because U.S. succession law is state law, not federal law.
65. What inheritance or stamp duty may apply?
Portugal abolished the traditional inheritance tax for inheritances between close family members.
What remains is stamp duty, Imposto do Selo, at a rate of 10% on inheritances and gifts to beneficiaries who are not the deceased’s spouse, descendants, or ascendants. Inheritances and gifts to spouses, children, grandchildren, parents, and grandparents are exempt from this stamp duty. Stepchildren are generally not exempt unless legally adopted. The same 10% stamp duty applies to certain lifetime gifts, and donations of real property can also trigger additional stamp duty.
This is one of the more attractive features of Portuguese property ownership for foreign buyers passing assets to direct family. Lifetime gifts can still trigger capital gains tax for the giver and may trigger U.S. or other home-country gift-tax consequences, so model the result before gifting.
66. What is a “Proof of Foreign Law” requirement?
Portuguese notaries and courts will not simply assume what foreign law says. If foreign succession law applies, they may require formal proof of that law.
In practice, this means that when an American dies owning Portuguese property and has elected the law of their U.S. state to govern succession, the heirs will usually need a formal legal opinion from a qualified U.S. attorney explaining the relevant state succession law, the testator’s capacity, the validity of the will, and how the estate is to be distributed. The opinion typically must be apostilled and accompanied by a certified translation into Portuguese.
This is where U.S. estate planning meets Portuguese notarial practice. A valid U.S. will may still stall in Portugal if the notary does not receive adequate proof of the applicable foreign law. Coordinate Portuguese and home-country counsel during the estate-planning phase, not after death.
67. Does joint ownership create survivorship?
Do not assume that joint ownership creates a U.S.-style or UK-style right of survivorship.
A deceased owner’s share generally passes through Portuguese succession unless the ownership structure and estate documents produce a different result. If survivorship is important, address it before buying.
Specific Buyer Situations
68. I am American. What is specific to me?
You are a non-EU buyer. Buying property does not give you residence. The Golden Visa real-estate route is closed. You may face higher non-resident IMT treatment on residential purchases if the authorized 2026 rules apply to your transaction. See Question 29. You may also have Portuguese non-resident tax filings, possible AIMI exposure on high-value properties, U.S. worldwide-income reporting, foreign tax-credit issues, FBAR reporting, FATCA reporting, and estate-planning complexity.
The U.S.-Portugal treaty matters, but it does not make compliance automatic. NHR is gone for new arrivals, so do not assume Portugal is a low-tax destination for retirees without modeling the standard IRS regime. See Question 57 for the main U.S.-specific tax and reporting issues.
69. I am British. What is specific to me?
Post-Brexit, British buyers are generally treated as non-EU buyers for immigration and many property-market purposes.
The 90/180-day Schengen rule matters for short stays. A Portuguese property purchase does not give full-time residence. UK-Portugal treaty issues and UK tax treatment need separate review, especially because a new UK-Portugal treaty entered into force in 2026. British buyers may also face higher non-resident IMT treatment on residential purchases if the authorized 2026 rules apply to their transaction. See Question 29.
70. I want to retire to Portugal. What should I know?
Property ownership can support your practical relocation plan, but it does not create residency.
Most retirees look at the D7 visa or another residence route. Expect to prove sufficient stable passive income, accommodation in Portugal, private health insurance or proof of public healthcare access, and a clean criminal record. For 2026, the core D7 income benchmark is tied to the Portuguese minimum wage of €920 per month for the main applicant, with additional amounts for a spouse and dependent children. Confirm current consular thresholds and procedures before applying.
Retirees who plan to become Portuguese tax resident after purchase should have Portuguese tax counsel confirm whether they can access resident IMT treatment or any refund mechanism under the rules in force on the deed date. See Question 29. The mechanics require careful coordination between the property purchase, tax-residency timing, and documentation.
For long-term planning, also note the residence-reinvestment exemption. See Question 61. For a buyer who moves to Portugal, becomes resident, and later sells while reinvesting, this can meaningfully change the tax outcome.
NHR is not available to new applicants. IFICI, the successor regime, generally does not cover pensions and usually will not help ordinary retirees. Model the standard Portuguese tax regime before assuming favorable treatment.
71. I am a digital nomad. What should I know?
Portugal’s D8 digital nomad visa was created for remote workers. For 2026, eligibility generally requires proof of remote employment or self-employment with income of at least €3,680 per month, plus the standard residency-application requirements.
Tax treatment is a separate issue. Some digital nomads may qualify for IFICI if their activity falls within the qualifying categories, but most ordinary remote workers should not assume favorable tax treatment.
72. What about Madeira and the Azores?
Madeira and the Azores are autonomous regions with their own tax authorities and certain regional variations.
For property buyers, the most relevant differences include reduced VAT rates that apply in the islands, which can affect construction and certain commercial transactions, and certain regional tax incentives for qualifying activities. Madeira has historically operated separate corporate-tax regimes for qualifying businesses through the International Business Centre framework, which is generally relevant to corporate and licensing arrangements rather than ordinary residential property ownership.
For a typical residential second-home purchase in Madeira or the Azores, the broad IMT, IMI, stamp duty, and AIMI concepts are similar to the mainland, but regional rules and local practice should still be checked.
The genuine differences that affect property buyers are practical: insurance markets, construction costs, property management, and rental dynamics in the islands operate locally. Confirm regional specifics with local counsel, especially for commercial or business-linked purchases.
73. What if I buy with a spouse or partner?
Decide ownership shares before signing. Put them clearly in the escritura.
Portuguese marital-property rules turn on the regime declared at marriage or applicable by default. Foreign marital regimes add another layer.
Unmarried partners should be especially careful. Portugal recognizes união de facto, or de facto union, with some legal effects after a qualifying period of cohabitation, but the property and inheritance consequences differ from marriage and should be planned for explicitly.
74. What if I buy with siblings or friends?
Use a co-ownership agreement.
Portuguese law allows a co-owner to force division or sale in many circumstances. If one sibling wants to sell, one friend stops paying expenses, or one co-owner dies or divorces, the absence of a written agreement becomes a problem.
The agreement should address use, expenses, repairs, rentals, sale rights, deadlocks, death, buyouts, and dispute resolution.
Common Pitfalls and Scams
75. What are the most common buyer mistakes?
Foreign buyers most often get hurt by relying on the seller’s lawyer, underestimating the non-resident IMT bill, skipping rural due diligence, assuming AL licensing is straightforward, ignoring inheritance planning, underestimating annual tax filings, buying off-plan without verified developer credentials, skipping a technical inspection, and treating registry discrepancies as technicalities.
76. What scams should I watch for?
Watch for fake owners, forged authority, off-plan sales without proper licensing, agents pretending to represent the buyer, sellers concealing condominium debts, undeclared construction, informal wells, fake rental projections, and pressure to pay quickly.
The most common problem is not elaborate fraud. It is a bad property with problems the buyer failed to investigate.
77. Should I underdeclare the purchase price to save tax?
No.
Underdeclaring the price is tax fraud. It can create civil tax penalties, criminal exposure in serious cases, higher capital gains tax on resale, inheritance or gift complications, mortgage problems, and credibility problems with tax authorities.
If the seller pushes for part of the price in cash, walk away.
78. What if the property has tenants?
A lease may survive the sale. The buyer may inherit the tenant and the lease terms.
Portuguese tenant law is protective and has been the subject of repeated reform. Before buying, verify whether the property is occupied, whether any lease exists, whether rent is current, whether deposits were handled correctly, and whether the seller has made any promises to the tenant.
79. What about squatting?
Occupation of vacant property is less of a systemic issue in Portugal than in some other European markets, but it can still occur, and the legal process for recovery is not instant.
Vacant properties should be managed, insured, secured, and checked regularly, especially if the owner lives abroad. Local property management, alarms, and appropriate insurance coverage matter.
Investment, Yield, and Commercial Property
80. What about commercial property?
Commercial property is not just residential property with a different tenant. VAT, leases, licensing, due diligence, financing, tax structuring, and exit strategy can all differ materially.
Yield depends heavily on sector, tenant quality, lease term, location, and asset class. Commercial buyers should use commercial real estate counsel, not just residential conveyancing support.
81. Should I buy through a Portuguese company?
In some cases, but not as a default.
A Portuguese company can make sense for multi-property portfolios, commercial property, development activity, or active rental businesses. For a single residential second home, individual ownership is often simpler and cheaper.
Avoid using entities resident in blacklisted tax havens to hold Portuguese residential property. IMI at 7.5%, IMT at 10%, and AIMI at 7.5% can erase any other planning benefit.
Model the tax, accounting, annual compliance, financing, liability, sale, and inheritance consequences before choosing a structure.
When Things Go Wrong
82. What should I do if defects, misrepresentations, or disputes arise after closing?
Move quickly. Defect and misrepresentation claims can turn on notice periods, evidence, and the legal theory used.
Portuguese law recognizes hidden-defects claims and broader contractual remedies. Hidden-defects claims have specific notification and limitation periods that are short and easy to miss. General breach-of-contract claims run on longer periods. Consumer-protection rules may extend remedies in new-build purchases. Misrepresentation, fraud, and error claims have their own frameworks.
Get a technical report, preserve evidence, notify the seller in writing, and speak with a Portuguese litigation lawyer immediately. The choice of legal theory often determines whether the claim is still alive.
If litigation is necessary, Portuguese proceedings are document-heavy, often slow, and usually require a Portuguese advogado. Settlement is common, which makes strong written evidence especially important.
Red Flags That Should Stop the Deal
83. What warning signs should make me pause?
Pause if the seller wants cash under the table, pushes you to use their lawyer, or says legal review is unnecessary.
Pause if the registry, tax record, lawful use, licensing history, and physical property do not match.
Pause if the AL license is assumed but not proven, the municipality restricts new AL registrations, the well or access road is informal, or a coastal property’s public maritime domain status has not been verified.
Pause if the developer cannot prove proper licensing for an off-plan project, the seller refuses ordinary documents, or the property is held through a blacklisted-jurisdiction entity that no one can explain.
If the seller resists ordinary due diligence, treat that as part of the deal.
Final Strategy
84. Should I buy property in Portugal right now?
The answer depends on what you actually want from the property.
If you want a home you will use, Portugal remains compelling: quality of life, infrastructure, transportation, healthcare access for residents, climate, coastline, food, and pace of life, supported by a legal system foreign buyers can navigate with the right help.
If you wanted residency by real-estate investment, that route is closed. If you wanted NHR-style favorable retiree tax treatment, that route is also closed for new arrivals. If you want pure rental yield, the AL framework has become harder to underwrite and the long-term rental framework strongly favors tenants. For non-resident buyers seeking a low-friction second home, the authorized 2026 IMT changes may materially affect the economics. See Question 29.
The buyer who asks only “Can I afford the purchase price?” is asking the wrong question. The better question is whether the title is clean, the use is legal, the taxes have been modeled, the rental plan is realistic, and the property can be sold later without explaining away problems.
85. What should I do before sending money?
Confirm the seller’s title, registry status, Caderneta Predial status, debts, planning compliance, lawful use and licensing history, energy certificate, AL licensing if relevant, tax exposure, condominium obligations, and contract terms.
For off-plan property, verify the developer’s licensing and the project authorizations. For rural property, verify legality of buildings, water, boundaries, access, and land classification. For coastal property, verify public maritime domain status and any concession terms. For high-value properties or portfolios, model AIMI. For non-resident buyers, model the IMT cost under the rules in force on the transaction date and identify whether any exemption or refund mechanism is realistically available. For U.S. buyers, model Portuguese and U.S. tax compliance together and coordinate estate planning across both systems.
Above all, retain independent Portuguese counsel before signing or transferring funds. Everything else flows from that.
Need Help Buying Property in Portugal?
Buying property in Portugal can be straightforward, but only when the legal, tax, immigration, financing, and due diligence issues are handled before money changes hands. Our Portugal real estate lawyers help foreign buyers review proposed purchases, assess title and planning risks, coordinate tax and immigration advice, evaluate ownership structures, and identify problems before money changes hands.
If you are considering a Portuguese property purchase, do not wait until the CPCV is in front of you or the seller is demanding a deposit. Get independent Portuguese legal advice before you sign.
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