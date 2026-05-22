Buying Property In Portugal In 2026: What Foreign Buyers Need To Know Before They Sign

The inspection scope should be agreed in writing. Depending on the property, the inspection may cover structural condition, roof, plumbing, electrical systems, drainage, damp, rot, evidence of unlicensed alterations, seismic vulnerability, septic systems, wells, agricultural buildings, and obvious safety issues.

Costs vary by property size and location, but a basic residential pre-purchase inspection typically falls in the low hundreds to low thousands of euros, with more detailed engineering or architectural reports costing more. The cost is small compared to what an undetected defect can produce.

Legal due diligence and technical inspection are different functions. Both are worth doing.

39. What physical and environmental risks should I check before buying?

Environmental risk in Portugal depends heavily on location.

Seismic risk is meaningful in southwestern Portugal, including Lisbon and the Algarve. Older buildings, particularly those constructed before modern seismic codes, may have limited resistance. Wildfire risk affects much of central and southern interior Portugal during the summer fire season. Rural and forest-adjacent properties carry the highest exposure. Coastal erosion is an ongoing issue along parts of the western and southern coasts. Flood risk applies in some river valleys and low-lying coastal areas.

Confirm the property’s exposure before buying. Municipal risk maps, the ANEPC civil protection authority, and qualified Portuguese surveyors can help. Insurance availability and pricing track these risks, and high-risk properties may face limited or expensive coverage. For rural property, a basic wildfire-defense assessment, including cleared perimeter, water access, and evacuation routes, is worth doing before buying, not after the fire season starts.

40. What insurance should I consider before buying?

At minimum, consider property insurance, liability coverage, condominium master-policy coverage if applicable, mortgage-required insurance, and special coverage for rental use if the property will be leased or operated as AL.

Insurance is not just a post-closing housekeeping item. Availability, exclusions, and price can reveal risk. Rural, coastal, older, vacant, wildfire-exposed, flood-exposed, and short-term rental properties should be reviewed carefully before closing. If a building is hard to insure or carries unusual exclusions, that is information worth knowing before signing the CPCV.

41. What if the deed, registry, Caderneta Predial, and physical property do not match?

Pause.

A mismatch may be harmless, but it can also signal an unlicensed extension, unregistered pool, inaccurate boundaries, undeclared garage, rural building problem, or tax issue. These problems are especially common in older properties, rural homes, coastal properties, and homes improved informally over many years.

A beautiful house with a registry problem is still a registry problem.

42. What are illegal builds?

Portugal has a long history of unlicensed or under-licensed construction, especially in rural and coastal areas, and especially in older properties.

An illegal build may involve a pool, terrace enclosure, guesthouse, garage, extension, floor, well, or entire dwelling. Consequences can include fines, demolition orders, inability to renovate, utility problems, mortgage problems, insurance issues, and resale difficulty.

Some older illegal structures may be beyond the administration’s enforcement period, but that does not necessarily make them fully legal. The practical result may be a restricted status that allows use and maintenance but limits expansion, renovation, or change of use.

43. Can I renovate or expand the property after buying?

Sometimes yes, sometimes no. Always confirm before buying if renovation is part of the plan.

Renovation rights depend on the property’s land classification, the municipal master plan, the licensing status of the existing building, any heritage or environmental restrictions, and condominium rules where applicable. Cosmetic interior changes are usually straightforward. Structural changes, exterior changes, expansion, change of use, swimming pool installation, and building on rural land typically require municipal authorization and may not be permitted at all.

Properties with unlicensed existing construction create a particular trap: opening any formal renovation process can trigger municipal enforcement against the unlicensed elements. Renovation that should have been routine becomes a fight over legalization. The practical strategy is usually to address legalization before launching a formal renovation application. Do this with professional guidance, and ideally before purchase if the issue is visible during due diligence.

Foreign buyers planning significant renovation should verify renovation feasibility before signing the CPCV, not after closing.

44. What if the property is in a historic, protected, or urban-rehabilitation area?

Many Portuguese properties sit within designated historic centers, heritage zones, or urban-rehabilitation areas, known as Áreas de Reabilitação Urbana, or ARUs. Lisbon’s Alfama, Baixa, and Bairro Alto, Porto’s Ribeira and historic core, Évora’s walled town, Sintra, Óbidos, and many smaller centers fall into these categories.

Properties in these areas are often subject to stricter renovation rules, limits on exterior changes, restrictions on materials and colors, requirements to preserve specific architectural features, and longer authorization timelines. Some restrictions extend to interior elements of historically significant buildings.

ARU status may also bring tax incentives for qualifying rehabilitation work, potentially including IMT or IMI benefits and reduced VAT on certain construction services. The incentives are technical and should be confirmed before relying on them.

Verify the property’s status, the applicable restrictions, and the available incentives before assuming what you can do with the building.

45. What should I know about the condominium?

Apartments and many townhouses are part of a condomínio, similar to a homeowners’ association.

The condomínio manages shared areas, building maintenance, insurance, reserves, rules, and assessments. Confirm fees are current. Check the condominium’s reserve fund, insurance, recent meeting minutes, unpaid owner balances, planned repairs, litigation, short-term rental restrictions, and any approved or likely special assessments.

Special assessments can be expensive. Find out before you buy.

46. Can property debts follow the buyer?

Some can.

Unpaid IMI can attach to the property as a preferred tax charge. A buyer who closes without confirming prior IMI payment may find the tax authority looking to the property for payment. Your lawyer should confirm the property’s tax payment status before closing.

Unpaid condominium fees can also become a buyer issue. Under current practice, the seller should provide a condominium debt statement before closing, showing outstanding condominium charges and approved future extraordinary expenses. A buyer should not waive that requirement without understanding the consequences.

Do not close on a promise that the seller will “sort it out later.”

47. What is the right of preference?

Portuguese law gives certain parties a right of first refusal, called direito de preferência, in some property transactions. Important categories include tenants in qualifying leases, municipalities in urban-rehabilitation areas, and public heritage authorities for certain protected properties.

The right of preference can delay or, in rare cases, derail a transaction. Transaction details may need to be published through Casa Pronta, Preferes, or another relevant public platform before closing to clear applicable preference rights. Verify whether any preference rights apply, who holds them, whether notice has been properly given, whether the exercise period has expired, and whether evidence of waiver or non-exercise will be available for closing.

New Builds and Off-Plan Purchases

48. What is different about buying off-plan, and what can go wrong?

You are buying something that does not fully exist yet.

That means your risk is developer performance: completion, timing, specifications, licensing, financing, defects, and insolvency. Common problems include delayed delivery, changed specifications, missing licenses, developer insolvency, poor workmanship, and disputes over completion standards.

Portugal’s off-plan market is more developed than it once was, but buyers are still taking developer-performance risk. Before paying any installment, verify the developer’s title, project approvals, building license, staged-payment structure, completion obligations, guarantees, refund rights, and termination rights.

49. What warranties apply to new construction?

New-build defect claims are governed by Portuguese law and depend on the type of defect, the buyer’s status, the contract, and applicable notice and limitation periods. Structural defects, habitability defects, equipment failures, and finishing defects may be treated differently. The contract should not water down statutory protections, and buyers should keep a written record of defects from delivery onward.

The warranty period and the deadline to bring a claim are not always the same thing. Notify defects in writing immediately and keep records.

Rural and Coastal Property

50. Why is rural property riskier, and what should buyers verify?

Rural property is where many of the most expensive surprises happen.

Boundaries may be unclear. The registry may not match the land. Buildings may be partially illegal. Wells may be informal. Access roads may cross a neighbor’s land without a recorded easement. Agricultural and forestry restrictions may limit what you can build or do. Utility connections may be improvised. Internet and road access may be worse than advertised.

Portuguese property may be classified as urban, rustic/rural, or mixed, with building rights depending on the municipal master plan and applicable national restrictions. National-level instruments protect agricultural land, known as RAN, and ecologically sensitive land, known as REN, on top of the basic classification. Even existing buildings on rural land may be limited in what they can do. A house standing on rural land is not necessarily legal just because it exists, and rebuilding or expanding it can require approvals that are difficult or impossible to obtain.

For rural buyers, verify the land classification and any RAN or REN overlay; the licensing status of every building, including outbuildings, pools, and wells; the legal basis for any well or other water source through the relevant water authority; legal access to the property, registered or not; agricultural and forestry restrictions; utility connections; and boundaries on the ground compared to the registry.

A typical rural-property disaster looks like this: a buyer finds a rural villa with a pool, guesthouse, well, and “amazing investment potential.” The listing says everything is licensed. The registry shows only a small agricultural building. The pool is unlicensed. The guesthouse has no use license. The well is informal. The access road crosses a neighbor’s land without a recorded easement. The land is partly REN-protected.

That is not a bargain. That is years of legal, tax, and resale problems.

51. What is the public maritime domain?

The Domínio Público Marítimo regulates the public maritime and coastal domain along Portugal’s coastline. Land within the demarcated public maritime domain belongs to the state. Properties built on or partly within that zone may have severely restricted rights, may hold only a temporary concession to occupy the land, or may be subject to setback rules limiting renovation and expansion.

For any front-line beach property, verify whether the property sits inside, partly inside, or fully outside the public maritime domain, whether any concession applies, and what the concession’s remaining term and conditions are. Do not buy a coastal property based on the seller’s assurance that “this house is fine; the public domain doesn’t affect it.”

Renting the Property

52. Can I rent my Portuguese property to tourists?

Sometimes. The current state of the rules is more complex than it used to be.

Short-term tourist rentals are regulated under Portugal’s Alojamento Local, or AL, regime. Operating an AL requires registration, a license number, compliance with safety and equipment standards, condominium notification, tax registration, and ongoing reporting.

Recent changes matter because older advice may be wrong. The Mais Habitação law in October 2023 froze new AL registrations in much of mainland Portugal, with limited exceptions, and tightened other AL rules. Decree-Law No. 76/2024, effective November 1, 2024, reversed several Mais Habitação restrictions and changed the AL framework again. The national freeze on many apartment registrations ended, AL licenses returned to a more durable status, and municipalities now play a larger role in deciding where and how AL registrations may be granted, suspended, limited, or restricted.

Existing AL registrations are not automatically simple from a buyer’s perspective. National rules have changed, and municipalities may impose limits on transmissibility for certain new registrations, especially in containment areas. Condominium rules may also restrict or oppose AL activity in specific circumstances. Before buying for short-term rental income, confirm whether the existing registration survives the transaction, whether the municipality imposes local limits, and whether the condominium can restrict or oppose AL activity.

Lisbon, Porto, and other high-pressure municipalities may have containment zones, density limits, or local rules that materially affect whether a buyer can obtain or keep an AL registration.

From May 20, 2026, EU Regulation 2024/1028 requires short-term rental platforms to verify registration numbers, delist non-compliant properties, and share rental data with national authorities. Operating an AL without a valid RNAL registration is no longer just a local enforcement risk; platform access and tax reporting are now part of the compliance picture.

The CEAL extraordinary contribution on certain AL properties was repealed retroactively to December 31, 2023. That does not mean AL is low-risk or low-tax. It means the compliance analysis has shifted back to registration, municipal rules, income tax, condominium restrictions, platform reporting, and local enforcement.

Before buying for short-term rental income, verify the current AL rules in that municipality. The Algarve, Madeira, parts of Lisbon and Porto, and certain Silver Coast and Alentejo coastal areas have historically been the engines of Portugal’s short-term rental market. They are also where rules and condominium restrictions are most actively enforced.

53. What about long-term rentals?

Long-term rentals are less license-driven than short-term rentals but still heavily regulated.

Portugal’s tenant-protection rules have been the subject of repeated reform. The Mais Habitação law tightened some landlord obligations and modified rent-update mechanics. Eviction for nonpayment can take time even with a strong case. The overall framework favors tenants more than many U.S. and UK landlords expect.

If rental yield is central to your purchase, model the investment using conservative assumptions: vacancy, taxes, repairs, condominium fees, property management, insurance, legal compliance, rent-control issues, and eviction risk. Have the lease form reviewed before using it.

Committing the property to long-term residential rental at moderate or affordable rent can also affect the IMT, AIMI, and income-tax analysis. If a long-term rental strategy is part of the plan, the tax mechanics should be coordinated from the outset.

Annual Ownership Costs and Taxes

54. What annual costs should I expect?

Expect some combination of IMI, AIMI if applicable, condominium fees, garbage and water charges, insurance, utilities, repairs, property management, non-resident income tax if rented, AL-related taxes if rented short term, and rental-income tax if rented long term.

For many buyers, the annual cost is manageable. The recurring filings, payments, and documentation are what cause problems. Vacant properties should also be managed, insured, secured, and checked regularly, especially if the owner lives abroad.

55. What is IMI?

IMI, Imposto Municipal sobre Imóveis, is the annual municipal property tax.

It is based on VPT, not market value. Rates are set by each municipality within a national range. Urban property rates generally fall between 0.3% and 0.45%. Rural property rates are typically 0.8%. Higher rates can apply to properties owned through entities resident in blacklisted tax havens, and municipalities may impose additional increases in certain pressure-zone, vacant-property, or local-housing contexts.

The owner on December 31 is generally responsible for the year. As noted in Question 46, unpaid IMI can attach to the property itself, so confirm payment status at closing.

56. How is rental income taxed for non-resident owners?

Non-resident individual landlords are generally taxed in Portugal on Portuguese-source rental income. The tax result depends on the rental structure, the owner’s tax residence, treaty position, deductions, lease type, and whether the property is owned personally or through an entity.

For ordinary long-term residential leases, the general autonomous tax rate is commonly treated as 25%. Longer residential leases can qualify for reduced rates, and Portugal’s 2026 reforms authorize further favorable treatment for certain moderate or affordable-rent leases. EU/EEA residents may be able to elect treatment closer to resident taxation in some circumstances, using worldwide income to determine the applicable rate band.

Deductions may be available for qualifying property expenses, but not every expense a foreign landlord expects to deduct will qualify. Financing costs, depreciation, furniture, appliances, and comfort or décor items can be treated differently from repairs, condominium charges, IMI, and other property-linked expenses.

Short-term rental income through Alojamento Local is treated differently from ordinary long-term residential rent. Under the simplified regime, AL income is typically taxed as business income using coefficients. For apartments and houses, the coefficient is generally 35%, rising to 50% in containment zones. For certain hospedagem or room-type activity, the coefficient can be 15%. For non-residents, the resulting taxable amount is generally taxed at the non-resident rate. Organized accounting can materially change the result, especially for higher-expense businesses, larger operations, or owners using entities.

The effective tax burden can also depend on the municipality, the owner’s broader tax position, and reporting obligations. Each co-owner generally files for their share. Have the rental tax position modeled before relying on the property’s projected yield. Do not rely on old rental-yield spreadsheets, especially if they assume a single flat non-resident tax rate without checking current law.

U.S. and Other Cross-Border Tax Issues

57. What should American buyers watch for?

American buyers face Portuguese tax compliance and U.S. tax compliance.

On the Portuguese side, they may owe IMT at the applicable non-resident or ordinary residential rate on purchase, IMI, AIMI if thresholds are exceeded, IRS on rental income, and capital gains tax on sale. On the U.S. side, they must report worldwide income, including Portuguese rental income, and may claim foreign tax credits subject to U.S. rules.

FBAR, FinCEN Form 114, requires U.S. persons to report foreign financial accounts that exceed $10,000 in aggregate at any point during the year. A Portuguese bank account used to manage property expenses can trigger FBAR. FATCA reporting on Form 8938 may also apply to certain foreign financial assets, with thresholds varying by filing status and residence. The Portuguese property itself is generally not the issue for either; the financial accounts and structures around it often are.

The U.S.-Portugal treaty matters but does not make compliance automatic. NHR is gone for new arrivals, so do not assume Portugal is a low-tax destination for retirees without modeling the standard IRS regime. Estate planning is particularly complex because U.S. succession law is state law, and a Portuguese notary handling the estate will likely need a formal proof of foreign law. See Question 66.

58. Are Canadian, Australian, and other non-EU buyers treated like American buyers?

Broadly, yes for many Portuguese property issues, but not identically. Canadian, Australian, New Zealand, and other non-EU buyers may face the same Portuguese non-resident property issues, including potential exposure to harsher non-resident IMT treatment on many residential purchases, possible AIMI exposure, no automatic residency from purchase, banking scrutiny, and source-of-funds checks.

But home-country tax reporting, treaty treatment, inheritance rules, foreign tax credits, and estate-planning consequences differ. Do not assume “non-EU” means the same tax result for every buyer.

59. What is different for EU citizens?

EU citizens often have easier mobility and, in some tax contexts, better treatment.

EU/EEA residents do not need a residence visa to live in Portugal, though they must register if staying long term. Some Portuguese tax provisions treat EU/EEA residents more favorably than non-EU/EEA residents on specific items, including certain capital gains and rental-income rules, often as a result of EU-law decisions striking down discriminatory treatment of non-residents.

But EU status does not eliminate IMI, AIMI exposure, condominium rules, AL licensing, or due diligence. EU residents who are not Portuguese tax residents at the time of purchase should also check whether non-resident IMT rules apply to them. See Question 29.

Selling Portuguese Property

60. What taxes apply when I sell?

Non-resident sellers may owe Portuguese capital gains tax on the sale of Portuguese property.

Current rules generally tax non-residents on 50% of the gain, using progressive Portuguese IRS rates, with worldwide income taken into account to determine the applicable rate band. This is a major change from older summaries that described a flat non-resident capital gains rate. Non-resident sellers should confirm how the 50% gain inclusion, progressive rates, treaty position, and any worldwide-income disclosure or rate-band rules apply before listing the property.

The seller may also have stamp duty obligations on certain transactions and possible municipal charges.

Keep invoices. Documented improvements and acquisition costs reduce the gain. Informal cash improvements may not help you later.

61. Is there a Portuguese exemption for residents who reinvest sale proceeds?

Yes, in some cases.

Portuguese tax residents who sell their permanent residence and reinvest qualifying proceeds in another qualifying permanent residence in Portugal, the EU, or the EEA within the required period may be able to reduce or eliminate Portuguese capital gains tax on the qualifying portion of the gain.

There is also a separate regime for certain residents over 65 who reinvest sale proceeds into qualifying long-term financial products, such as life-insurance contracts or retirement-savings products, subject to limits and conditions.

For non-residents, these reinvestment exemptions generally do not apply because the sold property is not their permanent residence in Portugal. But this matters for foreign buyers planning to relocate. A buyer who moves to Portugal, becomes Portuguese tax resident, lives in the property as their permanent residence, and later sells while reinvesting in another qualifying residence may be able to defer or reduce Portuguese capital gains tax.

The U.S. and other home-country tax treatment is separate. A Portuguese exemption does not eliminate U.S. capital gains tax for an American seller.

62. What documents should I keep for resale?

Keep the original escritura, proof of IMT and stamp duty paid, notary or Casa Pronta invoices, registry invoices, legal-fee invoices, major improvement invoices, annual IMI receipts, condominium-fee records, insurance records, AL registration and tax records if applicable, energy certificate, and proof of utility compliance.

On resale, the buyer’s lawyer will ask for many of these.

Inheritance and Estate Planning

63. What happens to my Portuguese property when I die?

A death does not transfer Portuguese property automatically in the way many foreign families expect. Portuguese succession, tax, and registration steps still have to be completed.

EU Succession Regulation 650/2012 allows many foreign nationals to choose the law of their nationality to govern succession. This can be extremely important for buyers from common-law jurisdictions because Portuguese default succession rules include forced-heirship concepts. Spouses, descendants, and in some cases ascendants have protected inheritance rights under default rules, called the legítima.

Succession law and inheritance tax are separate. Choosing home-country succession law does not eliminate Portuguese tax obligations on the inheritance.

64. Should I make a Portuguese will?

Usually, yes.

A Portuguese will limited to Portuguese assets can simplify and speed the Portuguese succession process. It should be coordinated with your home-country estate plan and should not accidentally revoke other wills.

For many foreign buyers, the Portuguese will should include a clear choice-of-law clause under EU Succession Regulation 650/2012 if appropriate. U.S. buyers need special care because U.S. succession law is state law, not federal law.

65. What inheritance or stamp duty may apply?

Portugal abolished the traditional inheritance tax for inheritances between close family members.

What remains is stamp duty, Imposto do Selo, at a rate of 10% on inheritances and gifts to beneficiaries who are not the deceased’s spouse, descendants, or ascendants. Inheritances and gifts to spouses, children, grandchildren, parents, and grandparents are exempt from this stamp duty. Stepchildren are generally not exempt unless legally adopted. The same 10% stamp duty applies to certain lifetime gifts, and donations of real property can also trigger additional stamp duty.

This is one of the more attractive features of Portuguese property ownership for foreign buyers passing assets to direct family. Lifetime gifts can still trigger capital gains tax for the giver and may trigger U.S. or other home-country gift-tax consequences, so model the result before gifting.

66. What is a “Proof of Foreign Law” requirement?

Portuguese notaries and courts will not simply assume what foreign law says. If foreign succession law applies, they may require formal proof of that law.

In practice, this means that when an American dies owning Portuguese property and has elected the law of their U.S. state to govern succession, the heirs will usually need a formal legal opinion from a qualified U.S. attorney explaining the relevant state succession law, the testator’s capacity, the validity of the will, and how the estate is to be distributed. The opinion typically must be apostilled and accompanied by a certified translation into Portuguese.

This is where U.S. estate planning meets Portuguese notarial practice. A valid U.S. will may still stall in Portugal if the notary does not receive adequate proof of the applicable foreign law. Coordinate Portuguese and home-country counsel during the estate-planning phase, not after death.

67. Does joint ownership create survivorship?

Do not assume that joint ownership creates a U.S.-style or UK-style right of survivorship.

A deceased owner’s share generally passes through Portuguese succession unless the ownership structure and estate documents produce a different result. If survivorship is important, address it before buying.

Specific Buyer Situations

68. I am American. What is specific to me?

You are a non-EU buyer. Buying property does not give you residence. The Golden Visa real-estate route is closed. You may face higher non-resident IMT treatment on residential purchases if the authorized 2026 rules apply to your transaction. See Question 29. You may also have Portuguese non-resident tax filings, possible AIMI exposure on high-value properties, U.S. worldwide-income reporting, foreign tax-credit issues, FBAR reporting, FATCA reporting, and estate-planning complexity.

The U.S.-Portugal treaty matters, but it does not make compliance automatic. NHR is gone for new arrivals, so do not assume Portugal is a low-tax destination for retirees without modeling the standard IRS regime. See Question 57 for the main U.S.-specific tax and reporting issues.

69. I am British. What is specific to me?

Post-Brexit, British buyers are generally treated as non-EU buyers for immigration and many property-market purposes.

The 90/180-day Schengen rule matters for short stays. A Portuguese property purchase does not give full-time residence. UK-Portugal treaty issues and UK tax treatment need separate review, especially because a new UK-Portugal treaty entered into force in 2026. British buyers may also face higher non-resident IMT treatment on residential purchases if the authorized 2026 rules apply to their transaction. See Question 29.

70. I want to retire to Portugal. What should I know?

Property ownership can support your practical relocation plan, but it does not create residency.

Most retirees look at the D7 visa or another residence route. Expect to prove sufficient stable passive income, accommodation in Portugal, private health insurance or proof of public healthcare access, and a clean criminal record. For 2026, the core D7 income benchmark is tied to the Portuguese minimum wage of €920 per month for the main applicant, with additional amounts for a spouse and dependent children. Confirm current consular thresholds and procedures before applying.

Retirees who plan to become Portuguese tax resident after purchase should have Portuguese tax counsel confirm whether they can access resident IMT treatment or any refund mechanism under the rules in force on the deed date. See Question 29. The mechanics require careful coordination between the property purchase, tax-residency timing, and documentation.

For long-term planning, also note the residence-reinvestment exemption. See Question 61. For a buyer who moves to Portugal, becomes resident, and later sells while reinvesting, this can meaningfully change the tax outcome.

NHR is not available to new applicants. IFICI, the successor regime, generally does not cover pensions and usually will not help ordinary retirees. Model the standard Portuguese tax regime before assuming favorable treatment.

71. I am a digital nomad. What should I know?

Portugal’s D8 digital nomad visa was created for remote workers. For 2026, eligibility generally requires proof of remote employment or self-employment with income of at least €3,680 per month, plus the standard residency-application requirements.

Tax treatment is a separate issue. Some digital nomads may qualify for IFICI if their activity falls within the qualifying categories, but most ordinary remote workers should not assume favorable tax treatment.

72. What about Madeira and the Azores?

Madeira and the Azores are autonomous regions with their own tax authorities and certain regional variations.

For property buyers, the most relevant differences include reduced VAT rates that apply in the islands, which can affect construction and certain commercial transactions, and certain regional tax incentives for qualifying activities. Madeira has historically operated separate corporate-tax regimes for qualifying businesses through the International Business Centre framework, which is generally relevant to corporate and licensing arrangements rather than ordinary residential property ownership.

For a typical residential second-home purchase in Madeira or the Azores, the broad IMT, IMI, stamp duty, and AIMI concepts are similar to the mainland, but regional rules and local practice should still be checked.

The genuine differences that affect property buyers are practical: insurance markets, construction costs, property management, and rental dynamics in the islands operate locally. Confirm regional specifics with local counsel, especially for commercial or business-linked purchases.

73. What if I buy with a spouse or partner?

Decide ownership shares before signing. Put them clearly in the escritura.

Portuguese marital-property rules turn on the regime declared at marriage or applicable by default. Foreign marital regimes add another layer.

Unmarried partners should be especially careful. Portugal recognizes união de facto, or de facto union, with some legal effects after a qualifying period of cohabitation, but the property and inheritance consequences differ from marriage and should be planned for explicitly.

74. What if I buy with siblings or friends?

Use a co-ownership agreement.

Portuguese law allows a co-owner to force division or sale in many circumstances. If one sibling wants to sell, one friend stops paying expenses, or one co-owner dies or divorces, the absence of a written agreement becomes a problem.

The agreement should address use, expenses, repairs, rentals, sale rights, deadlocks, death, buyouts, and dispute resolution.

Common Pitfalls and Scams

75. What are the most common buyer mistakes?

Foreign buyers most often get hurt by relying on the seller’s lawyer, underestimating the non-resident IMT bill, skipping rural due diligence, assuming AL licensing is straightforward, ignoring inheritance planning, underestimating annual tax filings, buying off-plan without verified developer credentials, skipping a technical inspection, and treating registry discrepancies as technicalities.

76. What scams should I watch for?

Watch for fake owners, forged authority, off-plan sales without proper licensing, agents pretending to represent the buyer, sellers concealing condominium debts, undeclared construction, informal wells, fake rental projections, and pressure to pay quickly.

The most common problem is not elaborate fraud. It is a bad property with problems the buyer failed to investigate.

77. Should I underdeclare the purchase price to save tax?

No.

Underdeclaring the price is tax fraud. It can create civil tax penalties, criminal exposure in serious cases, higher capital gains tax on resale, inheritance or gift complications, mortgage problems, and credibility problems with tax authorities.

If the seller pushes for part of the price in cash, walk away.

78. What if the property has tenants?

A lease may survive the sale. The buyer may inherit the tenant and the lease terms.

Portuguese tenant law is protective and has been the subject of repeated reform. Before buying, verify whether the property is occupied, whether any lease exists, whether rent is current, whether deposits were handled correctly, and whether the seller has made any promises to the tenant.

79. What about squatting?

Occupation of vacant property is less of a systemic issue in Portugal than in some other European markets, but it can still occur, and the legal process for recovery is not instant.

Vacant properties should be managed, insured, secured, and checked regularly, especially if the owner lives abroad. Local property management, alarms, and appropriate insurance coverage matter.

Investment, Yield, and Commercial Property

80. What about commercial property?

Commercial property is not just residential property with a different tenant. VAT, leases, licensing, due diligence, financing, tax structuring, and exit strategy can all differ materially.

Yield depends heavily on sector, tenant quality, lease term, location, and asset class. Commercial buyers should use commercial real estate counsel, not just residential conveyancing support.

81. Should I buy through a Portuguese company?

In some cases, but not as a default.

A Portuguese company can make sense for multi-property portfolios, commercial property, development activity, or active rental businesses. For a single residential second home, individual ownership is often simpler and cheaper.

Avoid using entities resident in blacklisted tax havens to hold Portuguese residential property. IMI at 7.5%, IMT at 10%, and AIMI at 7.5% can erase any other planning benefit.

Model the tax, accounting, annual compliance, financing, liability, sale, and inheritance consequences before choosing a structure.

When Things Go Wrong

82. What should I do if defects, misrepresentations, or disputes arise after closing?

Move quickly. Defect and misrepresentation claims can turn on notice periods, evidence, and the legal theory used.

Portuguese law recognizes hidden-defects claims and broader contractual remedies. Hidden-defects claims have specific notification and limitation periods that are short and easy to miss. General breach-of-contract claims run on longer periods. Consumer-protection rules may extend remedies in new-build purchases. Misrepresentation, fraud, and error claims have their own frameworks.

Get a technical report, preserve evidence, notify the seller in writing, and speak with a Portuguese litigation lawyer immediately. The choice of legal theory often determines whether the claim is still alive.

If litigation is necessary, Portuguese proceedings are document-heavy, often slow, and usually require a Portuguese advogado. Settlement is common, which makes strong written evidence especially important.

Red Flags That Should Stop the Deal

83. What warning signs should make me pause?

Pause if the seller wants cash under the table, pushes you to use their lawyer, or says legal review is unnecessary.

Pause if the registry, tax record, lawful use, licensing history, and physical property do not match.

Pause if the AL license is assumed but not proven, the municipality restricts new AL registrations, the well or access road is informal, or a coastal property’s public maritime domain status has not been verified.

Pause if the developer cannot prove proper licensing for an off-plan project, the seller refuses ordinary documents, or the property is held through a blacklisted-jurisdiction entity that no one can explain.

If the seller resists ordinary due diligence, treat that as part of the deal.

Final Strategy

84. Should I buy property in Portugal right now?

The answer depends on what you actually want from the property.

If you want a home you will use, Portugal remains compelling: quality of life, infrastructure, transportation, healthcare access for residents, climate, coastline, food, and pace of life, supported by a legal system foreign buyers can navigate with the right help.

If you wanted residency by real-estate investment, that route is closed. If you wanted NHR-style favorable retiree tax treatment, that route is also closed for new arrivals. If you want pure rental yield, the AL framework has become harder to underwrite and the long-term rental framework strongly favors tenants. For non-resident buyers seeking a low-friction second home, the authorized 2026 IMT changes may materially affect the economics. See Question 29.

The buyer who asks only “Can I afford the purchase price?” is asking the wrong question. The better question is whether the title is clean, the use is legal, the taxes have been modeled, the rental plan is realistic, and the property can be sold later without explaining away problems.

85. What should I do before sending money?

Confirm the seller’s title, registry status, Caderneta Predial status, debts, planning compliance, lawful use and licensing history, energy certificate, AL licensing if relevant, tax exposure, condominium obligations, and contract terms.

For off-plan property, verify the developer’s licensing and the project authorizations. For rural property, verify legality of buildings, water, boundaries, access, and land classification. For coastal property, verify public maritime domain status and any concession terms. For high-value properties or portfolios, model AIMI. For non-resident buyers, model the IMT cost under the rules in force on the transaction date and identify whether any exemption or refund mechanism is realistically available. For U.S. buyers, model Portuguese and U.S. tax compliance together and coordinate estate planning across both systems.

Above all, retain independent Portuguese counsel before signing or transferring funds. Everything else flows from that.

Need Help Buying Property in Portugal?

Buying property in Portugal can be straightforward, but only when the legal, tax, immigration, financing, and due diligence issues are handled before money changes hands. Our Portugal real estate lawyers help foreign buyers review proposed purchases, assess title and planning risks, coordinate tax and immigration advice, evaluate ownership structures, and identify problems before money changes hands.

If you are considering a Portuguese property purchase, do not wait until the CPCV is in front of you or the seller is demanding a deposit. Get independent Portuguese legal advice before you sign.