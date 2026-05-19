Cyprus Real Estate: Legal Process, Costs And VAT Developments For Property Acquisitions

Cyprus offers attractive opportunities for international property purchasers, but navigating the legal framework requires careful attention to due diligence, contract registration, and VAT implications.

The firm, based in Cyprus, has an international presence. Its services include Dispute Resolution, Property, Shipping, Immigration, Commercial and Corporate Law. It is highly ranked by leading legal directories, including Legal500 and Chambers and regularly receives accolades from the Cyprus Government and international bodies, in recognition of its excellent service and commitment to the values of integrity, efficiency and professionalism.

Article Insights

Esme Palas’s articles from Michael Kyprianou Law Firm are most popular: in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Aerospace & Defence industries Michael Kyprianou Law Firm are most popular: within Insurance and Privacy topic(s)

Key Takeaways

Cyprus remains an attractive jurisdiction for property acquisition, but the legal process requires careful navigation.

Proper legal due diligence is essential to identify title issues, encumbrances, (if any), and any potential risks.

Registration of the Contract of Sale under the Sale of Immovable Property (Specific Performance) Law is critical to protect the Purchaser’s rights.

VAT is a key cost factor, with the standard rate at 19% for new properties.

The reduced 5% VAT rate for primary residences is now subject to stricter eligibility criteria.

A transitional regime may still allow access to the previous, more favourable VAT framework in certain cases.

Early legal and tax advice is essential to structure the transaction correctly and avoid unexpected costs.

Introduction

Cyprus continues to be a preferred jurisdiction for international property purchasers, driven by its favourable climate, high standard of living, and attractive tax and residency framework. The acquisition of immovable property in Cyprus may constitute a secure and rewarding investment, whether for private use, retirement, or portfolio diversification.

However, navigating the legal process and understanding the associated costs are essential to ensuring a smooth transaction and mitigating potential risks. This article provides an overview of the key legal stages involved in property acquisitions in Cyprus—both for resale and new-build properties—together with a focused update on VAT developments, which remain a critical consideration for purchasers.

1. Overview of the Acquisition Process

Reservation of Property

The process typically commences with the submission of an offer through a real estate agent. Upon acceptance, a reservation fee is paid to secure the property and remove it from the market for a specified period.

The terms governing the reservation fee—particularly refundability—should be clearly documented and made subject to satisfactory legal due diligence and, where applicable, a satisfactory survey.

Legal Due Diligence

Due diligence is a critical stage in the acquisition process. The Purchaser’s legal advisors will:

Verify ownership and the Vendor’s legal capacity to sell;

Conduct searches at the Land Registry to identify any encumbrances (including mortgages, memos, or charges affecting the property);

Confirm the existence and transferability of Title Deeds;

Review planning and building permits;

Ensure that the property corresponds to the official records and that no unauthorised developments exist.

For land purchases, the zoning and building capacity are also verified.

In the case of new developments, particular attention should be given to any existing financing arrangements affecting the land.

Where any amendments or structural alterations have been carried out, it is imperative to confirm that the requisite planning and building permits were obtained and that such works have been properly regularised and comply with all applicable regulatory requirements.

Anti-Money Laundering and Source of Funds Requirements

In parallel with legal due diligence, and pursuant to applicable anti-money laundering legislation in Cyprus, Purchasers will be required to provide know-your-client (KYC) documentation and evidence of the source of funds used for the acquisition. This typically includes identification documents, proof of address, and supporting documentation evidencing the origin of funds.

These requirements are mandatory and form an integral part of the due diligence process conducted by legal advisors, financial institutions, and, where applicable, developers.

Practical Note: Delays in satisfying banking or source of funds verification requirements may impact transaction timelines, including the timely execution of payments and completion.

Contract of Sale

Following satisfactory due diligence, a Contract of Sale is prepared and executed, setting out the agreed commercial terms, including the purchase price, payment schedule, delivery timelines, penalties, and warranties.

Registration and Specific Performance Protection

Following execution, and typically upon payment of an initial instalment, the Contract of Sale is lodged with the Land Registry pursuant to the Sale of Immovable Property (Specific Performance) Law. This provides critical statutory protection by preventing resale or further encumbrance and safeguarding the Purchaser’s interest pending transfer of Title Deeds.

Registration of the Contract of Sale at the Land Registry provides statutory protection by:

Preventing the Vendor from reselling or further encumbering the property;

Safeguarding the Purchaser’s equitable interest in the property;

Ensuring enforceability of the transaction.

Where the property is subject to an existing mortgage, it is essential to obtain the lending bank’s consent (commonly referred to as Type A and Type B letters), confirming both the bank’s consent to the lodging of the Contract of Sale and the terms upon which the property will be released from the mortgage.

Tax Registration for Purchasers

The Purchaser is required to register with the Tax Department and obtain a tax identification number, which is necessary for the completion of various administrative formalities associated with the transaction.

Council of Ministers’ Approval

Non-EU nationals are required to obtain approval from the Council of Ministers of Cyprus for the acquisition of immovable property. While largely procedural in practice, this remains a formal legal requirement for the transfer of Title Deeds. The application is submitted following execution of the Contract of Sale and typically takes approximately three (3) months to be processed and approved.

Such Purchasers may acquire up to two residential units, or a residence together with limited commercial property, as well as land of up to approximately 4,000 sq.m. for the construction of a private residence.

2. Transfer of Title Deeds

Resale Properties

For resale properties with existing Title Deeds, the transfer of ownership is generally completed within approximately five (5) months from the execution of the Contract of Sale, subject to:

Full payment of the purchase price by the Purchaser;

Settlement by the Vendor of all applicable taxes and charges, together with the issuance of the requisite tax clearance certificates;

Payment of transfer fees by the Purchaser (where applicable); and

Issuance of approval by the Council of Ministers of Cyprus (where required).

New Build / Off-Plan Properties

In the case of new-build or off-plan properties, Purchasers should be aware that the issuance of separate Title Deeds may take several years following completion and delivery of the property, owing to administrative and technical procedures. Notwithstanding this delay, the Purchaser’s interest remains safeguarded through the lodgement of the Contract of Sale at the Land Registry pursuant to the Sale of Immovable Property (Specific Performance) Law, thereby securing their rights pending formal transfer of title.

3. Costs Associated with Property Acquisition

In addition to the purchase price and legal fees, purchasers should budget for:

Transfer Fees (if applicable)

Transfer fees apply primarily to resale properties and are paid by the Purchaser to the Department of Lands and Surveys at the time of Title Deed transfer. These fees are usually based on the purchase price, although the Land Registry may reassess the property’s market value for calculation purposes.

€0 – €85,000: 3%

€85,001 – €170,000: 5%

Over €170,000: 8%

Transfer fees are calculated per Purchaser, so joint ownership may reduce the overall cost. A 50% reduction currently applies, and properties subject to VAT are exempt from transfer fees.

VAT (where applicable)

VAT is a key cost consideration, particularly for new-build and off-plan properties.

As a general rule, VAT is imposed at the standard rate of 19% on the first supply of new immovable property, while resale properties are exempt but may be subject to transfer fees.

A reduced VAT rate of 5% may apply where the property is acquired for use as the Purchaser’s primary and permanent residence, subject to strict statutory conditions. These include application by natural persons, use of the property as the Purchaser’s primary residence for at least ten (10) years, and application of the reduced rate to the first 130 square metres of buildable residential area.

The reduced rate applies provided the property value does not exceed €350,000, and is subject to an overall cap of 190 square metres and €475,000. For properties between 131 and 190 square metres (and within the value threshold), a graduated regime applies, whereby the first 130 square metres are taxed at 5% and the remainder at 19%. Properties exceeding these thresholds fall outside the reduced regime and are subject to VAT at 19% on the full value.

Eligibility is subject to approval by the Cyprus Tax Department, and the relevant application must be submitted prior to or at the time of acquisition of a property. If the property ceases to be used as the Purchaser’s primary residence within ten (10) years, a pro rata repayment of the VAT benefit may be required.

Practical Consideration

Failure to assess VAT eligibility at an early stage, or incorrect structuring of the transaction, may result in the loss of the reduced rate, with VAT becoming payable at 19% on the full value of the property.

Transitional Regime

A transitional regime remains available in certain cases. This applies to individuals who had obtained, or submitted, a town planning permit application before 31 October 2023, or who are acquiring property from a developer who had done so.

Originally due to expire on 15 June 2026, the deadline has been extended by the Cyprus Parliament to 31 December 2026 ONLY in cases where the building permit has been issued after January 1 2025 or will not be issued by 31 December 2026.

Eligible purchasers may, under the above circumstances, continue to benefit from the pre-2023 regime, pursuant to which the reduced VAT rate of 5% applies to the first 200 m² of the buildable residential area, without any restriction on the total floor area or the value of the property. VAT at the standard rate of 19% applies only to any area exceeding 200 m².

The above reflects the current framework as published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cyprus.

4. Practical Considerations for Purchasers

Purchasers are advised to engage independent legal advisors at an early stage, who will conduct full due diligence prior to committing funds, and assess VAT eligibility before structuring the transaction. It is also essential to ensure proper registration of the Contract of Sale and to carefully evaluate developer risk, particularly in the case of off-plan purchases.

Conclusion

The acquisition of immovable property in Cyprus presents significant opportunities for both local and international purchasers. However, the legal and regulatory framework requires careful and informed navigation.

With appropriate legal guidance and early-stage planning, Purchasers can mitigate risk and ensure a secure and efficient transaction.

The content of this article is valid as at the date of publication and is intended solely as a general guide to the subject matter. It does not constitute legal or tax advice. Specific professional advice should be obtained before taking or refraining from taking any action based on its contents.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.