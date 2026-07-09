Buying Property In Cyprus: A Lawyer's Guide (Video)

Purchasing property in Cyprus involves navigating complex legal requirements that can make or break your investment. What hidden legal risks lurk beneath the surface of seemingly perfect properties, and how can buyers protect themselves from costly mistakes in contracts, title deeds, and property status verification?

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Buying property in Cyprus is one of the biggest financial decisions most people will ever make.

The biggest risks are rarely the ones you see during a viewing. They are hidden in the legal status of the property, the contract, planning permits, title deeds, mortgages, reservation agreements and the transaction process itself.

In this video, we explain the most common legal risks buyers face when purchasing property in Cyprus, how proper legal due diligence works, and the practical steps that can help protect your investment before you sign or pay anything.

At Philippou Law Firm, we advise local and international clients throughout every stage of the property purchase process, including legal due diligence, contract drafting and negotiation, VAT and cost planning, title deed transfers, immigration-related property purchases and ongoing legal support.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.