Real Estate Investment Slows Down, But There Is Room For Recovery (With Neuza Pereira De Campos)

'The year 2025 has been announced by some agents as a promising year of growth for the M&A sector, particularly in the field of real estate investment,' says Neuza Pereira de Campos, partner at SRS Legal. However, the lawyer points out, "what has been reported and announced regarding this initial period of 2025 is a significant reduction in operations [...]. This also applies to the real estate market.'

[...]

Neuza Pereira de Campos also points out that 'the problem of reduced supply and the growing demand for other differentiating factors, in addition to financial profitability, may also justify the decline.'

[...]

In this vein, the SRS Legal lawyer agrees that 'the real estate sector continues to play a very important role in transactions of this nature." Pereira de Campos notes that in recent years, 'we have always seen a more pessimistic tone and news of a decline at the beginning of the year, which then ends up reversing' and, in this sense, 'it is still possible that the market will recover, particularly thanks to foreign investment, which continues to have an appetite for investment in Portugal'.

[...]

As far as SRS Legal is concerned, partner Neuza Pereira de Campos says that 'there may be a slowdown in the speed' that transactions of this nature tend to have and in the value of investment', but points out that, for the time being, there has been no 'reduction in the number of transactions and, in general, in activity" in real estate.

