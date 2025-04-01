ARTICLE
1 April 2025

How To Earn 'Extra' Money By Renting Out Your Garage

SRS Legal

Contributor

Portugal Real Estate and Construction
Regina Santos Pereira
If the parking space is 'in the title deed of the horizontal property as an autonomous fraction, then its owner can rent it out, the matrix is the determining reason,' explains Regina Santos Pereira, a lawyer specialising in real estate at SRS Legal. However, she points out, 'if the garage space is associated with the condominium owner's house, and as such is not an independent fraction, it is not possible to sublet it, unless the contract is silent on the matter'.

[...]

Regina Santos Pereira, a lawyer with 25 years' experience in the property rental sector, explains that for this business to be legal it is necessary, "in addition to the garage constituting an autonomous fraction, to fulfil the legal formalities, with a contract, receipt and payment of taxes".

Download

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Regina Santos Pereira
