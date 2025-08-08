Duty Of Care: Legal Implications Of Construction Defects And Failures

In the real estate industry, the roles of architects and contractors, though distinct, are inextricably linked. Architects bear the responsibility for design, planning, and ensuring structural safety and legal compliance, while contractors are charged with executing these designs and managing construction. Both parties share a duty of care to uphold the integrity, safety, and quality of the buildings.

Recently in Malta, two architects saved 32 lives by quickly evacuating a Paceville building after spotting structural risks; the Kamra tal-Periti praised their prompt action. In contrast, in 2022, Jean Paul Sofia died in a construction collapse, prompting public demands for an inquiry into responsibility and prevention.

Architects are primarily tasked with designing buildings that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also structurally sound and compliant with relevant regulations. This responsibility extends to overseeing the construction process to ensure adherence to design specifications. Regular site inspections and collaboration with contractors are essential to pre-empt and address potential issues before they escalate. The architect's duty to ensure safety is paramount.

A landmark case in 1958, 'Marianna Cini v Paolo Galea et', underscored the gravity of an architect's responsibilities. The Court of Appeal held the architect accountable for a fatal accident caused by miscalculations, emphasising that architects must ensure the solidity and proper execution of construction, even more so than the builders themselves. The court stated, "It is the architect's duty to ensure that the construction entrusted to them is carried out properly and according to the craft, and they bear the responsibility before the competent authority."

Architects are not required to be on-site at all times, but they must ensure that construction meets the necessary standards. This was reiterated in a 2020 case, 'Carmen Pecorella pro et noe v Lino Stafrace et', where the Court of Appeal upheld a ruling against an architect for failing to inspect a property correctly, leading to a fatal collapse. The court highlighted that professional responsibility extends beyond direct supervision.

Contractors are responsible for executing the architect's designs using appropriate materials and adhering to safety standards. Failure to meet these standards can result in construction defects, compromising the property's value and safety. Contractors can be held liable for not meeting the required standard of care.

In the 2021 case 'Aldo Vella et v Quadrant Limited', the First Hall Civil Court emphasised that contractors must ensure their work is free from defects. The court noted that any approval does not absolve the contractor of responsibility for defects, regardless of diligent control at the time of verification and approval.

Effective collaboration and communication between architects and contractors are crucial to prevent serious defects, such as structural integrity issues. This collaboration ensures that any defects that arise during or after construction can be addressed, safeguarding the interests of buyers and investors.

The architect's duty to ensure the property is built to standard was highlighted in the 2020 case 'Martin Coppini v AIC John Rizzo Naudi'. The court held that the architect must supervise the contractor's work to prevent errors, emphasising that the architect's responsibility includes direct and personal oversight.

In real estate, both architects and contractors play vital roles in ensuring successful, safe, and high-quality construction projects. The architect's duty of care encompasses design and supervision, whereas the contractor is accountable for execution. Breaches of these obligations may result in legal and financial liabilities, with potential impacts on building safety, market value, and the reputation of developers, as well as risks to human life.

Strong collaboration, clear documentation, and risk management help prevent construction defects and reduce legal risks, but enforcement and penalties are also necessary to deter misconduct in a profit-driven industry where the stakes are often very high.

