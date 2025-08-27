Amendments To The Malta Permanent Residence Programme – L.N. 146 Of 2025: Key Changes

On the 22nd of July 2025, L.N. 146 of 2025, the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (Amendment) Regulations (the "Amendment Regulations"), was enacted, introducing a number of amendments to the Malta Permanent Residence Programme ("MPRP").

The salient features of the amendments introduced by means of the Amendment Regulations are set out below.

Changes to a number of Definitions

Firstly, the definition of "agent" has been revised. The reference to licensing under the Agents (Licences) Regulations, S.L. 188.05 has been replaced with direct licensing by the Residency Malta Agency (the "Agency"). The revised definition now specifies that an "Agent" means an agent duly licensed by the Agency in accordance with the Agents (Licences) Regulations. The definition of "contribution" has also been amended, deleting the previous reference to applications for dependants. Now, the term is defined as "the investment requirement in the Maltese economy by payment to the Agency of the sums indicated in the First Schedule in relation to an application in terms of regulation 9". Furthermore, in paragraph (d) of the definition "dependant" the words "spouse who proves" has been replaced with "spouse, who is not in a full-time employment, and who proves". The revised version of paragraph (d) of the definition now holds: "a parent or grandparent of the main applicant or of his spouse, who is not in a full-time employment, and who proves to the satisfaction of the Agency that at the time of application he is principally dependant on the main applicant".

Licencing conditions and process for agents

Persons who intend to render services to applicants in relation to the Programme, and who satisfy the requirements laid down in these regulations, shall apply for a licence with the Agency. The application for a licence shall be made with the Agency on the appropriate form available on the Agency's website and shall be accompanied with such documents and information as the Agency may require. The agent shall be subject to a due diligence assessment by the Agency, both upon application and annually thereafter: Provided that an agent duly licensed in accordance with the Agents (Licences) Regulations may continue to operate with that licence for the purpose of these regulations until 31st December 2025.

In relation to the above, the agents must now be licenced directly by the Agency, replacing the previous framework governed by the Agents (Licences) Regulations, S.L. 188.05. Agents are required to undergo due diligence checks upon application and on an annual basis with an annual licencing fee of €5,000. A professional indemnity insurance policy of at least €500,000 is required for the Agent.

Newly introduced Administrative Fees

The non-refundable administration fee in respect of the main applicant has been increased to €60,000 (previously €50,000), payable as follows:

fifteen-thousand-euro (€15,000) of which need to be paid within one (1) month from the submission of the application; and

forty-five-thousand-euro (€45,000) payable within two (2) months from the issuance of the Letter of Approval in Principle.

The non-refundable administration fee in respect of dependants has been increased to €7,500 (previously €5,000) but is no longer payable for dependants that are the applicant's spouse, minor children or differently able adult children.

The contribution required has changed to €37,000 in respect of the main applicant, irrespective of whether the applicant acquires or leases a qualifying property. Previously, the contribution was €30,000 when the applicant acquired a property and €60,000 when the applicant leased the property.

The contribution requirement which was of €10,000 for each dependent has been removed.

Other Amendments

A noteworthy addition under the Amendment Regulation is that applicants can now apply for a one-year temporary residence permit while their application is being processed. This permit is renewable annually until the permanent residence application is finalised, provided all required documentation is submitted within six months.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.