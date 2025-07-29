Amendments To The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP)

Legal notice 146 of 2025, enacted on the 22nd July 2025 introduces important changes to the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP).

Apart from some changes to the licensing conditions and process for agents, the below summarises the salient amendments given effect to by the legal notice:

Removal of the administrative fee payable by the spouse, minor dependants and differently abled adult children;

Specific provisions were introduced such that MPRP applicants and their dependants are entitled to apply for a temporary residence permit valid for one year. Such temporary residence permit can be renewed for additional periods of one year each.

Changes to the administrative fees and contributions as follows:



The non-refundable administration fee in respect of the main applicant has been increased to €60,000 (previously €50,000), fifteen thousand euro (€15,000) of which need to be paid within one (1) month from the submission of the application, with the remaining forty five thousand euro (€45,000) payable within two (2) months from the issuance of the Letter of Approval in Principle. The non-refundable administration fee in respect of dependants has been increased to €7,500 (previously €5,000), but is no longer payable for dependants that are the applicant's spouse, minor children or differently able adult children. The contribution required has changed to €37,000 in respect of the main applicant, irrespective of whether the applicant acquires or leases a qualifying property. Previously, the contribution was €30,000 when the applicant acquired a property and €60,000 when the applicant leased the property. The contribution requirement for each dependent has been removed .



