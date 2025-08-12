Greece Introduces Cruise Passenger Tax To Address Overtourism

As of July 2025, Greece has introduced a new cruise passenger tax aimed at easing the pressure on its most visited islands. The measure targets overtourism and seeks to support local infrastructure in popular cruise destinations such as Mykonos and Santorini. This policy change is particularly relevant for tour operators, cruise companies, and businesses active in tourism or international travel compliance.

What's Changing?

The new tax, officially called the "tourism fee" applies to passengers disembarking from cruise ships at Greek ports. The amount varies depending on the season and destination:

Peak season (June–September): €20 per passenger in Santorini and Mykonos; €5 elsewhere

€20 per passenger in Santorini and Mykonos; €5 elsewhere Shoulder season (April–May, October): €12 and €3 respectively

€12 and €3 respectively Low season (November–March): €4 and €1 respectively

Cruise companies are responsible for collecting the fee and remitting it quarterly to the Greek tax authorities. The measure is expected to impact pricing, itinerary planning, and regulatory compliance for cruise operators calling at Greek ports.

Eurofast's Take

As new travel-related levies emerge across the EU, companies involved in tourism, shipping, and logistics must stay informed about evolving compliance and tax obligations. Eurofast monitors policy developments in the region and supports clients in adapting to local frameworks. We assist cruise operators, travel platforms, and international investors in navigating regulatory changes, from fiscal representation to cross-border VAT compliance.

