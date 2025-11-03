ARTICLE
3 November 2025

Podcast Episode 7: Taxation Of Passive Income In Cyprus – The Company Advantage

A|
AGPLAW | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC

Contributor

AGPLAW | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC logo
Established in 2006, AGP & Co is a highly reputable, dynamic, award winning and excellence driven Law Firm based in Cyprus with a strong international presence. It provides full service Legal, Corporate, FS Advisory & Regulatory Compliance/AML, Tax, Immigration and Real Estate services.
Explore Firm Details
Understanding how passive income is taxed in Cyprus, and how the use of a Cyprus company can change the effective tax outcome, is essential for investors, entrepreneurs, and family offices.
Cyprus Tax
AGP Law/ A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
AGPLAW | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC are most popular:
  • within Privacy, International Law and Technology topic(s)
  • in European Union
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries

Understanding how passive income is taxed in Cyprus, and how the use of a Cyprus company can change the effective tax outcome, is essential for investors, entrepreneurs, and family offices. This article provides a practical overview of the taxation of passive income in Cyprus, the advantages of using a company, and how careful structuring can optimise returns.

1699212a.jpg

Alternatively, you may read the Full Article here: Taxation of Passive Income in Cyprus – The Company Advantage

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of AGP Law/ A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC
AGP Law/ A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More