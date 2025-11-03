Podcast Episode 7: Taxation Of Passive Income In Cyprus – The Company Advantage

Understanding how passive income is taxed in Cyprus, and how the use of a Cyprus company can change the effective tax outcome, is essential for investors, entrepreneurs, and family offices. This article provides a practical overview of the taxation of passive income in Cyprus, the advantages of using a company, and how careful structuring can optimise returns.

