9 December 2025

Irish Revenue Updates Guidance On Territorial Scope Of VAT Groups

Revenue has published updated guidance in its Tax and Duty Manual (TDM) in light of the CJEU decisions in Skandia and Danske Bank.
Revenue has published updated guidance in its Tax and Duty Manual (TDM) in light of the CJEU decisions in Skandia and Danske Bank. These changes represent a shift in interpretation regarding the territorial scope of Irish VAT groups.

Key changes

  • From 1 January 2027, Irish VAT groups will be limited to establishments located in Ireland. Non-Irish head offices or branches can no longer be included in an Irish VAT group.
  • Irish establishments of entities that are members of VAT groups in other EU Member States will be treated as separate taxable persons from their EU VAT grouped establishments.
  • These rules apply immediately to any new VAT groups formed from the date of publication of the guidance.

Implications

  • Supplies between Irish VAT groups and non-Irish establishments are no longer disregarded under VAT grouping provisions and will now fall within the scope of Irish VAT, if not otherwise exempt.

Next steps

  • Existing VAT groups have until 31 December 2026 to transition to the new rules.
  • An internal Revenue Working Group has also been established to coordinate queries from taxpayers.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

