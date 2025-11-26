Is Moving To Cyprus For 0% Tax Worth It? (Video)

We have not landed in the moon or in space. We are in Cyprus with only 12.5% corporation tax, and of course everything looks different. When you have zero dividend tax, you feel that you are in a spaceship and the world is yours.

CYAUSE Audit Services is an Audit & Assurance firm with offices in Cyprus and the UAE, regulated by the UK ICAEW, International ACCA, Cyprus ICPAC and UAE ADGM. Our firm has extensive knowledge and experience in relocation consultation, international tax planning solutions and licensing of investment firms, funds and insurance agents / brokers. Our routine day to day services include accounting, audit, tax and advisory services to international businesses interested in relocating or establishing presence to Cyprus. Our memberships with international networks ensure seamless collaboration with overseas experts and access to fast and accurate information on overseas tax and corporate legislations. Our partnerships: BKR International (a USA accounting association ranked number 10 in the world) ; ACCACE Circle (European Network) ; 3E Accounting International (Hong Kong Network)

Article Insights

Kyriakos Tramountanellis’s articles from CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd are most popular: within Tax topic(s)

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

with readers working within the Media & Information and Securities & Investment industries CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd are most popular: within Tax, Wealth Management and International Law topic(s)

We have not landed in the moon or in space. We are in Cyprus with only 12.5% corporation tax, and of course everything looks different. When you have zero dividend tax, you feel that you are in a spaceship and the world is yours. So, 12.5% corporation tax, 0% dividend tax, and you will fly to the moon and back. Cyprus companies that take 3-4 weeks to be incorporated, and another 2 weeks to get a Cyprus bank account.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.