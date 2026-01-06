Cyprus Tax Reform: Changes From 1st January 2026

On 22nd December, the Cyprus Parliament approved major tax changes, marking the most significant tax update to the Cyprus tax system in over 20 years.

These changes will be effective from 1st of January 2026 and will affect both individuals and companies across Cyprus.

Personal Tax

1.Updated Tax Brackets

The tax-free threshold increases from 19,500 to 22,000 with revised tax brackets:

Chargeable Income Tax Rate Cumulative tax 0- 22,000 0% – 22,000-32,000 20% 2,000 32,000-42,000 25% 2,500 42,000-72,000 30% 9,000 Over 72,000 35%

2. Family Tax Deductions

New tax deductions are available for families with children (per parent):

€ 1,000 for each parent for the 1 st child

child € 1,250 for each parent for the 2 nd child

child € 1,500 for each parent for the 3rd and each additional child.

3. Housing and Environmental Deductions

Tax deductions will be available for:

rent expenses or mortgage interest paid on a primary residence.

energy updates

home insurance against nature disasters up to € 500.

Corporation tax:

The corporation tax rate will increase from 12.5% to 15%.

Other taxes

Deemed dividend distribution will be abolished

Special defence contribution on actual dividends will be reduced from 17 % to 5 %

The loss carry forward period will be changed from 5 to 7 years

How Eurofast can help

The Cyprus tax reform effective from 1 January 2026 introduces important changes for both individuals and companies. Eurofast supports clients in understanding how the new personal and corporate tax rules apply to their specific situation, identifying potential risks and opportunities, and planning ahead to ensure compliance and tax efficiency. Through practical advice and ongoing support, Eurofast helps you navigate the transition smoothly and make informed decisions with confidence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.