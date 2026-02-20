IR59 And Personal Income Tax In Cyprus

The Cyprus tax reform, effective from the 2026 tax year, introduces important changes to personal income taxation. One of the key compliance tools under the new framework is Form IR59...

Michael Chambers and Co. LLC is a full service law firm in Limassol with Cyprus lawyers & English lawyers offering a wide spectrum of expertise in an impressive variety of legal disciplines. The firm has enjoyed considerable success and developed an enviable reputation. Our philosophy is simple: you give us the facts and we will give you the law, in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

Article Insights

Michael Chambers & Co. LLC are most popular: within Tax, Employment and HR and Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in European Union

with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Pharmaceuticals & BioTech and Transport industries

What individuals need to know about the 2026 tax reform

The Cyprus tax reform, effective from the 2026 tax year, introduces important changes to personal income taxation. One of the key compliance tools under the new framework is Form IR59, which plays a central role in claiming personal tax deductions and ensuring correct tax withholding through employment.

For employees, employers, and self-employed individuals, understanding how IR59 works is essential to accurate tax treatment and to avoid compliance issues.

What is IR59, and why does it matter

IR59 is the official declaration submitted by individuals to claim personal tax deductions that influence the calculation of income tax withheld by the employer.

Under the updated system, IR59 enables taxpayers to declare new eligible deductions in advance, ensuring that withholding tax reflects their actual tax position throughout the year.

The form primarily applies to Individuals with employment income in Cyprus claiming personal deductions under the 2026 tax reform.

Key personal income tax changes from 2026

The tax reform introduces adjustments that directly affect how IR59 is used.

Increased tax-free threshold

The tax-free income threshold increases to €22,000 from the 2026 tax year

Personal Income Tax Rates (from 2026)

Annual Taxable Income (€) Tax Rate 0 – 22,000 0% 22,001 – 32,000 20% 32,001 – 42,000 25% 42,001 – 72,000 30% Over 72,000 35%

Tax is calculated progressively. Only the income within each band is taxed at the appropriate rate.This adjustment enhances the tax-free threshold and directly impacts IR59 withholding calculations.

New personal tax deductions declared through IR59

IR59 is used to declare certain personal deductions, which are granted based on income and family criteria.

Eligible deductions include:

Dependent children

Rent or interest on a primary residence

Energy efficiency upgrades to a primary residence

Purchase of an electric vehicle

Insurance of property against natural disasters

These deductions do not reduce taxable income directly. Instead, they reduce the final tax payable and are applied through adjusted withholding.

Income and family criteria

Eligibility for deductions depends on gross income and family status.

Indicative income limits

Single individuals: up to €40,000

Families with up to two children: up to €100,000

Families with three or four children: up to €150,000

Families with five or more children: up to €200,000

Family income is assessed on a combined basis where applicable. Certain income of dependent children, such as student employment income, is excluded from the calculation.

How IR59 works in practice

IR59 is submitted to the employer, who then adjusts PAYE withholding accordingly.

Key points to note:

Only the final deduction amount is declared, not the detailed calculations

Late or incorrect submissions can result in incorrect withholding and later adjustments

Even if IR59 is not submitted, the individual remains obliged to file a personal income tax return where required.

Who must file a personal tax return?

From 2026 onwards, a personal tax return is required if the individual:

Has gross income falling under taxable categories, or

Is a Cyprus tax resident aged 25 to 71, regardless of income level

IR59 does not replace the annual tax return. It supports correct withholding during the year.

Common issues we address in payroll and personal tax compliance

In practice, we assist entities and individuals with structured compliance matters, including:

Incorrect family classification affecting payroll withholding

Misapplication of income thresholds

Lack of coordination between payroll and personal income reporting

Failure to align payroll data with annual tax return obligations

Errors in calculating withholding under the IR59 framework

Early professional review helps ensure proper payroll management and accurate annual reporting.

Need support with payroll management or personal income tax compliance?

Proper administration of IR59 ensures accurate withholding throughout the year and minimises the risk of year-end adjustments.

Our team offers:

Payroll structuring and compliance oversight

Preparation and submission of annual personal income tax returns

Coordination between payroll data and tax filings

Personal tax planning under the new Cyprus tax framework

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.