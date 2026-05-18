BFH Updates On Business Facilities (Extended Trade Tax Deduction)

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Last fall, the Federal Fiscal Court (BFH) published three new rulings on the topic of business premises and extended trade tax deductions (BFH, July 24, 2025 – III R 23/23, DB 2025 p. 3016; BFH, September 25, 2025 – IV R 31/23, DB 2025 p. 3157; BFH, Sept. 25, 2025 – IV R 9/24). Although two rulings were in favor of the respective taxpayers, the issue of ancillary rental services in the context of the extended trade tax deduction remains a “hot topic” in trade tax assessment.
with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries
Original: “BFH-Updates zum Thema Betriebsvorrichtungen (erweiterte Gewerbesteuerkürzung)”
Last fall, the Federal Fiscal Court (BFH) published three new rulings on the topic of business premises and extended trade tax deductions (BFH, July 24, 2025 – III R 23/23, DB 2025 p. 3016; BFH, September 25, 2025 – IV R 31/23, DB 2025 p. 3157; BFH, Sept. 25, 2025 – IV R 9/24). Although two rulings were in favor of the respective taxpayers, the issue of ancillary rental services in the context of the extended trade tax deduction remains a “hot topic” in trade tax assessment.
in: DER BETRIEB Steuerboard, www.der-betrieb.de, April 29, 2026