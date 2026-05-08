The Cyprus Tax Department has mandated that Form T.F.1220, the Responsible Declaration for non-imposition of VAT on property leasing, must now be submitted exclusively through the Tax For All (TFA) digital portal.

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Important VAT Update – Submission of Form T.F.1220 through Tax For All (TFA)



The Cyprus Tax Department has announced that, following the publication of Notification Κ.Δ.Π. 172/2026, the Responsible Declaration for the non-imposition of VAT on the lease and/or rental of immovable property (Form T.F.1220 – 2026) must now be submitted exclusively through the Tax For All (TFA) portal.



This development reflects the continued digitalisation of Cyprus tax compliance procedures and reinforces the transition towards a more streamlined and centralized tax administration framework.



Businesses, property owners, and advisors involved in real estate leasing arrangements should ensure that:

they are familiar with the updated submission process,

the declaration is submitted electronically via TFA,

and all supporting details are reviewed carefully before submission.



The announcement also notes that detailed instructions are included within the form itself.



This is another reminder of the increasing importance of digital tax compliance readiness in Cyprus, particularly in the VAT and real estate sectors.



You may find the announcement here.

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