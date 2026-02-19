Cyprus Capital Gains Tax: An Updated Practical Guide For Property Sellers

Selling a property is rarely just a matter of paperwork. For many, it represents the closing of a chapter — a family home, a long-held investment, or land passed down through generations.

This article offers a practical overview for property owners considering a sale, with particular focus on the recent changes affecting tax exemptions. Its aim is to help sellers understand their position and make informed decisions before committing to a transaction.

What is Capital Gains Tax, in simple terms?

Capital Gains Tax (CGT) in Cyprus is imposed on the profit, or gain, arising from the disposal of immovable property situated in Cyprus, as well as from the disposal of shares in companies that directly or indirectly own immovable property in Cyprus, unless those shares are listed on a recognised stock exchange.

CGT is not calculated on the full sale price of the property. Instead, it is charged on the difference between the amount for which the property is disposed of and the original acquisition cost, adjusted to include certain allowable expenses.

The CGT rate itself remains 20%, Importantly, CGT applies regardless of the seller's tax residence. Based on the general tax principle, income and profits from a property are taxed where they are located. Even non-residents are subject to CGT if the property is located in Cyprus.

When Does CGT Apply?

In Cyprus, Capital Gains Tax (CGT) applies to the disposal of immovable property when it is held as a capital asset. This means that the seller is disposing of an investment rather than engaging in a property trading activity. CGT is therefore triggered upon the disposal of such property, provided the transaction does not constitute part of a trade in immovable property.

For the purposes of Capital Gains Tax, a disposal is broadly defined and includes a range of transactions. These include the sale of property, the exchange of property, and, in certain circumstances, the gifting of property to third parties. A disposal may also arise following a transfer carried out as part of a reorganisation, as well as in cases of expropriation.

How Is Capital Gain Calculated?

The basic CGT calculation methodology remains largely consistent:

Calculate the gross gain: Difference between the sale price and the indexed acquisition cost plus any additional capital expenditure / renovations supported by invoices (using the Consumer Price Index), or the market value as at 1 January 1980 if acquired before that date. Deduct allowable expenses: Purchase costs, transfer fees, legal fees and sale commissions.

After these adjustments, the net gain is reduced further by the updated lifetime exemptions described below before applying the 20% CGT rate.

Its important to note that Calculation of Gain Still Affected by Indexation and Costs

Which expenses can be deducted when calculating capital gains?

Allowable expenses for Capital Gains Tax purposes may include the costs incurred on the purchase of the property, such as transfer fees and legal fees, as well as expenses related to the sale, including estate agent commissions and legal fees. In addition, the cost of any improvements or additions made to the property may be deducted, provided these are supported by appropriate invoices. An inflation adjustment, known as the indexation allowance, may also be applied in accordance with the relevant rules.

The result is the net gain, on which CGT is assessed.

How Is Capital Gains Calculated When Property Purchase Records Are Missing?

For properties acquired before 1 January 1980, Cyprus law allows the seller to use the market value of the property as at that date instead of the original purchase price. This often significantly reduces the taxable gain, particularly for long-held family property.

What are the permissible key exemptions and reliefs

Cyprus provides key lifetime exemptions that define the threshold a seller can earn before capital gains tax applies. Effective 1 January 2026, the government has implemented significant legislative changes affecting these exemptions.

Historically, these exemptions were relatively modest and had not kept pace with rising property values. The new legislation markedly improves the position for individual sellers, with the principal lifetime exemptions that reduce taxable gains now significantly increased under the recent tax reform. The following sections outline the key exemptions and reliefs currently available, highlighting how they can impact the calculation of taxable gains for property sellers.

Which are the Major Changes to Capital Gains Tax (CGT) and Lifetime Allowances as of 2026

Cyprus provides key lifetime exemptions that define the threshold a seller can earn before capital gains tax applies. Effective 1 January 2026, the government has introduced significant legislative changes affecting these exemptions. Historically, these exemptions were relatively modest and had not kept pace with rising property values. The new legislation markedly improves the position for individual sellers, with the principal lifetime exemptions that reduce taxable gains now significantly increased under the recent tax reform.

The following sections outline the key exemptions and reliefs currently available, highlighting their impact on taxable gains for property sellers.

a) The Main Residence Exemption — Now Far More Generous

When selling a property that has served as the seller's main home, the law treats this differently from the sale of an investment property. Under the updated rules, the lifetime exemption for a private principal residence has been substantially increased, subject to certain conditions. In practical terms, this means that many homeowners selling their main residence will now either pay significantly less Capital Gains Tax or, in some cases, may not have to pay any CGT at all, depending on the size of the gain.

A comparison of the lifetime Capital Gains Tax exemption highlights the recent changes. Prior to 2026, up to €85,430 was exempt for sellers disposing of their main private residence, provided the property had been held and occupied as such for at least five years before the sale. From 1 January 2026, this exemption has been increased to €150,000, allowing individuals to benefit from higher lifetime relief on gains from the disposal of a qualifying private residence.

To qualify, sellers generally need to demonstrate continuous residence or occupation—for example, through utility bills, bank statements, or other evidence—over at least five years prior to disposal.

b) General Lifetime Exemption — Increased

In addition to the main residence exemption, a general lifetime exemption applies to property disposals that do not qualify as a main residence. This exemption has also been increased, providing particular relief for sellers of smaller properties or inherited land.

It is important to note that these exemptions are lifetime allowances, not per-sale exemptions. Once used, they cannot be claimed again, so careful planning is essential if multiple property disposals are anticipated.

A comparison of the lifetime Capital Gains Tax exemption for general property sales shows a notable increase. Before 2026, approximately €17,086 of gains from the sale of any immovable property was exempt. From 1 January 2026, this exemption rises to €30,000 per individual, providing greater relief for property sellers across Cyprus.

In practical terms, this allows an individual to realise up to €30,000 in taxable gains over their lifetime before any CGT becomes payable on other property sales.

c) Transfers Between Family Members

Certain property transfers—such as those between spouses or between parents and children—are exempt from CGT, provided the statutory conditions are met. However, it is important to note that any future disposal by the recipient may still be subject to CGT, which is calculated with reference to the property's original acquisition value ie transfer between relatives is being ignored.

What has not changed despite the reforms:

It is important to note that CGT still applies only to property situated in Cyprus, and the standard 20% tax rate remains unchanged. Allowable deductions, such as legal fees, estate agent commissions, and the costs of improvements, continue to apply. For properties acquired before 1 January 1980, the market value at that date may still be used as the base cost. In other words, the overall CGT framework remains familiar; what has changed is the relief available to individuals, which has been significantly enhanced.

Why this matters in practice

From a practical perspective, the new exemptions mean that sellers should not automatically assume that CGT will be payable. The timing and structure of a sale can make a significant financial difference, and maintaining proper records and documentation has become more important than ever. In many cases, a brief consultation before selling can help prevent unnecessary tax liabilities or delays, particularly where a property has been inherited, jointly owned, or used partly as a residence and partly as an investment.

Sellers need to comply with Reporting and Payment Obligations

Sellers must declare the CGT due on the disposal to the Cyprus Tax Department and pay the tax timely (usually within one month of disposal) to avoid penalties which have been significantly increased for both individuals and companies ranging from 250 to 2000 Euro since 1st January 2026 and interest. Professional advice is strongly recommended because late filing or misreporting can lead to compliance issues.

Additional Tax Considerations for Sellers

In addition to Capital Gains Tax (CPT), sellers should be aware that an Equal Distribution of Burdens Levy is imposed at a rate of 0.4% on the sale or transfer value of immovable property located in Cyprus. Awareness of this levy is essential to ensure accurate cost estimation and proper financial planning.

Important Considerations for Property Sellers in Cyprus

Sellers should confirm their eligibility for any applicable CGT exemptions and carefully consider the timing and structure of the disposal. CGT outcomes can vary significantly depending on individual circumstances, ownership history, and the intended use of the property. The increased lifetime CGT exemptions offer substantial benefits, particularly for individuals disposing of private residences or properties with relatively modest gains. Furthermore, the exemption available for property exchanges may present opportunities for tax-efficient restructuring of property assets. As these exemptions apply on a lifetime, per-individual basis, strategic planning of the order and timing of disposals can have a material impact on the total CGT payable over a lifetime.

Sellers are advised to obtain professional advice at an early stage in order to assess potential CGT liabilities and identify any available reliefs. It is also essential to gather and retain all documentation relating to the purchase of the property and any capital improvements, including original invoices and receipts, as these may be required to substantiate allowable deductions. Accurate and comprehensive documentation of property use—such as evidence supporting residence-based exemptions—and related expenses is critical to ensuring that all available reliefs can be successfully claimed.

Conclusion- A final word

The recent changes to capital gains tax in Cyprus are genuinely positive for property owners, especially those selling their home rather than an investment asset. The Cyprus tax reform effective from 1 January 2026 brings significant changes to the capital gains tax landscape for property disposals. While CGT continues at a flat 20% rate, the higher exemptions and new reliefs can materially reduce the tax burden on sellers when properly applied. Capital Gains Tax in Cyprus is a manageable and predictable tax when properly understood and planned for.

However, the rules remain technical, and exemptions are conditional. Obtaining tailored legal and tax advice is strongly recommended to ensure compliance and optimisation of benefits under the new regime.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.