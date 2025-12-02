ARTICLE
2 December 2025

Cyprus Sets Deadline For Employer's Tax Declarations

E
Eurofast

Contributor

Eurofast logo
Eurofast is a regional business advisory organisation employing local advisers in over 21 cities in South East Europe, Middle East & the Baltics. The Organisation is uniquely positioned as one stop shop for investors and companies looking for professional services.
Explore Firm Details
The Tax Department of Cyprus has announced deadlines for employer filings for the relevant period.
Cyprus Tax
Eurofast  
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Eurofast  ’s articles from Eurofast are most popular:
  • within Tax topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives and HR
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • with readers working within the Metals & Mining industries

Employer Tax Filing Obligations for 2024–2025

The Tax Department of Cyprus has announced deadlines for employer filings for the relevant period.

  • The 2024 Employer's Annual Tax Return (TD7), together with the Monthly TD7 Declarations for January–November 2025, must be submitted no later than 31 December 2025.
  • The December 2025 Monthly TD7 is due separately, with a filing date of 31 January 2026.

Monthly TD7 Submission Requirements

All employers are required to submit their Monthly Withholding Tax and Contributions Declarations (TD7) exclusively through the TAX FOR ALL (TFA) online platform. Any PAYE amounts and related employer obligations must be paid simultaneously through these monthly submissions.

From 2025 onwards, each employee must have an active Tax Identification Number (TIN), which must be included on every Monthly TD7 submission.

Cases With No Withheld Tax or Contributions

Even where no PAYE or contribution arise for an employee or company officer (e.g., directors or secretaries), employers are still required to submit:

  1. At least one Monthly TD7, showing the annual figures, and
  2. The Annual Employer Return.

Furthermore, for the 2025 Annual TD7 to be accepted through the TFA system, every employee and every company officer must appear in at least one Monthly TD7, regardless of whether any amounts were due.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Eurofast  
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More