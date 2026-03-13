Cyprus Tax Reform News

On the 22/12/2025 the Cyprus parliament voted a major package of Tax Laws aiming to maintain the competitiveness of Cyprus as an international business hub.
As from the 01st of January 2026 the following important amendments will be applicable:
Corporate
- Corporation tax has increased from 12.5% to 15% aligning with OECD global minimum tax rules for multinationals
- Special defense tax (SDC) on dividends has decreased from 17% to 5%
- SDC on rental income is abolished.
- SDC on Deemed dividend distributions on profits earned after 2026 has been abolished
- Stamp duties tax is abolished except for real estate, banking and insurance contracts.
- A flat 8% tax applies to cryptocurrency gains and approved stock options.
- Loss carry-forward extended from 5 to 7 years.
- R&D super-deduction (120%) extended to 2030
- Entertainment expenses deduction cap increasedto€30,000(from€17,086).
Personal
- Income tax, tax free threshold has increased from Eur19.500 to 22.500
New personal income tax brackets:
- 20%on€22,501–€32,000
- 25%on€32,001–€42,000
- 30%on€42,001–€72,000
- 35%on€72,001+
Personal income tax reliefs introduced
A. Child/student deductions (up to age 24) + income caps
Per child/student deduction (up to age 24):
- €1,000for the1st
- €1,250for the2nd
- €1,500for the3rd and each additional
Eligibility via household income ceilings(as reported):
- ≤€100,000for1–2 children
- ≤€150,000for3–4 children
- ≤€200,000for5+ children
- Housing, rent, "green", and resilience
deductions
Reported new deductions/allowances include:
- Up to €2,000deductions forloan interest and rent.
- €1,000forgreen home investments, explicitly includingelectric vehicle purchases
- Up to €500forhome insurance against natural disasters.
- Severance payments: 20% tax, with a €200,000 tax-free allowance when paid due to employment terminationD. Capital gains tax free thresholds increased
Anti-evasion and compliance powers (administration & enforcement)
A. Mandatory filings / reporting scope
- All individuals aged 25+ must file tax returns.
- Electronic payments for rent
- Rent payments exceeding €500 must be processed electronically(reported effective1 July 2026).
- Expanded investigatory/enforcement powersReported new powers include:
- Tax Commissioner may requestsix-year asset/liability statements.
- Ability to demandbanking records from Cyprus-based banks.
- Authority toseal businessesfor non-compliance (non-filing, not issuing receipts, not settling debts), with a right to challenge in court.
- Share freezefortax debts exceeding €100,000.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]