ARTICLE
14 August 2025

Podcast Series Episode 5: Strengthening Greece's Capital Markets - Key Tax Reforms Under Law 5193/2025

BL
Bernitsas Law

Contributor

Bernitsas Law logo

Bernitsas Law is a market leader in the provision of commercial law services in Greece and one of the largest firms in the country. We count industry frontrunners, listed and private companies, supranational, global and national entities and corporations, and small and medium sized enterprises from all the major industry sectors among our clients.

Explore Firm Details
In this episode, Partner Fotodotis Malamas and Associate Katerina Batsika discuss the new measures introduced by Law 5193/2025...
Greece Tax
Fotodotis Malamas and Katerina Batsika

In this episode, Partner Fotodotis Malamas and Associate Katerina Batsika discuss the new measures introduced by Law 5193/2025, which aim to strengthen capital markets and provide tax benefits for investors.

Listen to our podcast here. Available on streaming platforms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Fotodotis Malamas
Fotodotis Malamas
Photo of Katerina Batsika
Katerina Batsika
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More