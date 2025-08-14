Podcast Series Episode 5: Strengthening Greece's Capital Markets - Key Tax Reforms Under Law 5193/2025

Bernitsas Law is a market leader in the provision of commercial law services in Greece and one of the largest firms in the country. We count industry frontrunners, listed and private companies, supranational, global and national entities and corporations, and small and medium sized enterprises from all the major industry sectors among our clients.
In this episode, Partner Fotodotis Malamas and Associate
Katerina Batsika discuss the new measures introduced by Law
5193/2025, which aim to strengthen capital markets and provide tax
benefits for investors.
Listen to our podcast here. Available on streaming platforms.
