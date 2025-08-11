ARTICLE
11 August 2025

Reduced Tax On Income From Artistic Activity

WP
WH Partners

Contributor

WH Partners logo
We are a law firm with a strong focus on assisting businesses fuelling the digital economy and not only in the territories we operate in. We have offices in Malta, Italy, Romania, and we operate Czech, Polish and UAE desks, as well as having a worldwide network of correspondent firms. We have a well-established practice advising clients on (in no particular order) fintech, gaming & gambling, corporate, M&A, tax, dispute resolution, corporate finance, intellectual property, data privacy and personal data processing, consumer protection & advertising, real estate, employment & immigration matters, sports, technology & media, competition & state aid. Our firm and several of our lawyers are highly ranked by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000 and Who’s Who Legal.
Explore Firm Details
L.N. 137 of 2025, Income from Artistic Activity (Amendment) Rules, published on 15 July 2025 and applicable from year of assessment 2026, applies to income from full-time or part-time...
Malta Tax
Anton Vella Laurenti
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Artists shall now be charged at a rate of 7.5% on their net earnings after allowing for deductible expenses in terms of Article 14 of the Income Tax Act. This tax rate is applied to an amount not exceeding €50k, and any excess must be declared in the individual's tax return and taxed in accordance with the applicable progressive rates. No losses are allowed to be carried forward.

In accordance with this legal notice, the provisions of Article 90A of the Income Tax Act relating to the 15% tax rate on income from part-time work do not apply to income from artistic activities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Anton Vella Laurenti
Anton Vella Laurenti
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More