Malta Budget Measures 2026

The Malta Budget 2026 placed a strong emphasis on supporting families and strengthening the social safety net. A key feature of the budget was the introduction of new "parent" and "married" tax bands aimed at reducing the tax burden for households with children, providing targeted relief based on family size. Several allowances and benefits were also increased, including children's allowances, in-work benefits, and birth and adoption bonuses, to ease financial pressures on parents. Pensioners and vulnerable groups received further support through pension increases and enhanced social benefits. Measures were also announced to improve parental leave entitlements and introduce neonatal care leave, reinforcing the government's commitment to work–life balance. A more detailed examination of the main topics is provided below.

The performance of Malta's economy

Gross Domestic Product ('GDP') growth is expected to reach 4.1% by the end of 2025. This expansion is being driven primarily by strong domestic consumption, a resilient tourism sector, sustained public investment, and robust export performance.

Nominal GDP is projected to amount to €24.7 billion in 2025 and to increase further to approximately €30.2 billion by 2028. The Maltese Government is forecasting a reduction in the budget deficit to 3.3% in 2025 and 2.85% in 2026, reflecting continued fiscal consolidation from last year's level of 3.5%. Inflation is expected to remain stable at 2.2%, signalling a period of moderate and sustainable economic growth.

Cost of Living Adjustment ('COLA')

The COLA for the year 2026 will be set at €4.66 per week. This represents a reduction compared to the previous year, reflecting the stabilisation of inflation and more moderate cost-of-living pressures.

Parental Tax Rates

There have been significant changes to the parental tax rates in Malta due to the population's declining birth rate. The individuals which are eligible for these reduced tax rates will benefit from them until the final child is 18 years old or 23 years old but is still attending formal education. These changes are staggered for the next three years and are as follows:

Married with one child

2026 2027 2028 Income bracket Tax rate Less Income bracket Tax rate Less Income bracket Tax rate Less €0–€17,500 0% €0 €0–€20,000 0% €0 €0–€22,500 0% €0 €17,501–€26,500 15% €2,625 €20,001–€30,000 15% €3,000 €22,501–€33,500 15% €3,375 €26,501–€60,000 25% €5,275 €30,001–€60,000 25% €6,000 €33,501–€60,000 25% €6,725 €60,001+ 35% €11,275 €60,001+ 35% €12,000 €60,001+ 35% €12,725

Parent with one child

2026 2027 2028 Income bracket Tax rate Less Income bracket Tax rate Less Income bracket Tax rate Less €0–€14,500 0% €0 €0–€16,000 0% €0 €0–€18,000 0% €0 €14,501–€21,000 15% €2,175 €16,001–€24,500 15% €2,400 €18,001–€28,000 15% €2,700 €21,001–€60,000 25% €4,275 €24,501–€60,000 25% €4,850 €28,001–€60,000 25% €5,500 €60,001+ 35% €10,270 €60,001+ 35% €10,850 €60,001+ 35% €11,500

Married with 2 or more children

2026 2027 2028 Income bracket Tax rate Less Income bracket Tax rate Less Income bracket Tax rate Less €0–€22,500 0% €0 €0–€30,000 0% €0 €0–€37,000 0% €0 €22,501–€32,000 15% €3,375 €30,001–€41,000 15% €4,500 €37,001–€50,000 15% €5,500 €32,001–€60,000 25% €6,575 €41,001–€60,000 25% €8,600 €50,001–€60,000 25% €10,550 €60,001+ 35% €12,575 €60,001+ 35% €14,600 €60,001+ 35% €16,550

Single with 2 or more children

2026 2027 2028 Income bracket Tax rate Less Income bracket Tax rate Less Income bracket Tax rate Less €0–€18,500 0% €0 €0–€24,000 0% €0 €0–€30,000 0% €0 €18,501–€25,500 15% €2,775 €24,001–€33,500 15% €3,600 €30,001–€42,000 15% €4,500 €25,501–€60,000 25% €5,325 €33,501–€60,000 25% €6,950 €42,001–€60,000 25% €8,700 €60,001+ 35% €11,325 €60,001+ 35% €12,950 €60,001+ 35% €14,700

Social benefits

Retirement pensions will be increased by €10 per week. Pensions are also fully exempt from tax as of this year. Widowers' pensions will increase by €3.50 per week, while widowers raising children will receive an additional €10 per week until the child reaches the age of 23.

A €500 increase, up to a maximum of €9,000, will be granted under the scheme for elderly individuals to engage live-in carers.

The children's allowance for families earning less than €30,000 annually is set to increase by €250 per child.

Social security contributions paid before the age of 18 will now be counted towards the total contribution period for the individual's pension entitlement.

Immovable property and business transfers

Donations between qualifying family members benefiting from a reduced stamp duty rate of 1.5% will continue to apply in 2026.

The existing consultancy grant covering succession and governance, as well as support for training, digitalisation, and access to finance, will be extended.

The First-Time Buyers Scheme will be incorporated permanently into law. The eligibility rules will be amended so that ownership of non-residential property will no longer render an individual ineligible. In addition, the provision of an extra €10,000 in financial assistance spread over ten years will be renewed.

The reduced duty rate of 3.5% on inherited residential property will now apply on the first €400,000 of the property's value, up from the previous threshold of €200,000.

Grants

A new measure will be introduced under the MicroInvest Scheme to further support the private sector. Through this initiative, the Government will finance wage increases for employees who have been with the same employer for more than four years.

The funding will cover up to 65% of the wage increase for a period of two years, capped at €780 per year. For employees based in Gozo, the support will be higher — up to 80% of the increase, with a maximum of €960 per year. The maximum benefit under the MicroInvest Scheme will be increased to €65,000 in Malta and €80,000 in Gozo.

Local enterprises will be eligible for a 60% tax credit on qualifying investments made over a four-year period.

An extension of the Business Development Scheme has been announced to support enterprises undergoing transformation and creating specialised employment opportunities.

The tax credits available under the Get Qualified and Higher Educational Qualifications initiatives will be retained.

SMEs and start-ups will benefit from free access to AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and cloud services through the European Digital Innovation Hub.

Small and Medium Companies

To support self-employed individuals and small businesses, the Government will cover up to 50% of the cost of purchasing industrial garages, up to a maximum of €300,000.

A new SME complex will also be developed in Ħal Far.

Additionally, work is underway to establish modern facilities for health, pharmaceutical, light industry, and marine biotechnology enterprises, with the objective of creating a value chain that connects local innovation to international markets.

Land Reclamation

The government is preparing to launch a large-scale land reclamation project beyond the Freeport area to support industrial and maritime activities and relocate commercial operations, highlighting the importance of boldness and determination in undertaking such ambitious initiatives.

Digitilisation

Malta will invest €100 million in digitalisation and the adoption of technologies such as AI, the Internet of Things, cybersecurity, augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), blockchain, and robotics. Funding will be provided through Malta Enterprise schemes, the Malta Digital Innovation Authority, EU funds, and other government agencies, with the aim of reducing manual processes, enhancing efficiency, and boosting competitiveness.

Free Zone and Logistics

The government has announced that it is considering inviting international bids to establish a new free-zone logistics hub near the airport, potentially connected directly to the Freeport, to enhance supply chain efficiency and attract significant maritime and aviation activities.

Maritime and Aviation

The Government announced the establishment of a National Aviation Academy, in collaboration with private operators, to provide specialised, practical, and accredited training aimed at creating high-value career opportunities.

Malta will continue to uphold high standards in its shipping sector, maintaining its position as the sixth-largest flag state globally, the largest in Europe, and the leading superyacht registry. In the aviation sector, the country aims to further expand its aircraft registry beyond the current 930 planes by 2026.

iGaming

The Minister reaffirmed that the gaming industry remains a key pillar of the Maltese economy, contributing approximately 8% to GDP, and emphasised the government's commitment to supporting sustainable growth through enhanced protective measures. Malta will review the regulatory framework for the gaming sector, with particular attention to improvements in the VAT system.

Additionally, the agreement with Unity will be extended to offer individuals opportunities to specialise in game production, immersive technologies, simulation and animation, as well as AR/VR.

Technology

The government announced plans to make AI accessible to everyone by offering free courses, national certifications, hands-on sessions, and complimentary subscriptions to AI services, with the initiative set to launch early next year.

A digital identity wallet will also be introduced to reduce bureaucracy and enable faster, more efficient processes.

Other Matters Including Tourism

The eco-contribution per tourist per day to increase from €0.50 to €1.50.

The government announced a commitment of €1 million to support Special Olympics Malta in providing additional services and enhancing the personal development of its athletes.

Student stipends will increase by 15% next year.

