Active vs. Passive Income In Malta: Making Sense Of Interest & Royalties

Let's Break It Down: What's Active vs. Passive Income Anyway?

Before diving into tax rates and treaties, let's start with the basics. Think of passive income like a hammock – it's income that comes in while you're mostly relaxing (at least in theory). You're not grinding day to day for it. Interest from bank accounts, rent from a property, or royalties from an old invention fall into this category.

Active income, on the other hand, is when you roll up your sleeves. You're lending money as a business, licensing software while offering support, or managing IP portfolios across borders. You're actively running a show – and the taxman sees it differently.

Why does this matter? Because in Malta, the distinction isn't just academic – it affects how much tax your company pays. And those numbers can swing between 10% (passive), 6.25% (passive with structure), and 5% (active). That's a pretty big spread.

So, if you're earning interest or royalties, it's important to understand which side of the fence you're on.

Passive by Default: How Interest and Royalties Are Usually Treated

Let's say you're a company holding onto a portfolio of bonds, or you've parked some intellectual property and it's quietly earning you royalties from licensees. You're not actively doing anything – no local team, no operations, no real risk. In these cases, Maltese tax authorities (and most international tax treaties) treat that income as passive.

The same applies to interest from loans you're not actively managing. For example, if your company is just sitting on intercompany loans and collecting interest, that's passive too.

According to international standards (like the OECD Model Tax Convention), this classification is the default. Passive income gets taxed at a higher effective rate, unless there's a structure in place to reduce it – and even then, the taxman looks closely at the setup.

When Passive Turns Active: How Business Substance Changes the Game

Now here's where it gets interesting – or should we say active.

Interest or royalty income doesn't have to be passive. If your company is actively involved in lending operations – like evaluating loans, managing risk, and engaging with clients – then the income can qualify as active business income. For example, if your Malta-based company is running a lending platform with staff and systems in place, the interest earned might be taxed as trading income.

The same goes for royalties. Let's say you own proprietary software, and your team in Malta is actively developing it, negotiating licenses, enforcing IP rights, and providing support. Now you're not just collecting royalties – you're running a licensing business. That's active income.

In Malta, the key factor is substance. If your income stream is backed by people, infrastructure, and real business activity, it may qualify for the lower 5% effective tax rate, thanks to Malta's full imputation and refund system.

Why This Matters in Malta: Tax Rates & Refunds Simplified

Okay, so let's talk numbers – but we'll keep it chill.

Malta's corporate tax rate is technically 35%, but here's where it gets friendly: under the full imputation system, shareholders can get a refund of the tax paid by the company. This refund can bring the effective tax rate down significantly, depending on the nature of the income:

10% if it's passive and unstructured.

if it's passive and unstructured. 6.25% if you apply certain financial or fiscal structuring (with substance).

if you apply certain financial or fiscal structuring (with substance). 5% if the income is considered active trading income.

Here's a simplified way to think of it: the more involved you are in generating the income, the more favorable the tax treatment – assuming your business has the right setup in Malta.

Real Talk: Local Substance, Anti-Avoidance & Compliance Must-Knows

Let's not sugarcoat it: Malta, like the rest of the EU, is serious about compliance.

Since 2024, transfer pricing rules apply – so if you're dealing with related-party transactions (like intercompany loans or IP licenses), fair pricing is a must.

Also, under EU anti-tax avoidance directives (ATAD) and local substance rules, a company can't just set up shop in name only. You need real presence – think local staff, decision-making power, office space, and functional activities – especially if you're claiming active business treatment.

Passive income without substance is likely to draw attention from regulators, tax authorities, and potentially even treaty partners. So, if you're planning to set up in Malta, it pays to do it right.

A Few Real-World Scenarios (That Might Sound Familiar)

Scenario 1:

A fintech company in Malta lends to EU-based SMEs, manages risk, and has a full-time team in Malta.

→ Interest income likely treated as active → 5% tax rate

Scenario 2:

An IP holding company based in Malta receives royalties from licensing its brand in multiple countries but has no staff or operational activity locally.

→ Royalty income = passive → 10% tax rate

Scenario 3:

A software firm with developers and licensing managers in Malta supports its product and negotiates deals.

→ Royalty income = active → 5% tax rate

These examples show how small operational details can lead to big tax differences.

More Real-Life Malta-Based Examples: From AI to Advisory

Let's go a step further and share some examples inspired by real client profiles we've worked with. They're great illustrations of how different types of income are treated under Maltese tax rules – and how the right setup can make all the difference.

Estonian AI Entrepreneur with a Trading Company in Malta

One of our clients from Estonia runs an innovative AI-powered trading business. His Maltese company licenses trading algorithms to third parties, but that's just the start – he also maintains a small team in Malta overseeing strategy, adjusting algorithms, and ensuring compliance with global partners.

Thanks to this operational activity, his income – although based on intellectual property – qualifies as active trading income. This means he can benefit from Malta's full refund mechanism, reducing his effective tax rate to as low as 5%, provided all compliance boxes are ticked.

Spanish Consultant Offering High-End Services via Malta

Another client from Spain set up a Malta company to deliver strategic consulting services across Europe. He spends significant time engaging clients, preparing reports, and coordinating with local Maltese admin support.

This setup is clearly service-oriented, so the revenue is unquestionably active income. Again, this qualifies for Malta's 5% effective tax rate under the standard trading refund system.

This is a classic case where Malta becomes a smart hub for cross-border service businesses that have some real operational link to the island – even if partially remote.

Passive Example: Holding Company with IP but No Substance

On the flip side, we've seen companies that simply hold intellectual property or intercompany loans in Malta, but without any meaningful activity – no office, no staff, and no oversight of the assets. One case involved a company licensing out a brand, but with everything managed offshore.

In such cases, royalty or interest income is considered passive, and will likely be taxed at 10%, or 6.25% if there's minimal structuring. Without local substance or functional involvement, there's no way to reclassify this income as active – and rightly so, from a compliance perspective.

Your Next Steps

Here's a simple checklist to help you get clarity:

Are you actively managing the income-generating activity?

Do you have people and infrastructure in Malta (or locally outsourced)?

Would your setup hold up to scrutiny under Malta's substance rules?

Do you understand how the tax refund mechanism affects your business?

Have you spoken with a tax advisor who knows the Malta system inside out?

Malta offers one of the most flexible – and attractive – tax systems in the EU for companies dealing in finance or IP. But the key to unlocking its benefits is ensuring your business has the right level of substance and structure to back up your tax position.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.