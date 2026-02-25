ARTICLE
25 February 2026

Qatar Issues Implementing Rules For The Global And Domestic Minimum Tax (Pillar Two)

A
ATOZ

Contributor

ATOZ logo
Explore Firm Details
Qatar has taken a major step in implementing the OECD/G20 Pillar Two framework ("Pillar Two" or "GloBE") by issuing Council of Ministers Resolution No. 2 of 2026, published in the Official Gazette on 12 February 2026.
Luxembourg Tax
Olivier Remacle and Barbara Schwartz
Olivier Remacle’s articles from ATOZ are most popular:
  • within Tax topic(s)
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries
ATOZ are most popular:
  • within Finance and Banking and Technology topic(s)

Qatar has taken a major step in implementing the OECD/G20 Pillar Two framework ("Pillar Two" or "GloBE") by issuing Council of Ministers Resolution No. 2 of 2026, published in the Official Gazette on 12 February 2026.

The Resolution officially adopts the Rules for the Application of the Global Minimum Tax, a top-up tax collected by Qatar in accordance with the income inclusion rules, and the Domestic Minimum Tax, also known as the Domestic Minimum Top‑Up Tax.

These rules apply to financial years starting on or after 1 January 2025.

In this Alert, our Middle East Managing Partner, Olivier Remacle, and our Tax Principal, Barbara Schwartz, describe the main provisions of the Resolution and their implications for MNE Groups operating in or maintaining constituent entities within the State of Qatar.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Olivier Remacle
Olivier Remacle
Photo of Barbara Schwartz
Barbara Schwartz
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More