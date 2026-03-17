Malta Nomad Residence Permit – Tax Treatment And 2026 Guidance Update

The Nomad Residence Permit was introduced to attract remote professionals and digital nomads to Malta, reinforcing the country's position as an innovation-friendly jurisdiction for location-independent work.

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The Nomad Residence Permit was introduced to attract remote professionals and digital nomads to Malta, reinforcing the country's position as an innovation-friendly jurisdiction for location-independent work.

In January 2026, updated guidance issued by the Malta Tax and Customs Authority clarified procedural and compliance aspects relating to the Nomad Residence Permits (Income Tax) Rules (the “Rules”). Importantly, the legal framework itself remains unchanged. The guidance primarily elaborates on operational matters affecting applicants, tax registration, reporting obligations, and interaction with existing income tax legislation.

While the scheme is residence-driven, its defining feature remains the preferential tax treatment applicable to authorised remote work income, which is examined in detail below.

Eligibility and Scope of Authorised Work

The Nomad Residence Permit is administered by the Residency Malta Agency and is available to third-country nationals (non-EU, non-EEA, non-Swiss nationals).

Applicants must demonstrate that they:

Work remotely using telecommunications technology approved by the Agency; and

Earn a minimum gross annual income of €42,000; and

Maintain suitable accommodation and health insurance in Malta.

Permit holders may only carry out “authorised work”, which includes:

Employment with a foreign-registered company under a valid contract.

Partnership or shareholding in a foreign-registered company conducting business activities; or

Freelance or consulting services provided to clients based outside Malta under valid contracts.

Individuals contracted by a foreign company to provide services to its Maltese subsidiary are not eligible under the scheme.

Core Tax Treatment of Authorised Work Income

1. 12-Month Exemption

Nomad permit holders benefit from a 12-month exemption from Maltese income tax on authorised work income.

The exemption applies for the first 12 months from:

The date of issue of the permit; or

1 January 2024, whichever is later.

The exemption will not apply if the individual declares that their residence in Malta is not of a casual nature, in which case taxation may commence earlier.

Despite the exemption, compliance obligations remain in place.

2. 10% Flat Tax Rate

Income derived from authorised work is subject to a flat Maltese income tax rate of 10%.

For computational purposes:

Authorised work income is treated as the first layer of chargeable income, taxed at 10%;

Any additional income is then added on top and taxed at Malta's ordinary progressive income tax rates.

This ensures that the preferential rate applies strictly and exclusively to qualifying remote income.

3. Double Taxation Relief

Where foreign tax of at least 10% has already been paid on authorised work income, double taxation relief may apply.

In certain circumstances, income may be treated as effectively settled through foreign taxation, provided that:

Adequate supporting documentation is submitted; and

The conditions under Maltese domestic relief provisions or applicable tax treaties are satisfied.

This mechanism prevents double taxation if income has already been subject to foreign tax.

4. Automatic Tax Registration

Nomad permit holders are automatically registered for Maltese income tax purposes upon issuance of the permit.

Even where an exemption applies (see below), tax registration remains mandatory.

5. Treatment of Other Income

The preferential regime is strictly limited to authorised work income.

All other income including investment income, rental income, non-qualifying business income, or Maltese source employment is subject to Malta's standard progressive income tax rates under the Income Tax Act.

Income of family members included under the permit is also governed by ordinary tax rules and does not benefit from the nomad regime.

6. Final Settlement System (FSS)

Provided employment remains foreign, authorised work income is not subject to Malta's Final Settlement System (FSS) rules.

Accordingly:

Foreign employers are not required to operate Maltese payroll withholding;

Nomad permit holders remain personally responsible for compliance and settlement of any tax due.

7. Effect on Foreign Employers and Clients

The presence of a nomad in Malta does not, in itself, cause a foreign employer or client to be deemed to derive income in Malta.

This clarification significantly mitigates permanent establishment and Maltese corporate tax exposure risks for foreign entities engaging nomad permit holders.

Tax Residency Considerations

The Nomad Residence Permit grants a right of residence but does not automatically confer Maltese tax residency.

Tax residency must be assessed separately based on:

Duration of physical presence;

Intention and permanence of stay;

Personal and economic ties to Malta.

This distinction is particularly relevant in determining worldwide tax exposure and treaty access.

Loss of Nomad Status and Tax Consequences

Nomad status may be lost if the individual:

Commences employment with a Maltese employer; or

Provides services to Maltese clients.

In such cases:

The preferential 10% regime ceases to apply;

If the individual no longer earns authorised work income, the standard Maltese personal income tax rules become applicable to income earned or generated by such individual in Malta;

Additional employment and social security considerations may arise.

Ongoing compliance and monitoring of work arrangements are therefore essential.

Compliance and Anti-Avoidance

The updated 2026 guidance reinforces the importance of:

Accurate reporting of authorised work income where required;

Timely notification of any changes in employment or income sources;

Maintenance of proper documentation;

Adherence to general anti-avoidance provisions under Maltese tax law.

Any arrangement designed to obtain an undue tax advantage may be challenged.

Conclusion

The January 2026 guidance issued by the Malta Tax and Customs Authority does not amend the underlying legal framework. Rather, it provides clarity on the procedural and operational aspects of applying the Nomad Residence Permits (Income Tax) Rules.

From a tax perspective, the regime offers:

A 12-month exemption on authorised work income;

A 10% flat tax rate thereafter;

No automatic payroll withholding under FSS;

No automatic corporate tax exposure for foreign employers;

Potential access to double taxation relief.

The Malta Nomad Residence Permit remains an attractive and well-regulated option for remote professionals. However, its tax benefits are narrowly defined and contingent upon strict compliance with authorised work conditions and general Maltese income tax obligations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.