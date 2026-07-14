Moving To Cyprus From Israel: Tax, Residency & Structuring Guide 2026

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Cyprus sits approximately one hour by air from Ben Gurion. For Israeli founders, investors, pensioners and families considering a move to Cyprus from Israel, the island combines that proximity with an English-speaking professional environment, a legal system strongly influenced by English common law, and a personal tax framework built around internationally mobile shareholders. An established Israeli business and residential community is present in Paphos, Limassol, Larnaca and Nicosia.

The fiscal logic is clear-cut. An Israeli resident is taxed on worldwide income at marginal rates that reach 50%, a substantial shareholder pays 30% on dividends before surtaxes, and 2025 brought both an additional levy on high capital-source income and a package of measures aimed at profits retained in closely held companies. Cyprus, by contrast, taxes corporate profits at 15% from 2026 and, through its Non-Dom regime, leaves the dividend and interest income of qualifying new residents outside the charge to Special Defence Contribution, while gains on shares and other securities are as a rule exempt.

Two features are particularly relevant when relocating from Israel to Cyprus, and understanding them early helps make the transition more straightforward. Israeli citizens are third-country nationals in Cyprus, so the right to reside must be obtained through one of the immigration routes open to non-EU applicants. Also, Cyprus and Israel have not, to date, concluded a double tax treaty, which means the plan rests on the domestic law of each country. Neither point is an obstacle. Both are simply factors that are best considered early, so the relocation can be structured in an orderly and tax-efficient manner.

This guide is written from the Cyprus perspective, so the Israeli rules are set out to show where they fall in the sequence of the move, and the Israeli position in any particular relocation is confirmed with Israeli tax advisers as part of one coordinated plan.

Set against the alternatives usually considered by Israeli relocators, whether Portugal, Greece, Malta, the UAE or further afield, Cyprus offers a distinctive package:

Corporate profits taxed at 15%, against a standard Israeli rate of 23%

Dividend and interest income of qualifying Non-Dom residents outside the scope of Special Defence Contribution ordinarily for up to 17 years, extendable on the terms described in the Non-Dom section below

Gains on shares, bonds and other qualifying securities generally outside the charge to Cyprus tax, subject to specified exceptions, principally shares in companies deriving 20% or more of their value from Cyprus immovable property and certain shares listed on non-regulated markets

No Cyprus inheritance or estate tax

An annual election to have foreign pension income above €5,000 taxed at a flat 5%

No Cyprus withholding tax on ordinary outbound dividend and interest payments to non-residents, subject only to targeted anti-avoidance rules concerning certain payments to related entities in EU-blacklisted or low-tax jurisdictions

Cyprus is progressing towards full Schengen participation, and upon full accession a Cyprus residence permit will allow its holder to travel throughout the other Schengen states for up to 90 days in any 180-day period, with time spent in Cyprus left out of that count

Short direct flights on the Larnaca to Tel Aviv route, of approximately one hour, so business and family ties in Israel remain genuinely workable

An established Israeli community, with Hebrew-speaking professional and community services available in the principal cities

EU membership, English as the working language of banking and the professions, a generally family-oriented environment and a mild Mediterranean climate

For shareholders, business owners and recipients of investment income, the gap between the two systems is where the case for the move is made.

Area Cyprus 2026 Israel 2026 Corporate income tax 15% 23% as the standard rate, with reduced rates for qualifying Preferred and Preferred Technology Enterprises Personal income tax Progressive to 35%, with the first €22,000 exempt Progressive to 47%, with a 3% surtax above ILS 721,560 taking the top marginal rate to 50% Dividends (individuals) Exempt from SDC for Non-Doms, GESY of 2.65% on a base capped at €180,000 (so no more than €4,770 per year) 25%, rising to 30% for a 10%+ shareholder, before applicable surtaxes, including the general 3% surtax and, from 2025, the additional 2% surtax on high capital-source income Interest (individuals) Exempt from SDC for Non-Doms, GESY of 2.65% (within the same €180,000 cap) Generally 25% (15% for certain instruments not linked to the CPI), before applicable surtaxes on high capital-source income Gains on securities Generally exempt, subject to specified exceptions, principally shares in companies deriving 20% or more of their value from Cyprus immovable property 25% on the real gain, 30% for a 10%-or-more shareholder, before applicable surtaxes Individual tax residency More than 183 days, or the revised 60-day rule Centre-of-life test, with rebuttable day-count presumptions at 183 days, or 30 days plus 425 days over three years Treaty position No double tax treaty between the two states is currently in force No double tax treaty between the two states is currently in force Standard VAT 19% 18% Inheritance and estate tax None None

The financial comparison opens the conversation. What settles it, for most families, is how ordinary life feels once the move is made.

The adjustment for an Israeli household is unusually gentle. The climate, the food culture and the rhythm of a Mediterranean coastal city are already familiar. The direct flight between Larnaca and Tel Aviv takes approximately one hour, which keeps grandparents, business partners and lifelong friendships within reach in a way that a move to Lisbon or Dubai does not. International schooling options exist in the principal cities, the environment is generally family-oriented, and the professional world, from opening a bank account to instructing a lawyer, functions in English.

Layer onto that the certainty of an EU legal order, the absence of Cyprus inheritance or estate tax, and an established Israeli community, and the island stops looking like a tax decision and starts looking like a home.

Order matters more in this relocation than in most. The immigration route chosen determines what the individual may lawfully do in Cyprus, which in turn feeds directly into the tax residency analysis, and the Israeli departure steps must be aligned with both. We plan the move in four phases:

Phase 1: the Israeli departure review. This covers the intended departure date, the severance of Israeli tax residency under the centre-of-life test, exposure under the Israeli exit tax, the position of any Israeli companies and continuing Israeli-source income, and the National Insurance (Bituach Leumi) status.

Phase 2: route selection and pre-departure preparation. The Cyprus residence permit route is chosen, housing is arranged, the Cyprus company is designed where one is needed, including Business Facilitation Unit registration where required, and the Israeli notifications are prepared.

Phase 3: arrival and registration. The individual enters visa-free, submits the permit application within the applicable window, obtains a Cyprus Tax Identification Number, and puts the tax residency and Non-Dom applications in motion under the 183-day or 60-day rule, alongside the substance arrangements for any Cyprus company.

Phase 4: ongoing compliance. Permit renewals, day-count records kept for both jurisdictions, and the annual filing cycle in Cyprus and, where relevant, in Israel.

Relocating from Israel to Cyprus requires some planning beyond the practical aspects of the move. Israeli tax residence is determined by substance rather than form, meaning that residency and related tax exposure may, in some cases, continue beyond physical departure if the transition is not properly structured. For that reason, it is advisable to review the position in advance together with the client's Israeli advisers.

Israeli residency turns on where an individual's centre of life is located. Section 1 of the Income Tax Ordinance directs attention to the whole picture: the permanent home, where the individual and the family actually live, the place of regular work or business, where the material economic interests sit, and involvement in local organisations and institutions. Days matter, but they are not the whole test.

The Ordinance backs the qualitative test with two rebuttable presumptions of residency: presence in Israel of 183 days or more in the tax year, or presence of at least 30 days in the year where the total across that year and the two preceding years reaches 425 days. The statutory definition of a foreign resident, in turn, looks across four years, so severing Israeli residency is in practice a multi-year exercise, and the evidence, travel records, housing, schooling, banking, should be built and maintained from the outset.

Where a departing individual meets one of the day-count presumptions in a given year but takes the position of non-residency, Israeli law requires a return setting out the facts on which that position rests.

Why the severance matters. Israel taxes its residents on worldwide income and its non-residents only on Israeli-source income. Because no treaty tie-breaker exists between Israel and Cyprus, residency is decided by each country's own law, and the practical safeguard is ensuring that the departure is genuine and properly documented, rather than relying on a treaty mechanism. Done properly, this is entirely achievable and forms an important part of the overall relocation analysis.

Section 100A of the Income Tax Ordinance treats the assets of a departing resident as sold at market value on the day before residency ends. Its principal features:

The deemed sale extends in principle to the individual's assets generally; unlike several European regimes, the provision contains no de minimis value threshold

The default position defers payment: tax becomes due when an asset is actually sold, computed on the part of the gain attributable to the Israeli period of ownership on a straight time-apportionment, although the taxpayer may instead elect to settle the tax at departure

Assets over which Israel retains taxing rights in any event, Israeli real estate above all, follow their own regimes

Proposals to strengthen the regime, principally on reporting and collection, remained proposals as at the date of this guide, which argues for resolving the exit tax position at departure rather than leaving it open

For a founder or shareholder carrying significant unrealised gains, the exit tax can be the most significant exposure in the departure analysis, and a specific assessment before departure is advisable, particularly where significant unrealised gains exist. Where the eventual disposal happens as a Cyprus resident, the Israeli charge attaches to the Israeli-period slice of the gain under the apportionment rules, while the treatment of the post-departure portion depends on the asset and on whether the Cyprus securities exemption covers the disposal, which the pre-departure review maps. Approached that way, the exit tax is a cost to be measured and timed, not a reason to abandon the move.

Israel has no single exit form, but the departure year carries a defined set of obligations and prudent steps:

The departure-year tax return, prepared to reflect the residency position taken, together with the residency statement described above where a day-count presumption is engaged

Notification to the National Insurance Institute and completion of its residency questionnaire; Bituach Leumi residency is tested separately from tax residency, and leaving it unaddressed produces either continuing contribution demands or an unintended gap in health cover before Cyprus arrangements begin

Closure or amendment of VAT and business registrations where Israeli self-employment or business activity is ending

Updates to Israeli banks, brokers and insurers, which also governs the withholding they will apply to future payments to a non-resident

A review of pension and provident vehicles (kupot gemel, keren hishtalmut) and of how withdrawals will be treated once the individual is no longer resident

Where Israeli-source income will continue, rent, dividends, occasional Israeli working days, a plan for the Israeli tax and withholding that will apply to it, which in the absence of a treaty is set by Israeli domestic law alone

Israeli law treats a company as resident if it is incorporated in Israel or if its business is managed and controlled from Israel. The second limb is the one that follows a relocator: a Cyprus company whose real decisions continue to be taken from Israel can be asserted to be an Israeli resident notwithstanding its place of incorporation, and no treaty exists to arbitrate the competing claims. The answer is the same as everywhere else in this guide, genuine substance in Cyprus, addressed in the substance section below.

Corporate residence is not the only potential Israeli connection. Israeli exposure can also arise through a permanent establishment in Israel, through Israeli source rules on particular income streams and, for closely held companies, through the anti-deferral and accumulated-profits measures in force since 2025, which operate partly at shareholder level and partly at the level of the company itself, so any Israeli company retained after the move should be reviewed on its own terms. The timing of any distributions or restructuring steps should be determined as part of the pre-departure review. Depending on the nature of the transaction, the exit tax position, applicable withholding and the relevant company-level rules, implementation may be appropriate either before or after the shareholder ceases to be Israeli resident.

Israeli passport holders enter Cyprus without a visa and may remain for up to 90 days in any 180-day period. Residence beyond the visa-free period requires an appropriate permit under one of the routes open to third-country nationals. Tax residence is a separate question, determined under the Income Tax Law as described later in this guide, though the immigration status chosen must lawfully permit any business, employment or office relied upon for the 60-day rule.

The choice of route is therefore a substantive planning decision rather than an administrative one: the routes differ in the activity they permit, in the position of family members and in their renewal mechanics, and the 60-day tax residency rule presupposes a Cyprus business, employment or office that the individual is lawfully entitled to carry on. Four routes cover the overwhelming majority of Israeli relocations. In each case the rights of accompanying family members, including dependency criteria, permit duration and any access to work, are defined separately by the applicable category and should be confirmed against the current Migration Department checklist for that route.

The permit application must be lodged before the 90-day visa-free stay runs out, and the route selected must match the activity you intend to rely on for tax residency purposes. Residing on a visitor permit while claiming Cyprus employment for 60-day rule purposes is one of the most common structural mismatches we see.

Often called the Pink Slip, the visitor permit suits financially independent individuals and families who will not take up local employment. In current administrative practice the applicant demonstrates:

Annual income from sources outside Cyprus of at least €24,000, uplifted by 20% for a spouse and 15% per dependent child, together with an initial remittance to a Cyprus bank account

A Cyprus home, owned or held under a lease of at least one year

Health insurance, the prescribed medical examinations, a bank guarantee where required for the applicant's nationality, and a clean criminal record

The permit is issued for a year at a time and renewed on evidence that the conditions continue. It carries no right to work in Cyprus, although holding shares in a Cyprus company and receiving dividends from it are compatible with the status, and under the Migration Department's published policy a continuous absence from Cyprus exceeding three months can lead to its cancellation, so travel patterns should be planned with that rule in view. Because the route excludes employment, an applicant intending to rely on the 60-day rule needs the Cyprus business or office connection structured with care, a point we address at route-selection stage rather than retrofitting later.

The Digital Nomad Visa Scheme admits third-country nationals whose work is performed remotely for employers or clients established outside Cyprus. The conditions, per the Migration Department's published scheme:

Remote work by means of telecommunications technology, either as an employee of a company registered abroad or as a self-employed person serving clients abroad

Stable net monthly income of at least €3,500 after taxes and contributions, uplifted by 20% for a spouse or partner and 15% per minor child

An initial permit of one year, renewable for two further years; accompanying family members receive residence for the same period without the right to any economic activity in Cyprus

No work of any kind for employers or clients established in Cyprus

The scheme operates within a ceiling of 1,000 permits in total, as mentioned in the Migration Department's official guidance, so available capacity should be verified before the application is prepared.

For an entrepreneur who intends to build a genuine Cyprus operation, the strongest route is usually to be employed, typically as a director, by their own Cyprus company registered as a company of foreign interests. One structure then carries the immigration status, the operational substance and the employment or office condition of the 60-day rule. Under the Strategy for Attracting Businesses, administered by the Business Facilitation Unit within what is now the Business Support Centre, two sets of company-level requirements apply and should be kept distinct.

The first is eligibility. The company qualifies where third-country nationals ultimately hold the majority of its shares. Where third-country ownership is 50% or less, the company may still qualify where the foreign minority shareholder's nominal shareholding has a value of at least €200,000, a criterion additional to the separate initial investment described below, or where it falls within one of the other recognised categories, such as public listed, shipping, high-technology, pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

The second is the initial investment, a requirement added to the Strategy by a subsequent Council of Ministers decision. Separately from the ownership test, the shareholder or shareholders must evidence an investment of at least €200,000 in Cyprus, either by a SWIFT-confirmed transfer from abroad into a company account held with a credit institution licensed by the Central Bank of Cyprus, an electronic money or payment institution account not sufficing for this particular purpose, or by documented investment in the Cyprus operation, such as premises and equipment. The qualifying investment must have been made within the six months preceding the application and must remain in place when the application is submitted. The company must also maintain genuine business premises in Cyprus, separate from any residential property, with properly documented sublease or shared-space arrangements capable of acceptance, and undertakes that Cypriot or EU nationals will make up at least 30% of staff within five years of registration.

The third-country national employee, in turn, requires a gross monthly salary of at least €2,500, relevant academic qualifications or two years of pertinent experience, and an employment contract of at least two years. The official examination period for a duly completed application is set at one month, family members join under family reunification, and qualifying spouses or partners may take up paid employment in Cyprus, though not self-employment, subject to the applicable permit conditions. For most relocating founders this route is not merely an immigration mechanism, it is the skeleton of the substance case discussed later in this guide.

Families wanting long-term security from day one frequently apply directly for the fast-track permanent residence permit under Regulation 6(2) of the Aliens and Immigration Regulations, on the basis of:

A qualifying investment of at least €300,000, plus VAT where applicable: most commonly the acquisition of a new residential property costing at least €300,000 plus VAT, with the alternative categories, other real estate, share capital of a Cyprus company and units in qualifying Cyprus investment funds, each set at the €300,000 level

Secured annual income of at least €50,000, increased by €15,000 for a spouse and €10,000 for each dependent child; where the investment is in a new residential property the income must generally derive from abroad, while under the other investment categories income arising in Cyprus may also be taken into account where it is taxable here

Health insurance and clean criminal records for the family

The status is permanent, subject to continuing conditions. The permit ceases to be valid where the holder remains absent from Cyprus for a period of two years, the qualifying investment must be maintained, with evidence provided annually, health insurance must likewise be evidenced annually where the family is not covered by GESY, and clean criminal record certificates for the applicant and adult family members are currently required every three years. The permit does not confer a general right to take up employment in Cyprus, although the holder may act as director in the company in which the qualifying investment was made and may hold shares and receive dividends, with limited further exceptions under the current policy, so its pairing with the 60-day rule calls for the same structuring attention as the visitor permit.

Lawful residence can, over time, support long-term resident status, generally after five years of legal and continuous residence, although eligibility depends on the residence category held, since periods of residence that are temporary by their nature are excluded or restricted under the applicable EU and Cyprus rules, and the continuity conditions must be satisfied throughout. Long-term residence may in due course be relevant to an application for naturalisation under whatever legislation is then in force.

One development on the horizon deserves particular attention. Cyprus is already an EU Member State and is progressing towards full Schengen participation, although a Cyprus residence permit does not yet carry Schengen-wide residence-permit travel rights. On full accession, a residence permit issued by Cyprus is expected to allow its holder to travel within the other Schengen states for up to 90 days in any 180-day period, with time spent in Cyprus excluded from that calculation. For Israeli relocators, who already benefit from visa-free short stays in the Schengen area, this would add a further practical advantage: Cyprus residence would preserve the full short-stay travel allowance for the rest of Europe while allowing the individual and family to be based in Cyprus.

A Cyprus address comes first. Every permit route requires proof of accommodation, and a permanent home in Cyprus, owned or rented, is itself one of the conditions of the 60-day rule, so securing the home is both an immigration and a tax step.

With the residence basis in place, the individual registers with the Tax Department and obtains a Tax Identification Number, the key that opens tax filings, the Non-Dom confirmation, payroll and director arrangements. From the 2026 tax year, a Cyprus tax resident who has reached the age of 25 but not the age of 71 by 31 December of the relevant year must file an annual personal income tax return irrespective of income level, while persons outside that age range file where they have gross income falling within Article 5 of the Income Tax Law, so registration is the start of a routine annual cycle rather than a one-off formality.

Two alternative gateways exist.

Presence above 183 days. An individual present in Cyprus for more than 183 days in the calendar year is resident, with nothing further to prove.

The 60-day rule, as revised. The 2026 reform deleted the former condition that the individual not be tax resident anywhere else. What remains is a five-part test, all limbs of which must be satisfied in the tax year:

Presence in Cyprus of at least 60 days Presence in no other single country for more than 183 days The carrying on of a business in Cyprus, employment in Cyprus, or the holding of an office, such as a directorship, in a Cyprus tax resident company A permanent home in Cyprus, owned or rented The continuation of that Cyprus business, employment or office through to the end of the year

The rule is particularly well suited to internationally mobile entrepreneurs and investors who anchor themselves in Cyprus without spending the whole year there, a profile common among Israeli relocators.

Two Israeli-specific observations belong alongside the 60-day rule. First, the business, employment or office limb must correspond to an immigration status that lawfully permits the activity, which is one more reason the company-of-foreign-interests route pairs so naturally with the rule. Secondly, the removal of the sole-residency condition means Cyprus residency can now arise even in a year in which Israel still regards the individual as resident under its own law. With no treaty tie-breaker available, the sensible use of the 60-day rule for an Israeli is as confirmation of a departure that is already genuine on the facts, not as a substitute for one.

Cyprus counts days on settled conventions: the arrival day is a Cyprus day, the departure day is not, same-day arrival and departure counts in, same-day departure and return counts out.

The frequency of short trips between Larnaca and Tel Aviv makes disciplined records more valuable here than in almost any other relocation corridor, because the same file of boarding passes, border movement records, calendars and accommodation evidence serves the Cyprus day count and the Israeli presumptions simultaneously. We recommend a single running travel log maintained from the date of the move.

The Non-Dom regime is, for most Israeli shareholders and investors, the centrepiece of the Cyprus case. A Cyprus tax resident who is not domiciled in Cyprus is outside the charge to Special Defence Contribution, which is the tax that would otherwise fall on passive income. In practice, for a qualifying individual:

Dividend income bears neither Cyprus income tax nor SDC, only the GESY contribution

Passive interest income is likewise outside SDC, with GESY alone applying

From 1 January 2026 rental income is relieved from SDC for all residents, though it remains subject to income tax and to GESY

GESY applies to such income at 2.65%, within the individual's aggregate annual contribution base of €180,000, so at most €4,770 is attributable to such income where the full base is available

For a first-time Cyprus tax resident with no relevant prior Cyprus tax-residence years, the exemption will ordinarily be available for up to 17 tax years. The statutory test is whether the individual has been Cyprus tax resident for at least 17 of the preceding 20 tax years, subject also to the ordinary domicile rules.

An individual whose domicile of origin is outside Cyprus and who acquires, or is about to acquire, deemed Cyprus domicile may elect to extend Non-Dom treatment for a five-year period, and may do so for a maximum of two consecutive five-year periods, taking the total window to as much as 27 years. The cost is a single payment of €250,000 for each five-year period, the annual equivalent of €50,000, due by the end of the month following the month in which the application is approved by the Commissioner of Taxation. The election is irrevocable and the payment non-refundable. The election must in general be made by 30 June of the first year of the relevant five-year period.

Whether the election pays for itself turns on the composition and timing of the dividend and interest income that would otherwise bear SDC, dividends and ordinary interest bearing different rates, measured across the whole of each five-year period. The analysis belongs in the structuring conversation well before year seventeen, and for a family thinking in decades the existence of the extension, its deadlines and its irrevocability should be factored into the plan from the beginning.

One planning note specific to this corridor: the exemption operates on the Cyprus side of the ledger. A dividend paid by an Israeli company to a Cyprus resident still bears Israeli withholding under Israeli domestic law, generally 25%, or 30% for a substantial shareholder, and as no Cyprus income tax or SDC is imposed on the dividend, there is no corresponding Cyprus tax liability against which the Israeli withholding tax could be credited. The separate GESY contribution does not alter that position. Where meaningful Israeli dividend flows are expected to continue, the shape and timing of those flows should be settled as part of the pre-departure work, which is precisely where the coordination of Israeli and Cyprus advice earns its keep.

The 2026 reform lifted the exempt band from €19,500 to €22,000 and reset the brackets:

Chargeable income Rate Up to €22,000 0% €22,001 – €32,000 20% €32,001 – €42,000 25% €42,001 – €72,000 30% Above €72,000 35%

The combination that works for most relocating owners is a moderate Cyprus salary within the lower bands alongside Non-Dom dividend income. Where the salary is larger, the exemption under Article 8(23A) of the Income Tax Law is frequently in point: 50% of remuneration from first employment exercised in Cyprus is exempt where the annual remuneration exceeds €55,000, for a period of 17 years from commencement, provided the individual was not a Cyprus tax resident for at least 15 consecutive tax years immediately before that employment began. The relief fits founders employed by their own company of foreign interests particularly well.

Most relocating Israeli entrepreneurs operate through a Cyprus private company limited by shares, whether for consulting and services, software and e-commerce, the holding of participations and investments, intellectual property, or simply as the employing entity that anchors the founder's own permit. From 2026 its profits are taxed at 15%.

On residence, an incorporation-based limb has been applied, initially treating a Cyprus-incorporated company as resident where it was not tax resident elsewhere. The 2026 reform recast the rule, so that incorporation in Cyprus now establishes residence unless an applicable double tax treaty allocates residence elsewhere. Management and control remains the concept that matters in practice, and in this corridor it matters chiefly in its Israeli mirror image, addressed below.

Incorporation runs through the Registrar of Companies on the standard suite of documents, the Memorandum and Articles of Association together with forms HE1 (statutory declaration), HE2 (registered office) and HE3 (directors and secretary). Around it sit the practical layers: name approval, the shareholder and director structure, UBO registration, tax and, where required, VAT registration, banking or an EMI account, accounting arrangements, and payroll where staff are engaged. Where the company will employ its founder or other third-country nationals, Business Facilitation Unit registration is built in from the start, with the eligibility and investment evidence described earlier and the physical premises assembled as part of the incorporation project rather than bolted on afterwards.

Where Cyprus is intended to be the company's genuine operating and management jurisdiction, as it is in the structures this guide describes, the company should be run from Cyprus in fact and not merely incorporated here. The elements are familiar but bear listing because together they constitute the answer to any later challenge: a Cyprus-resident director or board majority, board meetings convened and strategic decisions taken on the island, real premises, proper books, a functioning Cyprus bank or EMI relationship, local service providers, remuneration for the work actually done here, and contracts negotiated, signed and performed from Cyprus. The file should demonstrate affirmatively that the effective seat of management has left Israel.

Israeli law treats a company managed and controlled from Israel as an Israeli resident wherever it is incorporated, and the Israel Tax Authority has in recent years given public attention to Israelis operating through Cyprus entities. That development does not present a concern for a properly run structure. A company with a real office, a real board and real decision-making in Cyprus, held by a shareholder who has genuinely relocated, is exactly what the rules on both sides contemplate. The attention falls on arrangements where the move happened on paper only, and the appropriate response is to build and document the structure properly from the outset.

VAT registration is generally compulsory where taxable supplies exceeded €15,600 in the preceding twelve months, or where there are reasonable grounds to expect them to exceed that figure within the next thirty days, and separate registration obligations can arise for specified intra-EU acquisitions, services and reverse-charge transactions. The standard rate is 19%. Cross-border service businesses will also meet the EU place-of-supply framework, VIES reporting and the reverse charge.

Services supplied to business customers in Israel fall, as a rule, outside the scope of Cyprus VAT under the general place-of-supply rule for business-to-business services, though each revenue stream should be mapped once rather than assumed.

Cyprus maintains one of the wider treaty networks in the region, and Israel has treaties with some sixty states, yet the two countries have not to date concluded a treaty with each other, and no such treaty has been signed or ratified. Because the point is occasionally misstated in informal online material, it is worth recording plainly: no Cyprus-Israel double tax treaty is in force, and planning proceeds on the domestic law of each state.

Stated calmly, the practical consequences are four, and each has a workable answer:

Residency is settled by the facts, not by a tie-breaker. If both countries were to claim the individual under their own rules, no treaty article would arbitrate. The practical safeguard is ensuring that the departure is genuine and properly documented, which is in any event the standard to which a relocation should be built. For an Israeli whose move is real, the practical effect is a heavier premium on evidence: a genuine and well-documented relocation materially strengthens the non-residency position, with the departure year and any continuing Israeli connections examined on their facts. Israeli-source income keeps its Israeli tax cost. Dividends from Israeli companies bear withholding at the full domestic rates, without a treaty ceiling, and where the income is exempt in Cyprus there is no Cyprus tax to absorb a credit. The answer is to identify the income flows that will continue and determine their timing during the pre-departure review. Depending on the applicable Israeli withholding, exit tax and corporate consequences, any distribution or restructuring may be implemented before or after the residence break. Addressed at the planning stage, the resulting tax cost can be identified and factored into the structure rather than arising unexpectedly. Relief runs through domestic rules. Israel allows a unilateral foreign tax credit under its own law, and Cyprus grants unilateral credit relief for foreign tax borne on income that is taxable here. These mechanisms can mitigate overlapping taxation in a range of situations, though their reach depends on each country's sourcing, characterisation, timing and credit-limitation rules, and where income is simply exempt in Cyprus there is no Cyprus tax against which foreign tax could be credited, which is one more reason the income flows are mapped at the planning stage. Transparency is unaffected either way. Both states participate in the Common Reporting Standard and are parties to the Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters, so financial account information moves between them independently of any bilateral treaty. For a compliant relocator this is neutral, and in truth it is helpful: a move built to be reported accurately in both countries has nothing riding on opacity.

Cyprus itself adds little friction to the picture, since it withholds nothing on ordinary outbound dividends and interest, the targeted anti-avoidance rules concerning certain payments to related entities in EU-blacklisted or low-tax jurisdictions aside. If a treaty is eventually concluded, it could reduce specified withholding taxes and introduce residence tie-breaker and dispute-resolution mechanisms, though that depends entirely on its final terms. Until then, the plan is built on the law as it stands, which accommodates this relocation comfortably.

Timing Action Six to three months before the move Israeli departure and exit tax review, including the Section 100A assessment, choice of the Cyprus permit route, decision on the Cyprus company Four to two months before the move Cyprus housing secured, Business Facilitation Unit file prepared where the employment route is chosen, including the eligibility and investment evidence and premises, Israeli notifications and contract reviews scheduled Final two months Company incorporation, banking and permit application papers finalised On arrival in Cyprus Accommodation settled, permit application lodged within the applicable window, in any event before the 90-day visa-free stay runs out Through the first Cyprus tax year Day log maintained for both the Cyprus rules and the Israeli presumptions, tax registration and Non-Dom confirmation once the residency basis is established Departure year and the years after Israeli departure-year return and any residency statement filed, the multi-year evidence of the centre of life outside Israel kept current Ongoing Permit renewals and periodic compliance evidence, filings, payroll, VAT and the substance file maintained as a matter of routine

The most common mistakes are familiar and avoidable:

Departing without a Section 100A exit tax assessment, in reliance on the deferred-payment default Treating a Cyprus permit as if it ended Israeli residency, while the family home, the children's schooling or the real seat of the business stays in Israel Relying on the revised 60-day rule in a year when the Israeli position is still arguable, creating a dual residency with no treaty tie-breaker Skipping the Israeli departure-year filings, or the residency statement where a day presumption is met Overlooking the National Insurance (Bituach Leumi) residency position Mismatching immigration route and activity, for example residing on a visitor permit while claiming Cyprus employment for 60-day purposes Running the Cyprus company from Israel in substance, exposing it to an Israeli management-and-control claim with no treaty protection Making distributions or implementing restructuring without first determining, during the pre-departure review, whether the particular step should occur before or after the residence break, having regard to Israeli withholding, exit tax and the applicable company-level consequences Not tracking days properly in both jurisdictions Overlooking Cyprus VAT registration obligations Missing the Article 3D election deadline for those approaching deemed domicile Assuming that becoming a Cyprus resident, by itself, switches off Israeli tax on income that remains Israeli-source

Frequently Asked Questions

How easily can an Israeli citizen move to Cyprus?

Entry is visa-free for up to 90 days in any 180-day period. Settling requires a residence permit under one of the third-country national routes: the visitor permit, the Digital Nomad Visa, employment by a company of foreign interests, or permanent residence by investment under Regulation 6(2). All four are established routes with published criteria, and processing and documentary requirements depend on the category and current administrative practice.

Which Cyprus residence route suits an Israeli entrepreneur best?

Usually employment, typically as director, by the entrepreneur's own Cyprus company registered as a company of foreign interests. It confers the right to work, brings the family through reunification, with the spouse able to take up paid employment subject to the applicable conditions, and satisfies the employment-or-office limb of the 60-day rule through the same structure that carries the business. Financially independent applicants tend towards the visitor permit or Regulation 6(2), and remote employees of foreign companies towards the Digital Nomad Visa.

Will a Cyprus residence permit allow me to travel in the Schengen area?

Not yet, but that is expected to change. Cyprus is progressing towards full Schengen participation. Upon full accession, a residence permit issued by Cyprus is expected to allow its holder to move within the other Schengen states for up to 90 days in any 180-day period, with time spent in Cyprus excluded from that calculation. Israeli passport holders already enjoy visa-free short stays in the Schengen area, so the practical gain would be that residence in Cyprus preserves the full travel allowance for the rest of Europe.

What does Cyprus permanent residence under Regulation 6(2) involve?

A qualifying investment of at least €300,000, plus VAT where applicable, most commonly a new residential property, together with secured annual income of €50,000 plus €15,000 for a spouse and €10,000 per dependent child, insurance and clean records. The status is permanent, though the permit ceases to be valid where the holder remains absent from Cyprus for two years, and the investment must be maintained together with the periodic compliance evidence the Migration Department requires.

How do I become a Cyprus tax resident?

Either by presence above 183 days in the calendar year, or under the 60-day rule, which since 2026 requires at least 60 Cyprus days, no more than 183 days in any other single country, a Cyprus business, employment or office subsisting through the year, and a permanent Cyprus home. The former condition of not being tax resident elsewhere no longer applies.

Can Israel and Cyprus both treat me as resident in the same year?

They can, because each applies its own law and no treaty tie-breaker exists between them. The point is manageable rather than alarming: a genuine and well-documented transfer of the family, the home and the working life materially strengthens the non-residency position, although the departure year and any continuing Israeli connections still fall to be examined on their facts.

Is there a double tax treaty between Cyprus and Israel?

Not at present. No treaty between the two states has been signed or ratified, and informal sources suggesting otherwise are mistaken. Both countries nonetheless exchange financial account information under the Common Reporting Standard, and both grant unilateral relief mechanisms under domestic law. A future treaty could improve the position further, but the relocation works well on the law as it stands.

What is the Israeli exit tax and should it stop me?

Section 100A of the Income Tax Ordinance deems a departing resident's assets sold at market value the day before residency ends, with payment deferred by default until actual sale and the charge computed on the Israeli-period share of the gain under a straight time apportionment. It is a cost to be measured before departure, and in most cases a timing and structuring question rather than an impediment.

What exactly does Cyprus Non-Dom status give me?

For a Cyprus tax resident not domiciled in Cyprus, dividends and passive interest fall outside Special Defence Contribution, bearing only the GESY contribution of 2.65% on a base capped at €180,000, at most €4,770 a year. From 2026 rental income is likewise outside SDC for all residents, though it remains subject to income tax and GESY. The status ordinarily runs for 17 years.

Can Non-Dom status be extended beyond 17 years?

Yes, under the alternative method of SDC taxation introduced by the 2026 reform (Article 3D of the SDC Law). An eligible individual whose domicile of origin is outside Cyprus may elect a five-year extension, twice at most, at a single, irrevocable and non-refundable payment of €250,000 per period, giving a maximum total window of 27 years. The election must generally be made by 30 June of the first year of the relevant period.

Are dividends completely tax-free for me in Cyprus?

Dividends received by a Non-Dom bear no Cyprus income tax and no SDC, only the capped GESY contribution. Dividends paid by Israeli companies are a distinct question: Israeli withholding of 25%, or 30% for a substantial shareholder, applies at source under Israeli law, is not capped by any treaty, and cannot be credited in Cyprus against tax that is not charged. Continuing Israeli dividend flows should therefore be planned before the move.

What will my Cyprus company pay?

15% corporate income tax from 1 January 2026, with no Cyprus withholding on ordinary dividends it pays to non-residents, and dividends to its Non-Dom resident shareholder attracting only the capped GESY contribution. VAT registration is generally required where taxable supplies exceeded €15,600 in the preceding twelve months or are expected to exceed that figure within the next thirty days, at a standard rate of 19%.

Can the Israel Tax Authority still tax my Cyprus company or its income?

The principal risk is a claim that the company is managed and controlled from Israel, which is a question of fact and is answered by genuine Cyprus substance. Exposure can also arise through a permanent establishment in Israel, Israeli source rules and the closely held company measures in force since 2025. Genuine Cyprus management, the shareholder's genuine relocation and the absence of an Israeli establishment materially reduce these risks.

Do I lose my Israeli pension arrangements if I move to Cyprus?

Relocation does not, by itself, terminate existing Israeli pension and provident arrangements, though contribution rights, withholding and the treatment of withdrawals as a non-resident can change and should be reviewed as part of the departure work. Once Cyprus resident, foreign pension income can be taxed at the annual election of a flat 5% on the portion above €5,000, which is frequently the efficient choice.

Is the move workable for a family with children?

Yes. International schooling options exist in the principal cities, the environment is generally family-oriented, an Israeli community is established on the island, and the flight home is short enough for grandparents to visit for a weekend. Family members can accompany the principal applicant under each route, though dependency criteria, duration and any work rights vary by route.

What should I do first when planning a move from Israel to Cyprus?

Commission the pre-relocation review before anything else, covering Israeli residency severance and exit tax, the Cyprus immigration route, tax residency and Non-Dom eligibility, housing, company structure and timing, as one coordinated exercise. Because there is no treaty between Cyprus and Israel, the order of the steps is particularly important.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.