Wolters Kluwer Guide: Chetcuti Cauchi On Malta's Residence, Tax And Citizenship Framework For HNW Families

About the Author: Professional Contribution and Expertise

Dr Jean-Philippe Chetcuti, Senior Partner at Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates, is a private client, tax and citizenship lawyer known for his doctrine of contributive belonging in international and European citizenship law. He is the author of the Dual Citizenship Report, Global, European, and Russia & CIS editions, and a regular contributor to Investment Migration Insider and STEP on citizenship and investment migration matters. He is recognised in Who's Who Legal for Malta, as a notable practitioner by ITR World Tax, and as a Chambers and Partners-ranked Private Wealth lawyer in Malta, and has served as Chairman of the Malta Branch of the Society of Trust & Estate Practitioners (STEP).

Magdalena Velkovska, Director, Private Client Tax at Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates, heads the firm's personal tax advisory and compliance practice, advising HNW and UHNW individuals and families on investment migration, personal tax and tax residence matters, often within an international and compliance-sensitive context. She holds the Malta Institute of Taxation's Professional Award in Tax and has represented the firm at international conferences and summits on tax, compliance and investment migration.