Malta Revamps Permanent Residency Programme (MPRP)

The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) has been modernised to sharpen its appeal in today's competitive residency-by-investment landscape. Legal Notice 146 of 2025 introduces meaningful adjustments that enhance flexibility, reduce financial burden for families, and streamline the relocation timeline.

So, what's new?

1. Temporary Residence Permit at Application Start

Applicants (and their dependants) of the MPRP can now obtain a renewable one‑year temporary residence permit while their full MPRP application is processed, enabling earlier relocation and integration into Malta.

2. Revised Financial Framework

Main applicant administration fee increased to €60,000 (with €15,000 due within one month of application, and the remaining €45,000 within two months of approval-in‑principle).

Contribution is now a flat €37,000, whether the applicant rents or purchases property. Previous distinctions between purchase vs rental contributions have been eliminated.

3. Supportive Measures for Families

Dependants such as spouses, minor children and differently‑abled adult children are now exempt from administration and contribution fees.

The former fee for dependants of €7,500 still applies, but only to those who do not fall under the exempt categories.

4. Greater Real Estate Flexibility

New guidelines allow property purchasers to lease their property to third parties when not in use, and tenants may sublet property after an initial five-year period subject to landlord consent, enhancing potential return on investment.

5. Agent Licensing Shift

The Residency Malta Agency (RMA) has taken over agent licensing responsibilities of the MPRP from the Community Malta Agency, centralising oversight and ensuring consistent regulatory compliance.

