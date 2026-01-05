ARTICLE
5 January 2026

Franceinfo TV – New National And Local "Anti AirBnb" Rules With Sophie Erignac-Godefroy (Video)

France Real Estate and Construction
Sophie Erignac-Godefroy
franceinfo TV - Sophie Erignac-Godefroy spoke on France info's "11h/13h" program about new national and local "anti-AirBnb" rules

On this program, Sophie Erignac-Godefroy discussed new national and local provisions concerning short-term rentals, particularly those offered via platforms such as Airbnb, in the presence of the deputy housing minister of the city of Paris and the mayor of Oléron.

Indeed, in response to the housing crisis in major French cities and coastal tourist towns, the legislator has tightened the rules governing short-term rentals (law no. 2024-1039 of November 19, 2024, known as the Le Meur law). In addition, some local authorities have taken steps to encourage a return to long-term rentals, by granting conversion bonuses. These measures are designed to limit the impact of such rentals on the local real estate market, particularly in tense areas where demand for permanent housing is high.

Sophie Erignac-Godefroy
