Franceinfo TV – New National And Local "Anti AirBnb" Rules With Sophie Erignac-Godefroy (Video)

franceinfo TV - Sophie Erignac-Godefroy spoke on France info's "11h/13h" program about new national and local "anti-AirBnb" rules
On this program, Sophie Erignac-Godefroy discussed new national
and local provisions concerning short-term rentals, particularly
those offered via platforms such as Airbnb, in the presence of the
deputy housing minister of the city of Paris and the mayor of
Oléron.
Indeed, in response to the housing crisis in major French cities and coastal tourist towns, the legislator has tightened the rules governing short-term rentals (law no. 2024-1039 of November 19, 2024, known as the Le Meur law). In addition, some local authorities have taken steps to encourage a return to long-term rentals, by granting conversion bonuses. These measures are designed to limit the impact of such rentals on the local real estate market, particularly in tense areas where demand for permanent housing is high.
