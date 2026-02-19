New Residential Rental Rules At A Glance

The new Residential Tenancies Bill marks the most significant reform to the Irish private rental sector in years.

McCann FitzGerald LLP offers expert, forward-thinking legal counsel to clients in Ireland and around the world. Our deep knowledge spans a range of industry sectors, so we can see around corners and tailor solutions to fit your specific needs.

Article Insights

McCann Fitzgerald are most popular: within Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Compliance and Criminal Law topic(s)

in Ireland

The new Residential Tenancies Bill marks the most significant reform to the Irish private rental sector in years.

Key Features

Introduction of six‑year ‘tenancies of minimum duration' for new Part 4 residential tenancies.

for new Part 4 residential tenancies. Defined opportunities to re-set to market rent including at the end of each six‑year tenancy and between tenancies (where the previous tenant left voluntarily, breached obligations, or the dwelling no longer suited their needs). Student‑specific accommodation will have rolling three‑year reset opportunities from 2029.

including at the end of each six‑year tenancy and between tenancies (where the previous tenant left voluntarily, breached obligations, or the dwelling no longer suited their needs). Student‑specific accommodation will have rolling three‑year reset opportunities from 2029. The rent pressure zone model is recast as a national system tied to CPI (not HICP) with a 2% pro‑rata cap, and rent can never exceed market rent. A further key change, deliberately designed as an investment incentive, is a carve‑out from the 2% cap for newly built units .

. Tighter and more prescriptive eviction rules, where ‘larger landlords', (those with four or more tenancies) lose the ability to end a tenancy on a no-fault basis (e.g. for sale, own/family occupation, substantial refurbishment or change of use).

Other Notable Provisions

Electronic service of notices is now expressly permitted .

. The Bill also introduces a new rent register that will publish rent levels, subject to privacy safeguards.

that will publish rent levels, subject to privacy safeguards. Tenants to be required to allow access for viewings when a property is being sold.

What's Next

With the Bill now published, landlords and tenants can prepare for the implementation of the proposed reforms. While the intent is clearly for the Bill to apply to tenancies created on or after 1 March 2026, the Bill must finish the remaining Oireachtas stages and be signed by the President, before commencement orders can bring it into force.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.