Residential Tenancies (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2026: Update For PRS And PBSA Stakeholders

The Government has now published the Residential Tenancies (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2026 (the Bill), signalling the next step in a programme of rental market reforms.

This short briefing outlines where the Bill sits in the legislative process, the expected timeline for enactment and commencement, and its importance to the private rented sector (PRS) and purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) markets.

Context

In June 2025, the Government announced a package of changes intended to modernise the operation of the Residential Tenancies Acts and to strengthen the framework for tenants and landlords in a way that supports supply.

For more on this, please read our previous briefing and podcast on the topic below:

Our briefing: Government announces measures on PRS rent reform

Our podcast: Government announcement of changes to PRS rent controls

Timing

The Bill will now proceed through both Houses of the Oireachtas (the Dail and the Seanad). This involves general debate, detailed scrutiny at Committee Stage and move to Report and Final Stages for further consideration and voting. Ratification will require passage by both Houses, resolution of any amendments between them, presentation to the President and her signature.

According to the Government's existing schedule, we expect the Bill to be enacted as of 1 March 2026. As with comparable legislation, commencement may be uniform or staged. Current rent control regulations end on 28 February 2026 so it is widely expected that those provisions will take effect from 1 March 2026. However, with anticipated administrative lead-in time required, particularly for the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) which will have enhanced powers and obligations under the new legislation, it is possible some proposed changes may not be immediately operational. We will confirm the final approach once the enacted text and any commencement orders are available.

Implications for PRS and PBSA stakeholders

The final wording of the enacted legislation is key but it is clear that the direction of travel is towards a more codified and operationally clear framework for landlords and tenants. For institutional investors, developers and operators across PRS and PBSA in particular, legislative clarity is a prerequisite. We expect the legislation to lead to enhanced deal certainty around forward-funding and forward-purchase structures, improved predictability for asset management strategies, and greater confidence in development pipelines. Operators should nonetheless prepare for potential updates to compliance processes and documentation and RTB interactions, and consider transitional strategies for open transactions and live schemes.

Conclusion

The Bill has been long awaited. Its quick progression through the Oireachtas is an important step towards providing the clarity and certainty the PRS and PBSA sectors require. We will continue to monitor the legislative process and will provide detailed analysis of the Bill's provisions once confirmed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.