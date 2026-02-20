Process of buying a property in italy: Steps, due diligence, taxes, notarial deed, and legal assistance to buy a house safely.

Buying a property in Italy is both a fascinating and strategic investment, but for a foreign buyer the process can be complex due to regulatory, tax, and bureaucratic differences.

Purchasing property in Italy requires a series of legal checks, urban planning verifications, and tax obligations that must be carefully managed in order to avoid future risks.

Can foreigners buy a house in Italy?

Yes. In general, foreigners are allowed to buy property in Italy, but it is necessary to verify the principle of reciprocity, according to which a foreign citizen may purchase property in Italy only if their country of origin grants the same right to Italian citizens.

There are no restrictions for citizens of the European Union.

This condition must be verified by the notary and is essential for the validity of the deed.

What are the steps to buying property in Italy?

The purchase of real estate in Italy is structured in several stages:

1. Purchase offer

This is the buyer's declaration of intent to purchase a specific property at a given price, generally accompanied by the payment of a sum as a deposit.

The purchase offer is binding only on the party who has signed it.

2. Preliminary sale agreement (also called "Compromesso")

This is an agreement between the seller and the buyer, who mutually undertake to enter into a subsequent and final sale contract. The transfer of ownership of the property takes place only upon the signing of the final deed.

The content of the preliminary agreement includes:

- Price;

- Payment terms;

- Cadastral details of the property to be purchased;

- Certificates of urban planning compliance;

- Any conditions precedent (mortgage approval, technical inspections).

It is advisable to register the preliminary agreement and, in more significant cases, to record it in the Land Registry in order to protect the buyer.

3. Notarial deed (final deed of sale)

The transfer of ownership occurs with the execution of the deed before a notary, who is a public official and guarantees the legality of the act.

Due Diligence for Real Estate Investors

For an international buyer, real estate due diligence in Italy is essential.

It consists of a legal and technical review of the property, covering:

Title and legal analysis : examination of the deed of title, cadastral records, voluntary and judicial mortgages, and any lease agreements;

: examination of the deed of title, cadastral records, voluntary and judicial mortgages, and any lease agreements; Technical and planning analysis : verification that the actual condition of the property corresponds to the floor plans filed with the Land Registry, assessment of the building's quality and condition, and evaluation of the costs and timeframe required to bring the property into compliance, if necessary;

: verification that the actual condition of the property corresponds to the floor plans filed with the Land Registry, assessment of the building's quality and condition, and evaluation of the costs and timeframe required to bring the property into compliance, if necessary; Economic analysis: valuation of the property in relation to its current and potential use, its location, and the trends of the relevant market sector (residential, office, commercial, or industrial).

Without proper real estate due diligence, the buyer risks purchasing a property with irregularities that may prevent its resale or lead to penalties.

What is the tax code in Italy for foreigners?

Before purchasing property in Italy, a foreign buyer must obtain an Italian tax code ("codice fiscale"), which is a 16-character alphanumeric code made up of letters and numbers that correspond to the person's personal details. It is used to identify an individual in all dealings with public authorities and administrations.

What taxes do you pay when buying a house in Italy?

Italian property taxes depend on who the seller is (a private individual or a company), the type of property, and whether the purchase qualifies for "first home" tax benefits.

If the seller is a company, the general rule is that the sale is exempt from VAT. In this case, the buyer must pay:

Registration tax at a proportional rate of 9% Fixed mortgage tax of €50 Fixed cadastral tax of €50

If the seller is a private individual, the buyer must pay:

Registration tax at a proportional rate of 9% Fixed mortgage tax of €50 Fixed cadastral tax of €50

In any case (whether purchasing from a company or a private seller), the registration, mortgage, and cadastral taxes are paid by the notary at the time the deed is registered.

Purchasing Property in Italy Remotely

Yes. A foreign buyer may also purchase property without being physically present in Italy, by granting a notarized power of attorney issued before a local notary and duly legalized or apostilled (for countries that are parties to the 1961 Hague Convention).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.