Buying Property In Italy As A Foreigner: Legal Guide 2026

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Can foreigners buy property in Italy?
Yes. Buying property in Italy as a foreigner is fully legal, with no restrictions for non-residents. Most foreign buyers can purchase Italian real estate under the principle of reciprocity.
To proceed, you must obtain a Codice Fiscale in Italy, required for any property transaction in Italy.
Legal process of buying property in Italy
The legal process of buying property in Italy includes several steps:
- Property search and negotiation
- Purchase proposal (Proposta d’Acquisto)
- Preliminary contract (Compromesso) with deposit
- Legal due diligence in Italy
- Final deed (Rogito notarile) before a notary
Each phase of buying property in Italy involves legal obligations and potential risks.
Legal risks when buying property in Italy
When buying property in Italy, foreign buyers must consider:
- Hidden debts or mortgages
- Urban planning violations
- Cadastral inconsistencies
- Unfavorable contract clauses
The complexity of Italian real estate law makes legal due diligence in Italy crucial.
Working with a real estate lawyer in Italy helps prevent costly mistakes when buying property in Italy as a foreigner.
Taxes and costs of buying property in Italy
The total cost of buying property in Italy is typically 10–20% above the purchase price.
Main property taxes in Italy:
- Registration tax:
- 2% (primary residence)
- 9% (second home)
- VAT (IVA):
- 4% (primary residence)
- 10%–22% (second home/luxury)
- Notary fees in Italy: 1.5%–3%
- Additional costs: legal fees, agency commission, taxes
Understanding property taxes in Italy for foreigners is essential before investing.
Why you need a real estate lawyer in Italy
In the Italian property system, the notary is a neutral public official and does not protect the buyer.
A real estate lawyer in Italy will:
- Conduct legal due diligence
- Verify ownership and title
- Identify tax and legal risks
- Support negotiations
- Protect your interests
Hiring a property lawyer in Italy for foreigners is key to safely buying property in Italy.
How to buy property in Italy safely
To buy property in Italy safely, follow these steps:
- Obtain a Codice Fiscale Italy
- Open an Italian bank account
- Perform due diligence Italy real estate
- Understand tax obligations
- Get independent legal advice
A structured approach reduces risks when buying property in Italy as a foreigner.
Invest in Italian real estate with legal protection
Buying property in Italy offers great opportunities, but requires proper legal planning.
Working with an experienced real estate lawyer in Italy ensures a secure transaction and protects your investment.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]