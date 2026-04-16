Buying Property In Italy As A Foreigner: Legal Guide 2026

Yes. Buying property in Italy as a foreigner is fully legal, with no restrictions for non-residents. Most foreign buyers can purchase Italian real estate under the principle of reciprocity.

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Can foreigners buy property in Italy?

Yes. Buying property in Italy as a foreigner is fully legal, with no restrictions for non-residents. Most foreign buyers can purchase Italian real estate under the principle of reciprocity.

To proceed, you must obtain a Codice Fiscale in Italy, required for any property transaction in Italy.

Legal process of buying property in Italy

The legal process of buying property in Italy includes several steps:

Property search and negotiation

Purchase proposal (Proposta d’Acquisto)

Preliminary contract (Compromesso) with deposit

with deposit Legal due diligence in Italy

Final deed (Rogito notarile) before a notary

Each phase of buying property in Italy involves legal obligations and potential risks.

Legal risks when buying property in Italy

When buying property in Italy, foreign buyers must consider:

Hidden debts or mortgages

Urban planning violations

Cadastral inconsistencies

Unfavorable contract clauses

The complexity of Italian real estate law makes legal due diligence in Italy crucial.

Working with a real estate lawyer in Italy helps prevent costly mistakes when buying property in Italy as a foreigner.

Taxes and costs of buying property in Italy

The total cost of buying property in Italy is typically 10–20% above the purchase price.

Main property taxes in Italy:

Registration tax : 2% (primary residence) 9% (second home)

: VAT (IVA) : 4% (primary residence) 10%–22% (second home/luxury)

: Notary fees in Italy : 1.5%–3%

: 1.5%–3% Additional costs: legal fees, agency commission, taxes

Understanding property taxes in Italy for foreigners is essential before investing.

Why you need a real estate lawyer in Italy

In the Italian property system, the notary is a neutral public official and does not protect the buyer.

A real estate lawyer in Italy will:

Conduct legal due diligence

Verify ownership and title

Identify tax and legal risks

Support negotiations

Protect your interests

Hiring a property lawyer in Italy for foreigners is key to safely buying property in Italy.

How to buy property in Italy safely

To buy property in Italy safely, follow these steps:

Obtain a Codice Fiscale Italy

Open an Italian bank account

Perform due diligence Italy real estate

Understand tax obligations

Get independent legal advice

A structured approach reduces risks when buying property in Italy as a foreigner.

Invest in Italian real estate with legal protection

Buying property in Italy offers great opportunities, but requires proper legal planning.

Working with an experienced real estate lawyer in Italy ensures a secure transaction and protects your investment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.