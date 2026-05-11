ARTICLE
11 May 2026

Net Congestion And (The Leasing Of) Real Estate

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Loyens & Loeff

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For decades, securing a grid connection with sufficient transmission capacity was a given for property owners and developers.
Netherlands Real Estate and Construction
Jan De Heer,Victor van Nuland,Paul Visser
+3 Authors
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For decades, securing a grid connection with sufficient transmission capacity was a given for property owners and developers. Unfortunately, those days are over. Despite substantial efforts to reduce pressure on the electricity grid, networks are increasingly reaching their limits.

In this publication, we outline what grid congestion is, how the related rights and obligations are structured, and the measures available to solve it. Our key message is simple: for the foreseeable future real estate stakeholders should pay close attention to grid congestion in their contracts.

Read the full publication in Dutch.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Jan De Heer
Jan De Heer
Photo of Victor van Nuland
Victor van Nuland
Photo of Jan De Heer
Jan De Heer
Photo of Paul Visser
Paul Visser
Photo of Mila Plasmans
Mila Plasmans
Photo of Ahmed Mahmoud
Ahmed Mahmoud
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