Net Congestion And (The Leasing Of) Real Estate

For decades, securing a grid connection with sufficient transmission capacity was a given for property owners and developers. Unfortunately, those days are over. Despite substantial efforts to reduce pressure on the electricity grid, networks are increasingly reaching their limits.

In this publication, we outline what grid congestion is, how the related rights and obligations are structured, and the measures available to solve it. Our key message is simple: for the foreseeable future real estate stakeholders should pay close attention to grid congestion in their contracts.

Read the full publication in Dutch.

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