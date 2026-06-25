Smart Real Estate: How PropTech Is Transforming The Market In Poland

The Polish real estate market is dynamically growing, thanks to PropTech, which is revolutionising how properties are bought, sold, and managed. Beyond online listings, PropTech covers the entire real estate lifecycle, including construction, transactions, financing, property operations, tenant experience, maintenance, sustainability, and investment analysis.

What is PropTech?

Property technology includes various tech solutions designed to enhance and streamline the real estate industry. The technologies driving PropTech innovation include Internet of Things (IoT) sensors monitoring energy use and occupancy, AI systems analysing market trends, and digital platforms integrating building operations. Advanced tools such as virtual reality (VR) tours, blockchain-based transactions, and automated facility systems enhance development and user experience. The goal is to make real estate smarter, more efficient, and transparent for developers, investors, and users.

PropTech in Poland

Poland is becoming a genuine hub for real estate tech through startup ecosystems in Warsaw and Wrocław, with growing investor interest in projects that reduce leasing times, simplify property management, and facilitate utilities management. PropTech tools include tenant management apps, automated maintenance, and energy analytics that support environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. As emissions and energy reporting become standard, tech is the answer to efficiency, transparency, and compliance.

Key investments

A landmark PropTech project is Warsaw’s Spark office complex by Skanska. Spark was one of the first fully interconnected office buildings in central and eastern Europe (CEE) with the Connected by Skanska platform. The system allows tenants to use mobile access, book rooms, manage parking, and control lighting/temperature from their smartphones. The building also uses IoT solutions and the Human Centric Lighting concept, which boosts employee well-being and productivity.

Studio A, delivered by Skanska in Warsaw in 2026, is a more recent example of the next generation of smart offices. It uses an AI-powered digital twin to optimise energy and building management in real time. Tenants access the building through Apple Wallet and Google Wallet, with NHIB infrastructure offering full 5G mobile connectivity. Studio A emphasises sustainability and the digital experience, achieving LEED, WELL, WiredScore, and SmartScore certifications.

What does the future hold?

The future of PropTech is data, automation, sustainability, and user experience. We can expect the broader adoption of AI analytics, smart building systems, tenant platforms, digital twins, predictive maintenance, and ESG tools. The most beneficial innovations will match technology with clear business profits. Collaboration between startups and established real estate firms will drive further innovation and a dynamic ecosystem.