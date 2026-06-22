Rent Regulation In The Dutch Residential Sector: A 2026 Update

1. Introduction

The Dutch residential rental market continues to evolve at pace. Since our last update in 2024, the regulatory landscape has further matured, with the Affordable Rent Act now firmly embedded, new reform proposals on the table, and case law developments creating both clarity and uncertainty for investors. For international investors in European residential real estate, a thorough understanding of the Dutch rent regulation framework is essential for structuring and managing residential exposure. This update sets out the key features of the current regime, recent developments and the direction of travel.

1.1 The WWS points system and rent segments

The cornerstone of Dutch residential rent regulation is the WWS (Woningwaarderingsstelsel) points system, first introduced in 1979 and significantly refined in 2024, which caps rents for lower and mid-market residential accommodations by linking maximum rent to the quality and characteristics of the unit. WWS points are driven by factors such as floor area, amenities, property value, outdoor space, monument status and energy performance.

As of 1 January 2026, the WWS points distribution is as follows:

Low (social) segment: units with up to 143 WWS points, with a maximum monthly rent of EUR 932.93;

units with up to 143 WWS points, with a maximum monthly rent of EUR 932.93; Mid-level segment: units from 144 to 186 WWS points, with a maximum monthly rent of EUR 1,228.07; and

units from 144 to 186 WWS points, with a maximum monthly rent of EUR 1,228.07; and High (liberalised) segment: units with 187 WWS points or more. Parties are generally free to agree the initial rent, although statutory limits still apply to annual indexation.

1.2 Rent increases and indexation

Residential rent may generally only be increased once every twelve months, with the permitted increase depending on the segment:

Low (social) segment: in most cases, rent increases are capped at three-year average inflation plus 0.5 percentage points, resulting in a maximum increase of 4.1% in 2026;

in most cases, rent increases are capped at three-year average inflation plus 0.5 percentage points, resulting in a maximum increase of 4.1% in 2026; Mid-level segment: collective wage development plus 1%; and

collective wage development plus 1%; and High (liberalised) segment: the lower of inflation plus 1% and collective wage development plus 1%.

Tenants may use the Housing Committee (Huurcommissie) to challenge the WWS points and the corresponding rent level. Indexation clauses using CPI plus an additional margin (often called an ‘excess’) should be reviewed carefully in light of recent case law (see section 1.5 below).

1.3 Service charges, deposits and other sums

Under Dutch tenancy law, an ‘all-in’ rent is not permitted: basic rent, service charges and utilities must be divided and specified. If amounts are not split, the tenant may ask the Housing Committee to allocate them, which may lead to a material reduction of basic rent and service charges. Residential deposits are generally capped at two months' basic rent. The Service Charges Modernisation Act is expected to enter into force on 1 January 2027 and will further specify service-charge categories and calculation rules.

1.4 National and local regulation

The core rent-control regime — including the WWS system, the Affordable Rent Act, the Good Landlordship Act, the Fixed Leases Act and statutory indexation caps — applies nationally. However, municipalities are increasingly important. Local housing regulations can impose allocation, occupancy and permit requirements. Amsterdam, for example, introduced a permit requirement for mid-level segment lettings from 1 July 2025. Buy-to-let restrictions (opkoopbescherming) also operate at the local level and depend on the relevant municipality.

1.5 High-profile case law: indexation clauses

The most prominent risk concerns indexation clauses in liberalised residential leases pursuant to which an excess percentage is added to the CPI. In the past years, such indexation clauses have been subject to discussion, as lower-case courts have ruled on several occasions that these clauses are deemed unfair towards the consumer tenant (oneerlijke bedingen) based on European Council Directive 93/13/EEC. On 29 November 2024, the Dutch Supreme Court clarified that an indexation clause and an additional increase clause must be distinguished from each other, concluding that an additional increase clause of up to 3% is not unfair by definition — although this may differ in individual cases.

A critical recent development is that, on 28 April 2026, the Amsterdam district court announced its intention to submit preliminary questions to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) regarding the fairness of rent indexation clauses. The questions concern, inter alia, whether the split between an indexation clause and a surcharge clause is permissible under EU consumer law and whether their cumulative effect must be assessed. If the CJEU were to take a stricter view than the Dutch Supreme Court, this could have significant financial implications for landlords, including the potential retroactive invalidation of rent increases.

1.6 Proposed reforms

On 20 April 2026, the Minister proposed targeted optimizations for the Affordable Rent Act ahead of the broader evaluation planned for 2027. These include a WOZ value surcharge for certain units affected by the WOZ value cap, removing the negative WWS points for having no outdoor space, improved valuation for small listed monuments, and allowing temporary contracts for all students.

Notably, the government has announced that the 10% new-build surcharge for mid-level homes will be extended by four years to 2032, providing investors a longer period of certainty for new mid-rent projects. The temporary new-build surcharge, that applies to the maximum rent of mid-segment homes, had initially been introduced to prevent new-build projects from being delayed as a result of the Affordable Rent Act.

In addition, the Minister of Housing and Spatial Planning proposed new regulations on energy performance: landlords of residential properties with an energy label of E or below would be required to upgrade to at least a D label by 1 January 2029.

1.7 Direction of travel

The overall direction shows more government involvement and stronger tenant protection, but there is increasing discussion about whether the rules still allow for enough flexibility and incentive for investing in residential housing. The 2024 reforms significantly expanded regulation by bringing the mid-level segment within rent control and limiting temporary residential leases. The 2026 proposals show that the government recognizes investment and supply pressure, particularly in large cities.

For institutional investors, the high segment remains the most flexible part of the market, but politics, indexation caps and other tenant-protection rules still need to be priced in. Low and mid-level exposure should be treated as regulated income. In that environment, regulation should not only be seen as a risk factor, but also as part of the market framework within which well-prepared investors can differentiate themselves.