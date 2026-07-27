Buying A House In Italy With Illegal Building Works: What Foreign Buyers Need To Know

Italy is one of the world's most desirable destinations for purchasing a second home or making a real estate investment. However, many international buyers are unaware of one of the biggest risks involved in the Italian property market: illegal building works (abusi edilizi).

The International Law Firm Arnone & Sicomo was founded by two lawyers, Gioia Arnone and Donatella Sicomo, who decided to create a dynamic and efficient network of lawyers and highly skilled consultants, offering legal assistance in all areas of law even in particulary complex matters equiring interdisciplinary skills. The Firm offers Italian, English, Spanish, French, Deutsche, Russian, Chinese and Arabic speaking clients qualified legal assistance in a wide area of international legal affairs.

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Italy is one of the world's most desirable destinations for purchasing a second home or making a real estate investment. However, many international buyers are unaware of one of the biggest risks involved in the Italian property market: illegal building works (abusi edilizi).

A property may look flawless during a viewing, yet still contain unauthorized extensions, internal modifications, or structural changes that violate Italian planning regulations. These irregularities can lead to severe fines, legal disputes, and even court-ordered demolitions.

What Are "Abusi Edilizi" and Why Do They Matter?

Illegal building works (abusi edilizi) are far more common in Italy than foreign buyers realize, especially in historical centers, rural villas, and coastal holiday homes. Previous owners often executed renovations without obtaining proper municipal permits (CILA, SCIA, or Permesso di Costruire) or failed to update official records.

The Legal & Financial Risk:

If building irregularities are discovered after completion, you will not be criminally liable for the seller’s past actions. However, administrative liability remains tied to the property. This means the new owner becomes fully responsible for resolving the issue, paying fines, or restoring the building to its original state.

How to Spot Building Irregularities Before You Buy

To ensure a safe real estate transaction in Italy, buyers must verify two distinct levels of compliance:

Urban Planning Compliance (Conformità Edilizia): Verifying that all construction work matches the official permits registered at the local town hall (Comune).

Verifying that all construction work matches the official permits registered at the local town hall (Comune). Cadastral Conformity (Conformità Catastale): Ensuring the physical layout of the property matches the floor plans at the Land Registry (Catasto).

Note: Neither the estate agent nor the Italian notary (notaio) conducts physical measurements of the property. Independent verification is essential.

What Should You Do If You Find Unpermitted Works?

Discovering an abuso edilizio before signing does not automatically mean you have to abandon the deal. Depending on the severity of the violation, international buyers have three main options:

Regularization (Sanatoria): If the unauthorized work complies with local zoning codes, the seller can apply for a formal permit in remedy (permesso in sanatoria) and pay the mandatory penalties before closing. Price Negotiation: The buyer can negotiate a reduced purchase price to cover the future technical costs and legal fees required to legalize the property. Contract Withdrawal: If the work cannot be legalised and renders the property unmarketable, proper legal drafting allows you to withdraw safely without forfeiting your deposit.

The Role of Real Estate Due Diligence in Italy

Carrying out independent real estate due diligence in Italy before signing a preliminary contract (preliminare di vendita) is the most effective way to protect your investment.

An experienced Italian property lawyer, working alongside a qualified surveyor (geometra), will audit town hall records, verify planning history, and insert specific protective clauses into your purchase agreement.

How Arnone & Sicomo Can Protect Your Investment

Arnone & Sicomo International Law Firm assists foreign buyers purchasing residential, commercial, and investment properties across Italy.

Our legal team provides complete real estate due diligence, verifies urban and cadastral compliance, drafts bilingual contracts, and protects foreign buyers from the hidden risks of illegal building works.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.