ARTICLE
11 June 2026

Amendments To The Law On Transfer And Mortgage Of Immovable Property

GZ
George Z. Georgiou & Associates LLC

Contributor

George Z. Georgiou & Associates LLC logo
With one of the top ranked teams on the island, comprising of dedicated specialised and experienced lawyers, arbitrators, mediators and legal consultants (including former judges), we are engaged in remaining at the forefront of legislative trends, and providing prompt and fully coordinated legal advice, to any client, on most areas of law.
Explore Firm Details
Recent amendments to Cyprus's Transfer and Mortgage of Immovable Property Law have introduced significant changes to the auction procedure for mortgaged properties. These legislative updates extend debtor rights by allowing more time to challenge mortgage debt and establishing mandatory minimum reserve prices for all property auctions. The reforms aim to strengthen protections for debtors facing foreclosure proceedings.
Cyprus Real Estate and Construction
Zoi Agapitou
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Zoi Agapitou’s articles from George Z. Georgiou & Associates LLC are most popular:
  • with Inhouse Counsel
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure and Construction & Engineering industries
  1. The Transfer and Mortgage of Immovable Property (Amendment) Law of 2026 (N. 76(I)/2026) introduced significant amendments to the auction procedure for mortgaged immovable properties, strengthening the rights of debtors. Specifically, the deadline within which eligible debtors may submit a complaint to the Financial Ombudsman for confirmation of the required mortgage debt is extended from twenty-one (21) to thirty (30) days. Furthermore, the right to submit a complaint, which previously applied only upon receipt of a Form "IA" notice, is now extended to also cover the Form "I" notice. The revised Form "I" and Form "IA" notices now expressly inform debtors of their right to submit a complaint to the Financial Ombudsman within thirty (30) days.
  2. The Transfer and Mortgage of Immovable Property (Amendment) (No. 2) Law of 2026 (N. 101(I)/2026) introduced a further amendment to the auction procedure for mortgaged immovable properties. Specifically, the possibility of conducting an auction without a reserve price is abolished, and all auctions of mortgaged immovable properties must henceforth be conducted with a reserve price of not less than fifty per cent (50%) of the market value of the mortgaged property.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Zoi Agapitou
Zoi Agapitou
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More