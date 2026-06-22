Mandatory Electronic Rent Payments In Cyprus: What The New Law Means For Landlords And Tenants

As part of the recent legislative developments in Cyprus, an amendment has been introduced to the legal framework governing rent payments for immovable property in the Republic of Cyprus.

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As part of the recent legislative developments in Cyprus, an amendment has been introduced to the legal framework governing rent payments for immovable property in the Republic of Cyprus. The reform aims to enhance transparency, strengthen tax compliance and ensure greater traceability of rental transactions.

Prior to the amendment, there were no statutory restrictions on the method of rent payment. Landlords and tenants had broad discretion to agree on payment arrangements which could include cash, cheques or bank transfers. While flexible, this framework occasionally led to disputes regarding whether rent had been paid, the timing of payments, or the amounts involved. It also created challenges in ensuring that the rental income was fully declared for tax purposes.

The Legal Change

The amendment introduces Article 48A of the Assessment and Collection of Taxes Law of 1978 (4/1978) under which rent payments must be made exclusively through one of the prescribed methods. These include bank transfer, debit or credit card payments or any other recognised electronic means of payment. The new regime will enter into force on 1st of July 2026.

Key Effects of the Reform

This transition towards mandatory electronic payments is expected to have several practical and legal consequences for both landlords and tenants.

First, it creates an environment where transactions can properly be recorded and verified. This enhances transparency and facilitates compliance with tax reporting obligations.

Second, it may have tax implications for tenants. Rent payments made outside the prescribed electronic methods may not qualify for tax relief purposes, including deductions relating to rental expenses or interest on primary-residence loans, where applicable. This creates a strong incentive to comply with the new payment requirements.

Third, the reform reinforces legal certainty in tenant-landlord relationships. Disputes relating to payment, such as whether rent was paid, when payment was made or the amount transferred, are expected to decrease significantly due to the availability of verifiable electronic records.

Practical Implications

From a practical perspective, landlords should review and update existing tenancy agreements to ensure compliance with the new requirements. Rental arrangements should clearly specify approved electronic payment methods and include accurate banking or payment details. This is especially important in commercial leases, corporate tenancies and regulated sectors where documentation and audit trails are critical. Tenants will in turn be required to ensure that all rental payments are made through the prescribed electronic payment methods.

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